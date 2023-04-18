CBSE Economics Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Get here the direct link to check the complete contents of Economics syllabus prescribed by CBSE for 11th class and download the latest 11th class curriculum PDF directly.

CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2024: The Economics curriculum of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at the senior secondary level, provides an introduction to basic economic concepts in a progressive manner. Initially, in 11th class, students are introduced to the current economic realities of the nation, along with basic statistical tools to comprehend them. As students progress, they are later introduced to economics as a theoretical abstraction. To access the detailed CBSE Class 11 Economics syllabus for the academic year 2023-24, check the whole article and download the syllabus from the direct link provided at the end.

CBSE 11th Economics Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Economics

Subject Code: 030

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 80 + Project 20)

CBSE Class 11 Economics 2023-24 Course Structure

Theory: 80 marks

Time: 3 hours

Project: 20 marks

Units Topics Marks Part A: Statistics for Economics Introduction 15 Collection, Organisation and Presentation of Data Statistical Tools and Interpretation 25 40 Part B: Introductory Microeconomics Introduction 4 Consumer's Equilibrium and Demand 14 Producer Behaviour and Supply 14 Forms of Market and Price Determination under perfect competition with simple applications 8 40 Part C: Project Work 20

CBSE Economics Syllabus for Class 11 2023-24

Part A: Statistics for Economics

In this course, the learners are expected to acquire skills in collection, organisation and presentation of quantitative and qualitative information pertaining to various simple economic aspects systematically. It also intends to provide some basic statistical tools to analyse, and interpret any economic information and draw appropriate inferences. In this process, the learners are also expected to understand the behaviour of various economic data.

Unit 1: Introduction

What is Economics?

Meaning, scope, functions and importance of statistics in Economics

Unit 2: Collection, Organisation and Presentation of data

Collection of data - sources of data - primary and secondary; how basic data is collected with concepts of Sampling; methods of collecting data; some important sources of secondary data: Census of India and National Sample Survey Organisation.

Organisation of Data: Meaning and types of variables; Frequency Distribution.

Presentation of Data: Tabular Presentation and Diagrammatic Presentation of Data:

(i) Geometric forms (bar diagrams and pie diagrams),

(ii) Frequency diagrams (histogram, polygon and Ogive) and

(iii) Arithmetic line graphs (time series graph).

Unit 3: Statistical Tools and Interpretation

For all the numerical problems and solutions, the appropriate economic interpretation may be attempted. This means, the students need to solve the problems and provide interpretation for the results derived.

Measures of Central Tendency - Arithmetic mean, median and mode

Correlation - meaning and properties, scatter diagram; Measures of correlation - Karl Pearson's method (two variables ungrouped data) Spearman's rank correlation. (Non-Repeated Ranks and Repeated Ranks).

Introduction to Index Numbers - meaning, types - wholesale price index, consumer price index and index of industrial production, uses of index numbers; Inflation and index numbers.

Part B: Introductory Microeconomics

Unit 4: Introduction

Meaning of microeconomics and macroeconomics; positive and normative economics

What is an economy? Central problems of an economy: what, how and for whom to produce; concepts of production possibility frontier and opportunity cost.

Unit 5: Consumer's Equilibrium and Demand

Consumer's equilibrium - meaning of utility, marginal utility, law of diminishing marginal utility, conditions of consumer's equilibrium using marginal utility analysis.

Indifference curve analysis of consumer's equilibrium-the consumer's budget (budget set and budget line), preferences of the consumer (indifference curve, indifference map) and conditions of consumer's equilibrium.

Demand, market demand, determinants of demand, demand schedule, demand curve and its slope, movement along and shifts in the demand curve; price elasticity of demand - factors affecting price elasticity of demand; measurement of price elasticity of demand – percentage-change method and total expenditure method.

Unit 6: Producer Behaviour and Supply

Meaning of Production Function – Short-Run and Long-Run

Total Product, Average Product and Marginal Product.

Returns to a Factor

Cost: Short run costs - total cost, total fixed cost, total variable cost; Average cost; Average fixed cost, average variable cost and marginal cost-meaning and their relationships.

Revenue - total, average and marginal revenue - meaning and their relationship.

Producer's equilibrium-meaning and its conditions in terms of marginal revenue - marginal cost.

Supply, market supply, determinants of supply, supply schedule, supply curve and its slope, movements along and shifts in supply curve, price elasticity of supply; measurement of price elasticity of supply - percentage-change method.

Unit 7: Forms of Market and Price Determination under Perfect Competition with simple applications

Perfect competition - Features; Determination of market equilibrium and effects of shifts in demand and supply. (Short Run Only)

Simple Applications of Demand and Supply: Price ceiling, price floor.

Part C: Project in Economics

Suggestive List of Projects for CBSE Class 11 Economics Effect on PPC due to various government policies Invisible Hand (Adam Smith) Opportunity Cost as an Economic Tool (taking real life situations) Effect of Price Change on a Substitute Good (taking prices from real life visiting local market) Effect on Equilibrium Prices in Local Market (taking real life situation or recent news) Effect of Price Change on a Complementary Good (taking prices from real life visiting local market) Solar Energy, a Cost-Effective Comparison with Conventional Energy Sources Bumper Production- Boon or Bane for the Farmer Any other newspaper article and its evaluation on basis of economic principles Any other topic

CBSE Class 11 Economics (043) Question Paper Design 2023-24

Typology of Questions Marks Percentage Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 44 55 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 18 22.5 Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 18 22.5

CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

