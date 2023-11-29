10 Best Engineering Institutes in India other than IITs, NITs and IIITs

Best Non-IIT and NIT Engineering Institutes in India: When people talk about the best engineering institutes in India, the only names that come to mind are IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), NIT (National Institute of Technology), and IIT (Indian Institute of Information Technology). There is a very rare percentage of people who know the top engineering colleges in India other than IITs, NITs, and IIITs. Students who prepare for JEE aim to get into these three categories of institutes and consider others as secondary. But when we compare the applicant-to-seat ratio, the number does not match, and there are many students who fail to get into IITs, NITs, and IIITs. For those who are willing to consider other options for the best engineering colleges in India, here are a few options.
This article will provide a list of the top 10 engineering colleges in India other than IIT, NIT, and IIT, which are not less than these in terms of NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking and score. Check out the list below.
Top 10 Engineering Colleges Other Than IITs, NITs and IIITs
JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) is the national-level examination to get into top engineering colleges, universities, and institutes. According to the NIRF India Rankings 2023: Engineering, many IITs, NITs, and IIITs got top scores and thus placed in the list of the best engineering colleges. However, there are other non-IIT, NIT, and IIIT colleges, institutes, and universities that come in the list of the top 50 engineering colleges in India other than IIT, NIT, and IIIT. Check out the 10 best engineering colleges with NIRF rankings and scores from the list below.
|
S. No.
|
Institute ID
|
Institute Name
|
City
|
State
|
Score
|
NIRF Rank
|
1
|
IR-E-U-0575
|
Jadavpur University
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
67.04
|
10
|
2
|
IR-E-U-0490
|
Vellore Institute of Technology
|
Vellore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
66.59
|
11
|
3
|
IR-E-U-0439
|
Anna University
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
65.06
|
13
|
4
|
IR-E-U-0436
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
Coimbatore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
61.54
|
19
|
5
|
IR-E-I-1480
|
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)
|
Patiala
|
Punjab
|
61.24
|
20
|
6
|
IR-E-U-0308
|
Institute of Chemical Technology
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
59.7
|
24
|
7
|
IR-E-U-0391
|
Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
|
Pilani
|
Rajasthan
|
59.52
|
25
|
8
|
IR-E-U-0108
|
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
59.3
|
26
|
9
|
IR-E-U-0363
|
Siksha `O` Anusandhan
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
58.92
|
27
|
10
|
IR-E-U-0473
|
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
58.56
|
28
Source: India Rankings 2023: Engineering
NIRF Rankings 2023: Parameters of Evaluation
As per the data provided on the official website of NIRF India, there are five broad evaluation parameters to rank institutes. These parameters are:
|
S. No.
|
Parameters
|
1
|
Teaching, Learning and Resources
|
2
|
Research and Professional Practice
|
3
|
Graduation Outcomes
|
4
|
Outreach and Inclusivity
|
5
|
Peer Perception
