CBSE Class 11 Geography Map Work Syllabus for 2024: Check Map Items, Practicals and Internal Assessment Details Here

CBSE Class 11 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2024: Map Work is a very important part of the Geography paper under Central Board of Secondary Education. The 11th class Geography curriculum comprises 70 marks theory paper. The remaining 30 marks are evaluated on the basis of map work and related practical. In this article, candidates can check the complete Map Work Syllabus and other internal assessment, practical related details for CBSE Class 11th Geography 2023-24.
First let us check the course structure below:
CBSE Class 11 Geography 2023-24 Course Structure
Book- Fundamental of Human Geography
|Chapter No.
|Chapter Name
|Weightage
UNIT 1 Geography as a Discipline
|1
|Geography as a Discipline
|3
UNIT 2 The Earth
|2
|The Origin and Evolution of the Earth
|9
|3
|Interior of the Earth
|4
|Distribution of oceans and continents
UNIT 3 Landforms
|4
|Geomorphic Processes
|6
|5
|Landform and their Evolution
UNIT 4 Climate
|7
|Composition and Structure of Atmosphere
|8
|8
|Solar Radiation, Heat balance and Temperature
|9
|Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems
|10
|Water in the Atmosphere
|11
|World Climate and Climate Change (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)
UNIT 5 Water (Oceans)
|12
|Water (Oceans)
|4
|13
|Movements of Ocean Water
UNIT 6 Life on the Earth
|14
|Biodiversity and Conservation (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)
|-
|Map Work
|5
|TOTAL
|35
Book- India Physical Environment
|Chapter No.
|Chapter Name
|Weightage
UNIT 1 Introduction
|1
|India- Location
|5
UNIT 2 Physiography
|2
|Structure and Physiography
|13
|3
|Drainage System
UNIT 3 Climate Vegetation and Soil
|4
|Climate
|12
|5
|Natural Vegetation
UNIT 4 Natural Hazards and Disasters: Causes Consequences and Management
|6
|Natural Hazards and Disasters (To be tested through internal assessment in the form of Projects and presentation)
|-
|Map
|5
|TOTAL
|35
As you can see above, there are two textbooks to be covered and the map work will cover both the textbooks.
Geography Practical Part I
Chapter No.
Chapter Name
Weightage
1
Introduction to Maps
3
2
Map Scale
4
3
Latitude Longitude and Time
4
4
Map Projections
4
5
Topographical Maps
4
6
Introduction to Remote Sensing
6
Practical File and Viva
5
Total
30
CBSE Class 11 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2023-24
Map Items for locating and labelling on outline political map of India
Fundamentals of Physical Geography
Chapter No. and Name
Map Items
4
Distribution of oceans and continents
Political Map of all Continents of the world.
Major Oceans of the world: Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean, Southern Ocean
Major lithospheric plates and Minor lithospheric plates, Ring of fire (Pacific Ocean), Mid-Atlantic Ridge.
9
Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems
Major Hot Deserts of the world:
Mojave Desert- Nevada, US
Patagonian Desert- Argentina
Sahara- Africa
Gobi Desert- Mongolia, Asia
Thar desert- India
Great Victoria desert- Australia
12
Water(Oceans)
Major Seas
Black sea
Baltic sea
Caspian Sea
Mediterranean Sea
North Sea
Red sea
Bay of Fundy (Canada)-Famous for the highest tides in the world
13
Movements of Ocean Water
OCEAN CURRENTS-Cold currents
Humboldt c.
California c.
Falkland c.
Canaries c.
West Australian c.
Oyashio c.
Labrador c.
Warm currents
Alaska c.
Brazilian c.
Aughlas c.
Kuroshio c.
Gulf stream c
14
Biodiversity and Conservation
Ecological hotspots
Eastern Himalaya, India
Western ghats, India
Indonesia, Asia
Eastern Madagascar, Africa
Upper Guinean forests, Africa
Atlantic forest, Brazil
Tropical Andes
Map Items for locating and labelling on outline political map of India
India Physical Environment
Chapter No. and Name
Map Items
1
India- Location
Latitudinal extent of India
Longitudinal extent of India
Standard Meridian of India
Important latitude passing through India (Tropic of Cancer)
Southern Most Point of main land of India (Kanya Kumari)
2
Structure and Physiography
Mountains: Karakoram Range, Garo- Khasi- Jaintia hills, Aravalli Range, Vindhyan Range, Satpura
Range, Western ghats & Eastern ghats
Peaks: K2, Kanchenjunga, Nandadevi, Nanga Parvat, Namcha Barwa and Anaimud
Passes: Shipkila, Nathula, Palghat, Bhor ghat and Thal ghat
Plateaus: Malwa, Chhotnagpur, Meghalaya and Deccan Plateau.
Coastal Plains: Saurashtra, Konkan, North and South Kanara, Malabar, Coromandel and Northern
Circars
Islands: Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Islands
3
Drainage System
Rivers: Brahmaputra, Indus, Satluj, Ganga, Yamuna, Chambal, Damodar Mahanadi, Krishna, Kaveri,
Godavari, Narmada, Tapti and Luni
Lakes: (Identification)Wular, Sambhar, Chilika, Kolleru, Pulicat & Vembanad
Straits, Bays , Gulfs: Palk Strait, Rann of Kachch, Gulf of Kachch, Gulf of Mannar & Gulf of Khambat
4
Climate
Area with highest temperature in India
Area with lowest temperature in India
Area with highest rainfall in India
Area with lowest rainfall in India
5
Natural Vegetation
(Identification on an outline map of India) Tropical evergreen, Tropical deciduous, Tropical thorn, Montane
and Littoral/ Swamp forests. Wildlife reserves: (locating and labeling)
National Parks: Corbett, Kaziranga, Ranthambore. Shivpuri, Simlipal
Bird Sanctuaries: Keoladev Ghana and Ranganathitto
Wild life Sanctuaries: Periyar, Rajaji, Mudumalai, Dachigam,
Guidelines for Internal Assessment/ Geography Practical
A practical file must be prepared by students covering all the topics prescribed in the practical syllabus.
The file should be completely handwritten with a cover page, index page and acknowledgment.
All practical works should be drawn neatly with appropriate headings, scale, index etc. Data can be taken from the NCERT text book.
The practical file will be assessed at the time of term end practical examinations.
A written exam of 25 marks will be conducted based on prescribed practical syllabus.
Viva will be conducted based on practical syllabus only.
- Written Exam -25 Marks
- Practical file- 03 Marks
- Viva- 02 Marks
Download CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus PDF 2023-24
