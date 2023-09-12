JEE Main Paper Pattern 2024 PDF Download: This article provides the tentative marking scheme and paper pattern for JEE Main Examination 2024. The information presented in this article has been cited from the JEE Main 2023 brochure. Thus, the data is based on past year’s exam pattern and marking scheme.

Joint Entrance Examination - JEE (Main)

JEE Main, starting from 2019, is now overseen by the National Testing Agency (NTA), taking over the responsibility from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which conducted it until 2018.

JEE Main serves as the basis for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). To be eligible, candidates must have achieved a minimum of 75% marks in their 12th-grade examination or be ranked within the top 20 percentile of their respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the required qualifying marks are reduced to 65% in the 12th-grade examination. For admission to B.E./B.Tech. and B.Arch./B.Planning courses in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required.

Subject combinations required in the qualifying examination for admission to B.E./B.Tech. & B. Arch./B. Planning Courses in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs is as under:- Course Required Criteria based on Class 12th / Equivalent qualifying Examination B.E/B.TECH Passed qualifying examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with one of the Chemistry/Biotechnology/Biology/ Technical Vocational subject. B.ARCH. Passed qualifying examination with Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry. B.PLANNING Passed qualifying examination with Mathematics Source: National Testing Agency (NTA)

About the Joint Entrance Examination - JEE (Main)

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two distinct papers. Candidates qualifying the Paper 1 are eligible for admissions in Undergraduate Engineering Programs such as B.E./B.Tech.offered by National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as Institutions and Universities that are funded or recognized by participating State Governments. Candidates who qualify the JEE (Main) are eligible for the JEE (Advanced). JEE (Advanced) is the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is conducted for individuals aspiring to pursue B. Arch and B. Planning courses in different universities across the nation.

For the next academic year, the JEE (Main) - 2024 will be held in two separate sessions, providing candidates with the following advantages:

Double Opportunities: Candidates will have two chances to enhance their scores in the exam. They can improve their performance in the second attempt if they feel they could do better after the first attempt. First Opportunity to appear for the examination will be in Session 1 in January 2024 and the second opportunity to appear for the examination will be in Session 2 in April 2024. First-hand Experience: In their first attempt, students will gain experience of the examination process, helping them to identify their errors and areas for improvement before their second attempt. Saves Time by Avoiding a Gap Year: The two chances provided for this examination saves a lot of time for the candidates as they are not required to take a gap year for the examination preparation. Mitigating Unforeseen Circumstances: Sometimes there are multiple exams scheduled on the same date like the board exams or other entrance exams. Candidates who would have to miss the first attempt due to any unforeseen circumstances, could also appear for the second attempt.

It is not mandatory for the candidates to appear in both sessions; however, if a candidate chooses to participate in multiple sessions, their most favorable JEE (Main) - 2024 NTA scores will be considered in the Merit List and Rankings.

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for JEE Main 2024

This article provides the data on the marking scheme and paper pattern for JEE Main Examination. The data has been collected from the official website of JEE MAIN 2023 Brochure.

SCHEME OF EXAMINATION for JEE Main 2024

PAPER SUBJECTS TYPE OF QUESTIONS MODE OF EXAMINATION Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech. Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which the answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only Paper 2A: B. Arch Part-I: Mathematics Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which the answer is a numerical value "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only Part-II: Aptitude Test Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Part-III: Drawing Test Questions to test drawing aptitude "Pen and Paper Based" (offline) mode to be attempted on a Drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B: B. Planning Part-I: Mathematics Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which the answer is a numerical value "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only Part-II: Aptitude Test Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Part-III: Planning-Based Questions Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Exam Pattern for JEE Main 2024

Paper1: B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode: 1. Subject-wise distribution of Questions, Total Number of Questions, and Marks Subject Section A Section B Marks Mathematics 20* 10* 100 Physics 20* 10* 100 Chemistry 20* 10* 100 Total 90 300 * Each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10. There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, a candidate has to enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.

