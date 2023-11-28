JEE Main Free Mock Test with Solutions 2024: FREE Test Series PDF with Answer Key

JEE Main Sample Practice Paper 2024: For JEE Mains aspirants this article serves as a one-stop solution to get all the important resources and a JEE Main mock test 2024 with answer key. Check and download the JEE Main mock test PDF from here.

JEE Main Mock Test Online: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is divided into two phases: JEE Main and JEE Advanced. JEE serves as a gateway for students to take a step into the top engineering institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The first level is JEE Main, after which the students have to pass JEE Advanced to get into IITs. To know more about JEE read, JEE Main Marking Scheme and Section-wise Marks.

As per the NTA Examination Calendar for the Academic Year 2024–25, the JEE Main 2024 dates are as follows:

Session 1: 24 January 2024 and 1 February 2024

Session 2: 1st April, 2024, and 15th April, 2024

Thus, students should start revising the concepts and solving as many mock tests and previous years’ papers as possible. JEE aspirants can find the JEE Mains mock test papers here to download and solve. The JEE Main sample test paper with answer key is provided here for your reference and can be downloaded for free in PDF format.

JEE Mains 2024 Highlights

The total time duration for Paper 1 (B.E. /B.Tech.) is given in the table below:

Paper Subjects Total Time Duration Subject For Non-PwD Candidates *For PwD Candidates Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics 3 hours 4 hours •Note: - Compensatory time for PwD Candidates of 20 minutes for a one-hour examination

The subjects, types of questions and mode of examination for JEE Main 2024 are mentioned in the table below:

PAPER SUBJECTS TYPE OF QUESTIONS MODE OF EXAMINATION Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech. Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which the answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only

In the table below you will find the subject-wise division of sections and marks for JEE Mains 2024.

Paper1: B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode: 1. Subject-wise distribution of Questions, Total Number of Questions, and Marks Subject Section A Section B Marks Mathematics 20* 10* 100 Physics 20* 10* 100 Chemistry 20* 10* 100 Total 90 300

* Each Subject will have two sections.

Section A: Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)

Section B: Questions without choices (Attempt any 5 out of 10)

JEE Mains Online: Important Instructions

JEE Main 2024 will be organised in online mode, for which students have to visit the exam centres and login into their systems to see and solve the JEE Main question paper. Before sitting for the JEE Mains online exam in 2024, aspirants should be aware of a few important instructions that will be given to them during the exam as well. Click on the link below to download the important JEE Main Instructions:

JEE Main Mock Test 2024

Not much time is left in the JEE Mains 2024, so students should start revising all the topics and solving the JEE Main sample papers in 2024. Here you will find the JEE Main mock test for the B.Tech. (Paper 1) field, which comprises 90 questions from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. To download the JEE Main mock test and solution PDF, click on the links below.

JEE Main Mock Test Paper 1 Answer Key

