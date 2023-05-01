CBSE Class 11 Geography Map Work Syllabus for 2024: Check Map Items, Practicals and Internal Assessment Details Here

CBSE Class 11 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2023-24: Check here the 11th class Geography’s map work related items here. Also check the internal assessment details here. 

CBSE Geography Map Work Syllabus 2024 for Class 11th Board Exam
CBSE Geography Map Work Syllabus 2024 for Class 11th Board Exam

CBSE Class 11 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2024: Map Work is a very important part of the Geography paper under Central Board of Secondary Education. The 11th class Geography curriculum comprises 70 marks theory paper. The remaining 30 marks are evaluated on the basis of map work and related practical. In this article, candidates can check the complete Map Work Syllabus and other internal assessment, practical related details for CBSE Class 11th Geography 2023-24.

First let us check the course structure below:

CBSE Class 11 Geography 2023-24 Course Structure

Book- Fundamental of Human Geography

Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage

UNIT 1 Geography as a Discipline
1 Geography as a Discipline 3

UNIT 2 The Earth
2 The Origin and Evolution of the Earth 9
3 Interior of the Earth
4 Distribution of oceans and continents

UNIT 3 Landforms
4 Geomorphic Processes 6
5 Landform and their Evolution

UNIT 4 Climate
7 Composition and Structure of Atmosphere 8
8 Solar Radiation, Heat balance and Temperature
9 Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems
10 Water in the Atmosphere
11 World Climate and Climate Change (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)

UNIT 5 Water (Oceans)
12 Water (Oceans) 4
13 Movements of Ocean Water

UNIT 6 Life on the Earth
14 Biodiversity and Conservation (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation) -
  Map Work 5
TOTAL 35

Book- India Physical Environment

Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage

UNIT 1 Introduction
1 India- Location 5

UNIT 2 Physiography
2 Structure and Physiography 13
3 Drainage System

UNIT 3 Climate Vegetation and Soil
4 Climate 12
5 Natural Vegetation

UNIT 4 Natural Hazards and Disasters: Causes Consequences and Management
6 Natural Hazards and Disasters (To be tested through  internal assessment in the form of Projects and presentation) -
Map  5
TOTAL 35

As you can see above, there are two textbooks to be covered and the map work will cover both the textbooks.

Geography Practical Part I

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

1

Introduction to Maps

3

2

Map Scale

4

3

Latitude Longitude and Time

4

4

Map Projections

4

5

Topographical Maps

4

6

Introduction to Remote Sensing

6

Practical File and Viva

5

Total

30

CBSE Class 11 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2023-24

Map Items for locating and labelling on outline political map of India

Fundamentals of Physical Geography

Chapter No. and Name

Map Items

4

Distribution of oceans and continents

Political Map of all Continents of the world.

Major Oceans of the world: Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean, Southern Ocean

Major lithospheric plates and Minor lithospheric plates, Ring of fire (Pacific Ocean), Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

9

Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems

Major Hot Deserts of the world:

Mojave Desert- Nevada, US

Patagonian Desert- Argentina

Sahara- Africa

Gobi Desert- Mongolia, Asia

Thar desert- India

Great Victoria desert- Australia

12

Water(Oceans)

Major Seas

Black sea

Baltic sea

Caspian Sea

Mediterranean Sea

North Sea

Red sea

Bay of Fundy (Canada)-Famous for the highest tides in the world

13

Movements of Ocean Water 

OCEAN CURRENTS-Cold currents

Humboldt c.

California c.

Falkland c.

Canaries c.

West Australian c.

Oyashio c.

Labrador c.

Warm currents

Alaska c.

Brazilian c.

Aughlas c.

Kuroshio c.

Gulf stream c

14

Biodiversity and Conservation

Ecological hotspots

Eastern Himalaya, India

Western ghats, India

Indonesia, Asia

Eastern Madagascar, Africa

Upper Guinean forests, Africa

Atlantic forest, Brazil

Tropical Andes

Map Items for locating and labelling on outline political map of India

India Physical Environment

Chapter No. and Name

Map Items

1

India- Location

Latitudinal extent of India

Longitudinal extent of India

Standard Meridian of India

Important latitude passing through India (Tropic of Cancer)

Southern Most Point of main land of India (Kanya Kumari)

2

Structure and Physiography

Mountains: Karakoram Range, Garo- Khasi- Jaintia hills, Aravalli Range, Vindhyan Range, Satpura

Range, Western ghats & Eastern ghats

Peaks: K2, Kanchenjunga, Nandadevi, Nanga Parvat, Namcha Barwa and Anaimud

Passes: Shipkila, Nathula, Palghat, Bhor ghat and Thal ghat

Plateaus: Malwa, Chhotnagpur, Meghalaya and Deccan Plateau.

Coastal Plains: Saurashtra, Konkan, North and South Kanara, Malabar, Coromandel and Northern

Circars

Islands: Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Islands

3

Drainage System 

Rivers: Brahmaputra, Indus, Satluj, Ganga, Yamuna, Chambal, Damodar Mahanadi, Krishna, Kaveri,

Godavari, Narmada, Tapti and Luni

Lakes: (Identification)Wular, Sambhar, Chilika, Kolleru, Pulicat & Vembanad

Straits, Bays , Gulfs: Palk Strait, Rann of Kachch, Gulf of Kachch, Gulf of Mannar & Gulf of Khambat

4

Climate 

Area with highest temperature in India

Area with lowest temperature in India

Area with highest rainfall in India

Area with lowest rainfall in India

5

Natural Vegetation 

(Identification on an outline map of India) Tropical evergreen, Tropical deciduous, Tropical thorn, Montane

and Littoral/ Swamp forests. Wildlife reserves: (locating and labeling)

National Parks: Corbett, Kaziranga, Ranthambore. Shivpuri, Simlipal

Bird Sanctuaries: Keoladev Ghana and Ranganathitto

Wild life Sanctuaries: Periyar, Rajaji, Mudumalai, Dachigam,

Guidelines for Internal Assessment/ Geography Practical

A practical file must be prepared by students covering all the topics prescribed in the practical syllabus.

The file should be completely handwritten with a cover page, index page and acknowledgment.

All practical works should be drawn neatly with appropriate headings, scale, index etc. Data can be taken from the NCERT text book.

The practical file will be assessed at the time of term end practical examinations.

A written exam of 25 marks will be conducted based on prescribed practical syllabus.

Viva will be conducted based on practical syllabus only.

  • Written Exam -25 Marks
  • Practical file- 03 Marks
  • Viva- 02 Marks