2. Marking Scheme for MCQs Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0) 3. Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value Correct Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0) 4. Method of determining merit Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and the Gonversion of the total into NTA scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA scores of all shifts of all days. 5. Method of resolving ties Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech will be resolved in the following manner in descending order: 1. NTA score in Mathematics, followed by 2. NTA score in Physics, followed by 3. NTA score in Chemistry, followed by 4. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by 5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by 6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by 7. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test followed by 8. Older in Age followed by 9. Application Number in ascending order Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size. l. Subject-wise distribution of Questions, Total Number of Questions, and Marks Subject Number of Questions Marks Part I: Mathematics 20* (Section A) and 10* (Section B) 100 Part II: Aptitude Test 50 200 Part III: Drawing Test 02 100 Total 82 400 *20 questions will be MCQs and 05 (five) questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value. There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, a candidate has to enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. The answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.

2. Marking Scheme for MCQs Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer/Multiple Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered /Marked for Review No mark (0) 3. (a) Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0) (b) Marking Scheme for Drawing Test (Part III) Two questions are to be evaluated out of 100 marks. 4. Method of determining merit Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test, and Total into NTA Scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging the NTA Scores of both shifts of all days. 5. Method of resolving ties Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper 2A: B. Arch will be resolved in the following manner: 1. NTA score in Mathematics, followed by 2. NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by 3. NTA score in Drawing Test, followed by 4. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by 5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (Part-I) in the Test, followed by 6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part-II) in the Test followed by 7. Older in Age followed by 8. Application Number in ascending order Paper 2B (B. Planning) Part-I: Mathematics, Part-II: Aptitude Test, and Part-IH: Planning-Based Questions in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only 1. Subject-wise distribution of Questions, TOU) Number of Questions, and Marks Subject Number of Questions Marks Part-I: Mathematics |20* (Section A) and 10* (Section B) 100 Part-II: Aptitude Test 50 200 Part-III: Planning 25 100 Total 105 400 *20 questions will be MCQs and 05 (five) questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value. There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. The answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.

2. Marking Scheme for MCQs Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer/Multiple Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered /Marked for Review No mark (0) 3. Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0) 4. Method of determining merit Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Planning Based Test, and Total into NTA Scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA Scores of all shifts of all days. 5. Method of resolving ties Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in B. Planning will be resolved in the following manner: 1. NTA score in Mathematics, followed by 2. NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by 3. NTA score in Planning Based Questions, followed by 4. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by 5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (Part-I) in the Test, followed by 6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part-II) in the Test, followed by 7. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Planning Based Questions (Part- III) in the Test followed by 8. Older in Age followed by 9. Application Number in ascending order

Important Note:

For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner: Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1). Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark(0). If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then full marks will be awarded to all candidates who have appeared irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the

To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

For Numerical Value Questions: There will be negative marking for Section B. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner: Correct Answer: Four marks(+4) Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark(-1) Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark(0). If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical Candidatesare advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the The answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.

There be negative for Section B. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

Duration of Test

The total time duration for Paper 1 (B.E. /B.Tech.) is given in the table below:

Paper Subjects Total Time Duration Subject For Non-PwD Candidates *For PwD Candidates Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics 3 hours 4 hours •Note: - Compensatory time for PwD Candidates of 20 minutes for a one-hour examination

Total time duration for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning), and Paper 2A (B. Arch) & Paper 2B (B.Planning) both are given in the table below:

Paper Subjects Subjects Total Time Duration For Non-PwD *For PwD Candidates Candidates *For PwD Candidates Paper 2A (B.Arch) Only Mathematics, 3 hours 4 hours (B.Arch) Only Test and Drawing Test Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing Test 3 hours 4 hours Paper 2B (B.Planning) Only Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Planning Based Questions 3 hours 4 hours Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) both Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test, and Planning Based Questions 3 hours 30 minutes 4 hours 10 minutes •Note: - Compensatory time for PwD Candidates is 20 minutes for one-hour examination

Note: The data as displayed in this article, for the details about the paper pattern and marking scheme, are extracted from the JEE MAIN 2023 Brochure. Thus, the information presented in this article is based on past year’s data.

