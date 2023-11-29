10 Best Engineering Institutes in India other than IITs, NITs and IIITs

Best Non-IIT and NIT Engineering Institutes in India: When people talk about the best engineering institutes in India, the only names that come to mind are IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), NIT (National Institute of Technology), and IIT (Indian Institute of Information Technology). There is a very rare percentage of people who know the top engineering colleges in India other than IITs, NITs, and IIITs. Students who prepare for JEE aim to get into these three categories of institutes and consider others as secondary. But when we compare the applicant-to-seat ratio, the number does not match, and there are many students who fail to get into IITs, NITs, and IIITs. For those who are willing to consider other options for the best engineering colleges in India, here are a few options.

This article will provide a list of the top 10 engineering colleges in India other than IIT, NIT, and IIT, which are not less than these in terms of NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking and score. Check out the list below.

JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) is the national-level examination to get into top engineering colleges, universities, and institutes. According to the NIRF India Rankings 2023: Engineering, many IITs, NITs, and IIITs got top scores and thus placed in the list of the best engineering colleges. However, there are other non-IIT, NIT, and IIIT colleges, institutes, and universities that come in the list of the top 50 engineering colleges in India other than IIT, NIT, and IIIT. Check out the 10 best engineering colleges with NIRF rankings and scores from the list below.

 

S. No.

Institute ID

Institute Name

City

State

Score

NIRF Rank

1

IR-E-U-0575

Jadavpur University 

Kolkata

West Bengal

67.04

10

2

IR-E-U-0490

Vellore Institute of Technology 

Vellore

Tamil Nadu

66.59

11

3

IR-E-U-0439

Anna University 

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

65.06

13

4

IR-E-U-0436

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 

Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

61.54

19

5

IR-E-I-1480

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) 

Patiala

Punjab

61.24

20

6

IR-E-U-0308

Institute of Chemical Technology 

Mumbai

Maharashtra

59.7

24

7

IR-E-U-0391

Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani 

Pilani

Rajasthan

59.52

25

8

IR-E-U-0108

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi 

New Delhi

Delhi

59.3

26

9

IR-E-U-0363

Siksha `O` Anusandhan 

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

58.92

27

10

IR-E-U-0473

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology 

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

58.56

28

Source: India Rankings 2023: Engineering

NIRF Rankings 2023: Parameters of Evaluation

As per the data provided on the official website of NIRF India, there are five broad evaluation parameters to rank institutes. These parameters are:

S. No.

Parameters

1

Teaching, Learning and Resources

2

Research and Professional Practice

3

Graduation Outcomes

4

Outreach and Inclusivity

5

Peer Perception

 

