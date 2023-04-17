CBSE Accountancy Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2024: Accountancy syllabus for the 11th class students in the 2023-2024 academic session is available on CBSE’s website now. Check the complete Accountancy 2023-24 curriculum for class 11th from this article and download its PDF.

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus: CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education has made available the 2023-2024 Accountancy curriculum for the senior secondary students. For the students entering 11th class in the Commerce stream, knowing the syllabus well is very important as it is for the first time that they would be studying the subject Accountancy. Moreover, it is also important for the students to consult the syllabus at every stage of their study to know what the syllabus prescribes and expects of them for the examination or evaluation. Check here the course structure and content details of the syllabus along with the suggested question paper design and details regarding the project work. Students can also download the CBSE Class 11 Accountancy syllabus 2024 PDF from the link that has been provided towards the end of this article.

CBSE 11th Accountancy Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Accountancy

Subject Code: 055

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 80 + Project 20)

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy 2023-24 Course Structure

Theory: 80 Marks Time: 3 Hours Units Marks Part A: Financial Accounting-1 Unit-1: Theoretical Framework 12 Unit-2: Accounting Process 44 Part B: Financial Accounting-II Unit-3: Financial Statements of Sole Proprietorship 24 Part C: Project Work 20

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy 2023-24 Course Content

PART A: FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING - I

Unit-1: Theoretical Frame Work

Units/Topics Introduction to Accounting · Accounting- concept, meaning, as a source of information, objectives, advantages and limitations, types of accounting information; users of accounting information and their needs. Qualitative Characteristics of Accounting Information. Role of Accounting in Business. · Basic Accounting Terms- Entity, Business Transaction, Capital, Drawings. Liabilities (Non Current and Current). Assets (Non Current, Current); Expenditure (Capital and Revenue), Expense, Revenue, Income, Profit, Gain, Loss, Purchase, Sales, Goods, Stock, Debtor, Creditor, Voucher, Discount (Trade discount and Cash Discount) Theory Base of Accounting Fundamental accounting assumptions: GAAP: Concept · Basic accounting concept : Business Entity, Money Measurement, Going Concern, Accounting Period, Cost Concept, Dual Aspect, Revenue Recognition, Matching, Full Disclosure, Consistency, Conservatism, Materiality and Objectivity · System of Accounting. Basis of Accounting: cash basis and accrual basis · Accounting Standards: Applicability of Accounting Standards (AS) and Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS)· Goods and Services Tax (GST): Characteristics and Advantages.

Unit-2: Accounting Process

Units/Topics Recording of Business Transactions · Voucher and Transactions: Source documents and Vouchers, Preparation of Vouchers, Accounting Equation Approach: Meaning and Analysis, Rules of Debit and Credit. · Recording of Transactions: Books of Original Entry- Journal · Special Purpose books: · Cash Book: Simple, cash book with bank column and petty cashbook Purchases book · Sales book · Purchases return book · Sales return book · Journal proper Note: Including trade discount, freight and cartage expenses for simple GST calculation. · Ledger: Format, Posting from journal and subsidiary books, Balancing of accounts Bank Reconciliation Statement: · Need and preparation, Bank Reconciliation Statement Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves · Depreciation: Meaning, Features, Need, Causes, factors· Other similar terms: Depletion and Amortisation · Methods of Depreciation: i. Straight Line Method (SLM) ii. Written Down Value Method (WDV) Note: Excluding change of method · Difference between SLM and WDV; Advantages of SLM and WDV · Method of recoding depreciation i. Charging to asset account ii. Creating provision for depreciation/accumulated depreciation account Treatment of disposal of asset · Provisions, Reserves, Difference Between Provisions and Reserves. · Types of Reserves: i. Revenue reserve ii. Capital reserve iii. General reserve iv. Specific reserve v. Secret Reserve · Difference between capital and revenue reserve Trial balance and Rectification of Errors · Trial balance: objectives, meaning and preparation (Scope: Trial balance with balance method only) Errors: classification-errors of omission, commission, principles, and compensating; their effect on Trial Balance. · Detection and rectification of errors; (i) Errors which do not affect trial balance (ii) Errors which affect trial balance · preparation of suspense account.

Part B: Financial Accounting - II

Unit 3: Financial Statements of Sole Proprietorship

Units/Topics Financial Statements Meaning, objectives and importance; Revenue and Capital Receipts; Revenue and Capital Expenditure; Deferred Revenue expenditure. Opening journal entry. Trading and Profit and Loss Account: Gross Profit, Operating profit and Net profit. Preparation. Balance Sheet: need, grouping and marshalling of assets and liabilities. Preparation. Adjustments in preparation of financial statements with respect to closing stock, outstanding expenses, prepaid expenses, accrued income, income received in advance, depreciation, bad debts, provision for doubtful debts, provision for discount on debtors, Abnormal loss, Goods taken for personal use/staff welfare, interest on capital and managers commission. Preparation of Trading and Profit and Loss account and Balance Sheet of a sole proprietorship with adjustments. Incomplete Records Features, reasons and limitations. Ascertainment of Profit/Loss by Statement of Affairs method. (excluding conversion method)

Part C: Project Work (Any One)

Collection of source documents, preparation of vouchers, recording of transactions with the help of vouchers. Preparation of Bank Reconciliation Statement with the given cash book and the pass book with twenty to twenty-five transactions. Comprehensive project of any sole proprietorship business. This may state with journal entries and their ledgering, preparation of Trial balance. Trading and Profit and Loss Account and Balance Sheet. Expenses, incomes and profit (loss), assets and liabilities are to be depicted using pie chart / bar diagram. This may include simple GST related transactions.

PROJECT WORK

It is suggested to undertake this project after completing the unit on preparation of financial statements. The student(s) will be allowed to select any business of their choice or develop the transaction of imaginary business. The project is to run through the chapters and make the project an interesting process. The amounts should emerge as more realistic and closer to reality.

Specific Guidelines for Teachers

Give a list of options to the students to select a business form.

After selection, advise the student(s) to visit a shop in the locality (this will help them to settle on a realistic amounts different items. The student(s) would be able to see the things as they need to invest in furniture, decor, lights, machines, computers etc.

A suggested list of different item is given below.

1. Rent 2. Advance rent [approximately three months] 3. Electricity deposit 4. Electricity bill 5. Electricity fitting 6. Water bill 7. Water connection security deposit 8. Water fittings 9. Telephone bill 10. Telephone security deposit 11. Telephone instrument 12. Furniture 13. Computers 14. Internet connection 15. Stationery 16. Advertisements 17. Glow sign 18. Rates and Taxes 19. Wages and Salary 20. Newspaper and magazines 21. Petty expenses 22. Tea expenses 23. Packaging expenses 24. Transport 25. Delivery cycle or a vehicle purchased 26. Registration 27. Insurance 28. Auditors fee 29. Repairs & Maintenance 30. Depreciations 31. Air conditioners 32. Fans and lights 33. Interior decorations 34. Refrigerators 35. Purchase and sales

At this stage, performas of bulk of originality and ledger may be provided to the students and they may be asked to complete the same.

In the next step the students are expected to prepare the trial balance and the financial statements

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Question Paper Design 2023-24



Question Paper Design 2023-24 Theory = 80 Marks Project = 20 Marks Typology of Questions Marks Percentage Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 44 55 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 19 23.75 Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 17 21.25 TOTAL 80 100

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Related:

Also check:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (All Subjects) 2023-24