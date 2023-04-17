CBSE Accountancy Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus: CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education has made available the 2023-2024 Accountancy curriculum for the senior secondary students. For the students entering 11th class in the Commerce stream, knowing the syllabus well is very important as it is for the first time that they would be studying the subject Accountancy. Moreover, it is also important for the students to consult the syllabus at every stage of their study to know what the syllabus prescribes and expects of them for the examination or evaluation. Check here the course structure and content details of the syllabus along with the suggested question paper design and details regarding the project work. Students can also download the CBSE Class 11 Accountancy syllabus 2024 PDF from the link that has been provided towards the end of this article.
CBSE 11th Accountancy Syllabus Highlights
Subject: Accountancy
Subject Code: 055
Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 80 + Project 20)
CBSE Class 11 Accountancy 2023-24 Course Structure
|
Theory: 80 Marks
Time: 3 Hours
|
Units
|
Marks
|
Part A: Financial Accounting-1
|
|
Unit-1: Theoretical Framework
|
12
|
Unit-2: Accounting Process
|
44
|
Part B: Financial Accounting-II
|
|
Unit-3: Financial Statements of Sole Proprietorship
|
24
|
Part C: Project Work
|
20
CBSE Class 11 Accountancy 2023-24 Course Content
PART A: FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING - I
Unit-1: Theoretical Frame Work
|
Units/Topics
|
Introduction to Accounting ·
Accounting- concept, meaning, as a source of information, objectives, advantages and limitations, types of accounting information; users of accounting information and their needs. Qualitative Characteristics of Accounting Information. Role of Accounting in Business. ·
Basic Accounting Terms- Entity, Business Transaction, Capital, Drawings. Liabilities (Non Current and Current). Assets (Non Current, Current); Expenditure (Capital and Revenue), Expense, Revenue, Income, Profit, Gain, Loss, Purchase, Sales, Goods, Stock, Debtor, Creditor, Voucher, Discount (Trade discount and Cash Discount)
Theory Base of Accounting
Fundamental accounting assumptions: GAAP: Concept ·
Basic accounting concept : Business Entity, Money Measurement, Going Concern, Accounting Period, Cost Concept, Dual Aspect, Revenue Recognition, Matching, Full Disclosure, Consistency, Conservatism,
Materiality and Objectivity ·
System of Accounting. Basis of Accounting: cash basis and accrual basis ·
Accounting Standards: Applicability of Accounting Standards (AS) and Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS)·
Goods and Services Tax (GST): Characteristics and Advantages.
Unit-2: Accounting Process
|
Units/Topics
|
Recording of Business Transactions ·
Voucher and Transactions: Source documents and Vouchers, Preparation of Vouchers, Accounting Equation Approach: Meaning and Analysis, Rules of Debit and Credit. ·
Recording of Transactions: Books of Original Entry- Journal ·
Special Purpose books: ·
Cash Book: Simple, cash book with bank column and petty cashbook
Purchases book ·
Sales book ·
Purchases return book ·
Sales return book ·
Journal proper
Note: Including trade discount, freight and cartage expenses for simple GST calculation. ·
Ledger: Format, Posting from journal and subsidiary books, Balancing of accounts
Bank Reconciliation Statement: ·
Need and preparation, Bank Reconciliation Statement
Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves ·
Depreciation: Meaning, Features, Need, Causes, factors·
Other similar terms: Depletion and Amortisation ·
Methods of Depreciation:
i. Straight Line Method (SLM)
ii. Written Down Value Method (WDV)
Note: Excluding change of method ·
Difference between SLM and WDV;
Advantages of SLM and WDV ·
Method of recoding depreciation
i. Charging to asset account
ii. Creating provision for depreciation/accumulated depreciation account
Treatment of disposal of asset ·
Provisions, Reserves, Difference Between Provisions and Reserves. ·
Types of Reserves:
i. Revenue reserve
ii. Capital reserve
iii. General reserve
iv. Specific reserve
v. Secret Reserve ·
Difference between capital and revenue reserve
Trial balance and Rectification of Errors ·
Trial balance: objectives, meaning and preparation
(Scope: Trial balance with balance method only)
Errors: classification-errors of omission, commission, principles, and compensating; their effect on Trial Balance. ·
Detection and rectification of errors;
(i) Errors which do not affect trial balance
(ii) Errors which affect trial balance ·
preparation of suspense account.
