CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: After the completion of the board examinations, CBSE has released the syllabus for all the subjects that come under its curriculum. The newly released syllabi are CBSE expert verified who have removed some of the topics from the previous syllabus. These changes to the syllabus have followed the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP) which states “emphasis on conceptual understanding rather than rote learning and learning-for-exams.” Read the complete NEP guidelines to understand the norms.
There might be books available with the updated syllabus or if following the previous NCERT books then make sure you know the syllabus well. To have a detailed look at the CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus released for the 2023-24 academic year visit the link provided just below this information.
|Download CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024
Get here the complete list of chapter-wise topics deleted from the latest Biology syllabus of Class 11.
|
Chapter 1: The Living World
|
|
Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom
|
|
Chapter 5: Morphology of Flowering Plants
|
|
Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants
|
|
Chapter 7: Structural Organisation in Animals
|
|
Chapter 9: Biomolecules
|
|
Chapter 11: Transport in Plants
|
Complete Chapter Removed
|
Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition
|
Complete Chapter Removed
|
Chapter 15: Plant Growth and Development
|
|
Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption
|
Complete Chapter Removed
|
Chapter 21: Neural Control and Coordination
|
All the above-mentioned topics have been eliminated from the Biology syllabus of CBSE Class 11. This ensured no repetition of information and overburdening of students so that they can learn better and healthy.
Hope this post helped you with your concern. Stay tuned with Jagran Josh for further updates related to CBSE.
Related Topics: