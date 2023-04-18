CBSE Geography Syllabus for Class 11 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE’s Geography syllabus of class 11th for the year 2023-2024 is available on the website of the board now. Check the curriculum and download the PDF from this article. 

CBSE Geography Syllabus 2024 for Class 11th

CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2024: CBSE’s Geography curriculum for 11th class candidates under the Humanities stream is available for the 2023-24 academic year. The curriculum introduces the students to Fundamentals of Physical Geography and the Physical Environment of India through two prescribed textbooks, namely, Fundamentals of Physical Geography, Class XI, Published by NCERT and India, Physical Environment, Class XI, Published by NCERT. While the theory paper of Geography is of 70 marks, the map work from the complete syllabus and practicals are worth 30 marks. In this article, we have provided the detailed CBSE Class 11 Geography 2023-24 curriculum with the direct download link provided towards the end. Students can also check the details regarding map work from this article. 

CBSE 11th Geography Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Geography 

Subject Code: 029

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 70 + Map work 30)

CBSE Class 11 Geography 2023-24 Course Structure

Book- Fundamental of Human Geography

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

UNIT 1 Geography as a Discipline

1

Geography as a Discipline

3

UNIT 2 The Earth

2

The Origin and Evolution of the Earth

9

3

Interior of the Earth

4

Distribution of oceans and continents

UNIT 3 Landforms

4

Geomorphic Processes

6

5

Landform and their Evolution

UNIT 4 Climate

7

Composition and Structure of Atmosphere

8

8

Solar Radiation, Heat balance and Temperature

9

Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems

10

Water in the Atmosphere

11

World Climate and Climate Change (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)

UNIT 5 Water (Oceans)

12

Water (Oceans)

4

13

Movements of Ocean Water

UNIT 6 Life on the Earth

14

Biodiversity and Conservation (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)

-
 

Map Work

5

TOTAL

35

Book- India Physical Environment

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

UNIT 1 Introduction

1

India- Location

5

UNIT 2 Physiography

2

Structure and Physiography

13

3

Drainage System

UNIT 3 Climate Vegetation and Soil

4

Climate

12

5

Natural Vegetation

UNIT 4 Natural Hazards and Disasters: Causes Consequences and Management

6

Natural Hazards and Disasters (To be tested through  internal assessment in the

 form of Projects and presentation)

-

Map 

5

TOTAL

35

Geography Practical Part 1

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

1

Introduction to Maps

3

2

Map Scale

4

3

Latitude Longitude and Time

4

4

Map Projections

4

5

Topographical Maps

4

6

Introduction to Remote Sensing

6

Practical File and Viva

5

Total

30

CBSE Geography Syllabus for Class 11 2023-24

Fundamentals of Physical Geography

1 Geography as a Discipline

At the completion of this unit

students will be able to: 

Explain the meaning geography

as an integrating discipline. 

State the fields of geography and its relation with other disciplines.

Explain the approaches to study

geography

2 The Origin and Evolution of the Earth

At the completion of this unit

students will be able to:

Describe the Big Bang,

Planetesimal theory, Nebular

Hypothesis related to the origin of

the universe.

3 Interior of the Earth

At the completion of this unit

students will be able to:

Describe direct and indirect sources of information about the interior of the earth.

Discuss Earthquakes—its causes and effects, define: Epicentre,

Hypocentre, Earthquake waves and its propagation, Shadow zones, Measuring the intensity of Earthquakes.

Explain the interior structure of

the earth.

Explain Volcanoes, its types and volcanic landforms.

4 Distribution of seas and oceans

At the completion of this unit students will be able to:

Provide evidences in support of continental drift and force for drifting.

Explain Post drift studies, Convectional current theory, Mapping of the ocean floor, Ocean floor configuration, Concept of sea-floor spreading,

Describe theory of plate tectonics and different types of plate boundaries.

Trace the movements of Indian Plate.

5 Geomorphic Processes

At the completion of this unit students will be able to:

Differentiate between geomorphic processes and geomorphic agents.

Describe factors that affect soil formation.

Define the following terms:

Exfoliation, Denudation, Weathering etc.

6 Landforms and their Evolution

At the completion of this unit students will be able to:

Describe and draw various erosional and depositional landforms created by different

agents.

Students will be able to compare and analyse various landforms

Locate different landform  (mountains, plateaus, plains) on the outline map of the world

7 Composition and Structure of Atmosphere

At the completion of this unit students will be able to:

Describe the composition and characteristics of different layers of atmosphere.
 

Correlate climate change with

Sustainable Development

Goals13: Climate Action.

CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

To download the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 11 Geography paper, click on the link given below:

Download CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus PDF 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Geography Practical and Map Work Syllabus 2024

CBSE Class 11 Geography Practical and Map Work Syllabus 2024

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (All Subjects) 2023-24

