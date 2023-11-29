10 Best Engineering Institutes in India other than IITs, NITs and IIITs

Top 10 Non-IIT and NIT Engineering Colleges in India: In this article, students will get the list of top 10 non-IIT, NIT, and IIT institutes in India based on the latest NIRF ranking.

Best Non-IIT and NIT Engineering Institutes in India: When people talk about the best engineering institutes in India, the only names that come to mind are IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), NIT (National Institute of Technology), and IIT (Indian Institute of Information Technology). There is a very rare percentage of people who know the top engineering colleges in India other than IITs, NITs, and IIITs. Students who prepare for JEE aim to get into these three categories of institutes and consider others as secondary. But when we compare the applicant-to-seat ratio, the number does not match, and there are many students who fail to get into IITs, NITs, and IIITs. For those who are willing to consider other options for the best engineering colleges in India, here are a few options.

This article will provide a list of the top 10 engineering colleges in India other than IIT, NIT, and IIT, which are not less than these in terms of NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking and score. Check out the list below.

Top 10 Engineering Colleges Other Than IITs, NITs and IIITs

JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) is the national-level examination to get into top engineering colleges, universities, and institutes. According to the NIRF India Rankings 2023: Engineering, many IITs, NITs, and IIITs got top scores and thus placed in the list of the best engineering colleges. However, there are other non-IIT, NIT, and IIIT colleges, institutes, and universities that come in the list of the top 50 engineering colleges in India other than IIT, NIT, and IIIT. Check out the 10 best engineering colleges with NIRF rankings and scores from the list below.

S. No. Institute ID Institute Name City State Score NIRF Rank 1 IR-E-U-0575 Jadavpur University Kolkata West Bengal 67.04 10 2 IR-E-U-0490 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore Tamil Nadu 66.59 11 3 IR-E-U-0439 Anna University Chennai Tamil Nadu 65.06 13 4 IR-E-U-0436 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 61.54 19 5 IR-E-I-1480 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) Patiala Punjab 61.24 20 6 IR-E-U-0308 Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai Maharashtra 59.7 24 7 IR-E-U-0391 Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani Pilani Rajasthan 59.52 25 8 IR-E-U-0108 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi New Delhi Delhi 59.3 26 9 IR-E-U-0363 Siksha `O` Anusandhan Bhubaneswar Odisha 58.92 27 10 IR-E-U-0473 S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 58.56 28

NIRF Rankings 2023: Parameters of Evaluation

As per the data provided on the official website of NIRF India, there are five broad evaluation parameters to rank institutes. These parameters are:

S. No. Parameters 1 Teaching, Learning and Resources 2 Research and Professional Practice 3 Graduation Outcomes 4 Outreach and Inclusivity 5 Peer Perception