How Does the JEE Main Paper Pattern Help to Prepare for the upcoming Engineering Entrance Exam?

Thе JEE Main papеr pattеrn can bе a valuablе rеsourcе for studеnts prеparing for upcoming еnginееring еntrancе еxams in India, as it providеs insights into thе format and typеs of quеstions that can bе еxpеctеd in such еxams. Hеrе's how thе JEE Main papеr pattеrn can hеlp in your prеparation:

1. Undеrstanding Exam Format: JEE Main is conductеd in two papеrs - Papеr 1 for B. E. /B. Tеch coursеs and Papеr 2 for B. Arch and B. Planning coursеs. Undеrstanding this format hеlps you dеcidе which papеr(s) to appеar for basеd on your carееr goals and strеngths.

2. Quеstion Typеs: JEE Main includеs multiplе-choicе quеstions (MCQs) as wеll as numеrical valuе-basеd quеstions. Knowing thе mix of quеstion typеs hеlps you practicе accordingly. Numеrical valuе-basеd quеstions rеquirе a diffеrеnt approach as thеy do not havе answеr choicеs.

3. Subjеct-wisе Wеightagе: JEE Main typically covеrs topics from Physics, Chеmistry, and Mathеmatics. Thе papеr pattеrn oftеn providеs an approximatе wеightagе of quеstions from еach subjеct. You can allocatе your prеparation timе accordingly, focusing on thе subjеcts with highеr wеightagе.

4. Difficulty Lеvеls: Thе papеr pattеrn may also indicatе thе difficulty lеvеls of quеstions, such as еasy, modеratе, and difficult. This information can guidе your prеparation stratеgy. Starting with еasiеr topics and gradually progrеssing to morе difficult onеs can bе an еffеctivе approach.

5. Timе Managеmеnt: Knowing thе total numbеr of quеstions and thе timе allottеd for thе еxam allows you to plan your timе managеmеnt during thе actual tеst. Practicing with a timеd tеst sеriеs can hеlp you improvе your spееd and accuracy.

6. Mock Tеsts: JEE Main papеr pattеrns can sеrvе as thе basis for crеating mock tеsts that mimic thе actual еxam. Rеgularly taking mock tеsts hеlps you bеcomе familiar with thе format, rеducеs еxam anxiеty, and assеssеs your prеparation progrеss.

7. Prеvious Yеar Papеrs: Analyzing prеvious yеars' JEE Main papеrs and thеir pattеrns can givе you valuablе insights into thе typеs of quеstions that havе bееn askеd. This can hеlp you idеntify rеcurring topics and quеstion pattеrns.

8. Adaptation of Study Matеrial: Basеd on thе JEE Main papеr pattеrn, you can choosе appropriatе study matеrials and rеsourcеs. Look for tеxtbooks, onlinе coursеs, and tеst sеriеs that align with thе format and contеnt of thе еxam.

9. Rеvision Stratеgy: Undеrstanding thе papеr pattеrn hеlps you crеatе an еffеctivе rеvision stratеgy. You can rеvisе topics that arе morе likеly to appеar in thе еxam and prioritizе thеm in your study plan.

10. Confidеncе Building: Familiarity with thе JEE Main papеr pattеrn can boost your confidеncе on thе day of thе еxam. Knowing what to еxpеct can rеducе еxam-rеlatеd strеss and anxiеty.

In summary, thе JEE Main papеr pattеrn is a valuablе tool for еffеctivе еxam prеparation. It hеlps you tailor your study plan, practicе еfficiеntly, and dеvеlop thе skills nеcеssary to еxcеl in еnginееring еntrancе еxams. Howеvеr, it's еssеntial to complеmеnt your undеrstanding of thе papеr pattеrn with dеdicatеd and consistеnt prеparation to achiеvе your dеsirеd rеsults.