Part B: Financial Accounting - II
Unit 3: Financial Statements of Sole Proprietorship
|
Units/Topics
|
Financial Statements
Meaning, objectives and importance; Revenue and Capital Receipts; Revenue and Capital Expenditure; Deferred Revenue expenditure. Opening journal entry. Trading and Profit and Loss Account: Gross Profit, Operating profit and Net profit. Preparation. Balance Sheet: need, grouping and marshalling of assets and liabilities. Preparation. Adjustments in preparation of financial statements with respect to closing stock, outstanding expenses, prepaid expenses, accrued income, income received in advance, depreciation, bad debts, provision for doubtful debts, provision for discount on debtors, Abnormal loss, Goods taken for personal use/staff welfare, interest on capital and managers commission. Preparation of Trading and Profit and Loss account and Balance Sheet of a sole proprietorship with adjustments.
|
Incomplete Records
Features, reasons and limitations.
Ascertainment of Profit/Loss by Statement of Affairs method. (excluding conversion method)
Part C: Project Work (Any One)
- Collection of source documents, preparation of vouchers, recording of transactions with the help of vouchers.
- Preparation of Bank Reconciliation Statement with the given cash book and the pass book with twenty to twenty-five transactions.
- Comprehensive project of any sole proprietorship business. This may state with journal entries and their ledgering, preparation of Trial balance. Trading and Profit and Loss Account and Balance Sheet. Expenses, incomes and profit (loss), assets and liabilities are to be depicted using pie chart / bar diagram. This may include simple GST related transactions.
PROJECT WORK
It is suggested to undertake this project after completing the unit on preparation of financial statements. The student(s) will be allowed to select any business of their choice or develop the transaction of imaginary business. The project is to run through the chapters and make the project an interesting process. The amounts should emerge as more realistic and closer to reality.
Specific Guidelines for Teachers
Give a list of options to the students to select a business form.
After selection, advise the student(s) to visit a shop in the locality (this will help them to settle on a realistic amounts different items. The student(s) would be able to see the things as they need to invest in furniture, decor, lights, machines, computers etc.
A suggested list of different item is given below.
|
1. Rent
2. Advance rent [approximately three months]
3. Electricity deposit
4. Electricity bill
5. Electricity fitting
6. Water bill
7. Water connection security deposit
8. Water fittings
9. Telephone bill
10. Telephone security deposit
11. Telephone instrument
12. Furniture
13. Computers
14. Internet connection
15. Stationery
16. Advertisements
17. Glow sign
18. Rates and Taxes
|
19. Wages and Salary
20. Newspaper and magazines
21. Petty expenses
22. Tea expenses
23. Packaging expenses
24. Transport
25. Delivery cycle or a vehicle purchased
26. Registration
27. Insurance
28. Auditors fee
29. Repairs & Maintenance
30. Depreciations
31. Air conditioners
32. Fans and lights
33. Interior decorations
34. Refrigerators
35. Purchase and sales
At this stage, performas of bulk of originality and ledger may be provided to the students and they may be asked to complete the same.
In the next step the students are expected to prepare the trial balance and the financial statements
CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Question Paper Design 2023-24
|
Question Paper Design 2023-24
Theory = 80 Marks
Project = 20 Marks
|
Typology of Questions
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
Remembering and Understanding:
Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|
44
|
55
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
19
|
23.75
|
Analysing, Evaluating and Creating:
Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.
Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
17
|
21.25
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
100
CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
|
Download CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus PDF 2023-24
