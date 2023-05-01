CBSE Class 11 Geography Map Work Syllabus for 2024: Check Map Items, Practicals and Internal Assessment Details Here

CBSE Class 11 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2023-24: Check here the 11th class Geography’s map work related items here. Also check the internal assessment details here.

CBSE Class 11 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2024: Map Work is a very important part of the Geography paper under Central Board of Secondary Education. The 11th class Geography curriculum comprises 70 marks theory paper. The remaining 30 marks are evaluated on the basis of map work and related practical. In this article, candidates can check the complete Map Work Syllabus and other internal assessment, practical related details for CBSE Class 11th Geography 2023-24.

First let us check the course structure below:

CBSE Class 11 Geography 2023-24 Course Structure

Book- Fundamental of Human Geography

Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage UNIT 1 Geography as a Discipline 1 Geography as a Discipline 3 UNIT 2 The Earth 2 The Origin and Evolution of the Earth 9 3 Interior of the Earth 4 Distribution of oceans and continents UNIT 3 Landforms 4 Geomorphic Processes 6 5 Landform and their Evolution UNIT 4 Climate 7 Composition and Structure of Atmosphere 8 8 Solar Radiation, Heat balance and Temperature 9 Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems 10 Water in the Atmosphere 11 World Climate and Climate Change (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation) UNIT 5 Water (Oceans) 12 Water (Oceans) 4 13 Movements of Ocean Water UNIT 6 Life on the Earth 14 Biodiversity and Conservation (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation) - Map Work 5 TOTAL 35

Book- India Physical Environment

Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage UNIT 1 Introduction 1 India- Location 5 UNIT 2 Physiography 2 Structure and Physiography 13 3 Drainage System UNIT 3 Climate Vegetation and Soil 4 Climate 12 5 Natural Vegetation UNIT 4 Natural Hazards and Disasters: Causes Consequences and Management 6 Natural Hazards and Disasters (To be tested through internal assessment in the form of Projects and presentation) - Map 5 TOTAL 35

As you can see above, there are two textbooks to be covered and the map work will cover both the textbooks.

Geography Practical Part I

Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage 1 Introduction to Maps 3 2 Map Scale 4 3 Latitude Longitude and Time 4 4 Map Projections 4 5 Topographical Maps 4 6 Introduction to Remote Sensing 6 Practical File and Viva 5 Total 30

CBSE Class 11 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2023-24

Map Items for locating and labelling on outline political map of India

Fundamentals of Physical Geography

Chapter No. and Name Map Items 4 Distribution of oceans and continents Political Map of all Continents of the world. Major Oceans of the world: Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean, Southern Ocean Major lithospheric plates and Minor lithospheric plates, Ring of fire (Pacific Ocean), Mid-Atlantic Ridge. 9 Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems Major Hot Deserts of the world: Mojave Desert- Nevada, US Patagonian Desert- Argentina Sahara- Africa Gobi Desert- Mongolia, Asia Thar desert- India Great Victoria desert- Australia 12 Water(Oceans) Major Seas Black sea Baltic sea Caspian Sea Mediterranean Sea North Sea Red sea Bay of Fundy (Canada)-Famous for the highest tides in the world 13 Movements of Ocean Water OCEAN CURRENTS-Cold currents Humboldt c. California c. Falkland c. Canaries c. West Australian c. Oyashio c. Labrador c. Warm currents Alaska c. Brazilian c. Aughlas c. Kuroshio c. Gulf stream c 14 Biodiversity and Conservation Ecological hotspots Eastern Himalaya, India Western ghats, India Indonesia, Asia Eastern Madagascar, Africa Upper Guinean forests, Africa Atlantic forest, Brazil Tropical Andes

Map Items for locating and labelling on outline political map of India

India Physical Environment

Chapter No. and Name Map Items 1 India- Location Latitudinal extent of India Longitudinal extent of India Standard Meridian of India Important latitude passing through India (Tropic of Cancer) Southern Most Point of main land of India (Kanya Kumari) 2 Structure and Physiography Mountains: Karakoram Range, Garo- Khasi- Jaintia hills, Aravalli Range, Vindhyan Range, Satpura Range, Western ghats & Eastern ghats Peaks: K2, Kanchenjunga, Nandadevi, Nanga Parvat, Namcha Barwa and Anaimud Passes: Shipkila, Nathula, Palghat, Bhor ghat and Thal ghat Plateaus: Malwa, Chhotnagpur, Meghalaya and Deccan Plateau. Coastal Plains: Saurashtra, Konkan, North and South Kanara, Malabar, Coromandel and Northern Circars Islands: Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Islands 3 Drainage System Rivers: Brahmaputra, Indus, Satluj, Ganga, Yamuna, Chambal, Damodar Mahanadi, Krishna, Kaveri, Godavari, Narmada, Tapti and Luni Lakes: (Identification)Wular, Sambhar, Chilika, Kolleru, Pulicat & Vembanad Straits, Bays , Gulfs: Palk Strait, Rann of Kachch, Gulf of Kachch, Gulf of Mannar & Gulf of Khambat 4 Climate Area with highest temperature in India Area with lowest temperature in India Area with highest rainfall in India Area with lowest rainfall in India 5 Natural Vegetation (Identification on an outline map of India) Tropical evergreen, Tropical deciduous, Tropical thorn, Montane and Littoral/ Swamp forests. Wildlife reserves: (locating and labeling) National Parks: Corbett, Kaziranga, Ranthambore. Shivpuri, Simlipal Bird Sanctuaries: Keoladev Ghana and Ranganathitto Wild life Sanctuaries: Periyar, Rajaji, Mudumalai, Dachigam,

Guidelines for Internal Assessment/ Geography Practical

A practical file must be prepared by students covering all the topics prescribed in the practical syllabus.

The file should be completely handwritten with a cover page, index page and acknowledgment.

All practical works should be drawn neatly with appropriate headings, scale, index etc. Data can be taken from the NCERT text book.

The practical file will be assessed at the time of term end practical examinations.

A written exam of 25 marks will be conducted based on prescribed practical syllabus.

Viva will be conducted based on practical syllabus only.

Written Exam -25 Marks

Practical file- 03 Marks

Viva- 02 Marks

