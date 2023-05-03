CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE Biology Syllabus for Class 11 : Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted Biology topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 Biology syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: After the completion of the board examinations, CBSE has released the syllabus for all the subjects that come under its curriculum. The newly released syllabi are CBSE expert verified who have removed some of the topics from the previous syllabus. These changes to the syllabus have followed the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP) which states “emphasis on conceptual understanding rather than rote learning and learning-for-exams.” Read the complete NEP guidelines to understand the norms.

There might be books available with the updated syllabus or if following the previous NCERT books then make sure you know the syllabus well. To have a detailed look at the CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus released for the 2023-24 academic year visit the link provided just below this information.

CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024

Get here the complete list of chapter-wise topics deleted from the latest Biology syllabus of Class 11.

Chapter 1: The Living World 1.1 What is ‘Living’?

1.4 Taxonomical Aids

1.4.2 Botanical Gardens

1.4.3 Museum

1.4.4 Zoological Parks

Summary (Para 2); Question number 10 Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom 3.5 Angiosperms

3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations

Summary (Para 5 and 6); Question number 10 Chapter 5: Morphology of Flowering Plants 5.1.2 Modifications of Root

5.2.1 Modifications of Stem

5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves

5.9.1 Fabaceae

5.9.3 Liliaceae Question number 1, 2, 6 (b), 8, 9, 12, 14 Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants 6.1 The Tissues

6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues

6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues (Para 2 & 3)

6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues (Para 4)

6.4 Secondary Growth

6.4.1 Vascular Cambium

6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring

6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and Autumn Wood

6.4.1.4 Heartwood and Sapwood

6.4.2 Cork Cambium

6.4.3 Secondary Growth in Roots; Question numbers 1, 2, 3, 7, 11 Chapter 7: Structural Organisation in Animals 7.1 Animal Tissues

7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue

7.1.2 Connective Tissue

7.1.3 Muscle Tissue

7.1.4 Neural Tissue

7.3 Earthworm

7.3.1 Morphology

7.3.2 Anatomy

7.4 Cockroach

7.4.1 Morphology

7.4.2 Anatomy

Summary (Para 2, 3, 4); Question number 1 to 12 and 14 (c) Chapter 9: Biomolecules 9.8 Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer

9.9 Dynamic State of Body Constituents—Concept of Metabolism

9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living

9.11 The Living State; Question number 2, 3, 5, 8, 10 Chapter 11: Transport in Plants Complete Chapter Removed Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition Complete Chapter Removed Chapter 15: Plant Growth and Development 15.5 Photoperiodism

15.6 Vernalisation

15.7 Seed Dormancy; Question number 3, 5, 8, 10 Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption Complete Chapter Removed Chapter 21: Neural Control and Coordination 21.5 Reflex Action and Reflex Arc

21.6 Sensory Reception and Processing

21.6.1 Eye

21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye

21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision

21.6.2 The Ear

21.6.2.1 Mechanism of Hearing

Summary (para 3 and 4) Question number 1 (b, c), 2 (c), 4 (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b, c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a), 11, 12 (c, d)

All the above-mentioned topics have been eliminated from the Biology syllabus of CBSE Class 11. This ensured no repetition of information and overburdening of students so that they can learn better and healthy.

Hope this post helped you with your concern. Stay tuned with Jagran Josh for further updates related to CBSE.

Related Topics: