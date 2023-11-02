JEE Mains 2024 Reduced Syllabus: Which Topics are Removed and Added

The JEE Main 2024 Syllabus has been released by the NTA. Major changes have been observed in the syllabus. This article provides the details of the subject-wise and unit-wise changes in the JEE Main 2024 syllabus in comparison to the JEE Main 2023 Syllabus.

The NTA (National Testing Agency) has recently released the JEE Main Syllabus for the 2024 examinations. Many changes have been observed in the recently released syllabus. While some units have been entirely deleted in the latest syllabus, there are various topics also which are deleted from different units in the syllabus. It is crucial for the students to check these changes in the syllabus to prepare well for the upcoming exams. Check the detailed schedule of the JEE Main 2024 exams here. This article provides a detailed analysis of the deleted topics from the JEE Main Syllabus and a list of new topics which have been added in the syllabus.

Deleted Topics From JEE Main 2024 Maths Syllabus

The following list provides a detailed analysis of the topics which are deleted from the JEE Main 2024 Maths Syllabus;

Square Root of a Complex Number, Triangle Inequality (from Unit 2: Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations)

Evaluation of determinants, Elementary transformations, Test of consistency and solution of simultaneous linear equations in two or three variables using determinants (from Unit 3: Matrices and Determinants)

Unit 5: Mathematical Inductions: Principle of Mathematical Induction and its simple applications.

Properties of Binomial Coefficients (from Unit 6: Binomial Theorems and its Simple Applications)

Sum up to n terms of special series; Sn, Sn2, Sn3. Arithmetico-Geometric progression. ( from Unit 7: Sequences and Series)

Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean value Theorems, tangents and normal (from Unit 8: Limits, Continuity and Differentiability)

Integral as a Limit of Sum (from Unit 9: Integral Calculus)

The formation of differential equations (from Unit 10: Differential Equations)

Translation of Axes (from Unit 11: Coordinate Geometry)

Equations of internal and external by sectors of angles between two lines coordinate of the centroid, orthocentre, and circumcentre of a triangle, equation of the family of lines passing through the point of intersection of two lines (from Straight Lines in Unit 11: Coordinate Geometry)

Topic Added: Intercepts of a line on the coordinate axis. (Addition in the theme Straight Lines, in Unit 11: Coordinate Geometry)

Condition for a line to be tangent to a circle, equation of the tangent, condition for Y = mx +c to be a tangent and point (s) of tangency (from Circle, Conic Sections in Unit 11: Coordinate Geometry)

Equation of a plane in different forms, the intersection of a line and a plane, coplanar lines (from Unit 12: Three Dimensional Geometry)

Scalar and vector triple product (from Unit 13: Vector Algebra)

Bernoulli trials, and binomial distribution (from Unit 14: Statistics and Probability) Heights, and distance (from Unit 15: Trigonometry)

Unit 16: Mathematical Reasoning: Statement logical operations and, or, implies, implied by, if and only if, understanding of tautology, contradiction, converse, and contrapositive.

Deleted Topics From JEE Main 2024 Physics Syllabus

The following list provides a detailed analysis of the topics which are deleted from the JEE Main 2024 Physics Syllabus;

Physics, technology, society, accuracy and precision of measuring instruments (from Unit 1 - Physics and Measurements) Geostationary satellites (from Unit 6 - Gravitation) Reynolds number, Newton's law of cooling (from Unit 7 - Properties of Solids and Liquids) Carnot engine and its efficiency (from Unit 8 - Thermodynamics) Free, forced and damped oscillations, resonance, Beats. Doppler Effect in sound (from Unit 10 - Oscillations and Waves) Resistances of different materials, Colour code for resistors, Potentiometer - principle and its applications (from Unit 12 - Current Electricity) Cyclotron.Magnetic susceptibility and permeability. Hysteresis. Electromagnets and permanent magnets (from Unit 13 - Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism) Quality factor (from Unit 14 - Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents) Lens Formula. Resolving power of microscopes and astronomical telescopes (from Unit 16 - Optics) Davisson-Germer experiment (from Unit 17 - Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation) Isotopes, isobars: isotones. Radioactivity- alpha. beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties; radioactive decay law (from Unit 18 - Atoms and Nuclei) Junction transistor, transistor action, characteristics of a transistor: transistor as an amplifier (common emitter configuration) and oscillator. Transistor as a switch. (from unit 19 - Electronic Devices) UNIT 20: COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS - Propagation of electromagnetic waves in the atmosphere; Sky and space wave propagation. Need for modulation. Amplitude and Frequency Modulation, Bandwidth of signals. the bandwidth of Transmission medium, Basic Elements of a Communication System (Block Diagram only). Plotting a cooling curve for the relationship between the temperature of a hot body and time, Characteristic curves of a transistor and finding current gain and voltage gain, Using a multimeter to: (i) Identify the base of a transistor (ii) Distinguish between NPN and PNP type transistor (iii) See the unidirectional current in case of a diode and an LED. (iv) Check the correctness or otherwise of a given electronic component (diode, transistor, or IC) (from Unit 21 - Experimental Skills)

Deleted Topics From JEE Main 2024 Chemistry Syllabus

The following list provides a detailed analysis of the topics which are deleted from the JEE Main 2024 Chemistry Syllabus;

Physical quantities and their measurements in Chemistry, precision, and accuracy, significant figures. S.I.Units, dimensional analysis (from Unit 1 - Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry) UNIT 2: STATES OF MATTER - Classification of matter into solid, liquid, and gaseous states. Gaseous State: Measurable properties of gases: Gas laws - Boyle's law, Charle’s law. Graham's law of diffusion. Avogadro's law, Dalton's law of partial pressure; Concept of Absolute scale of temperature; Ideal gas equation; Kinetic theory of gases (only postulates); Concept of average, root mean square and most probable velocities; Real gases, deviation from Ideal behaviour, compressibility factor, and van der Waals equation. Liquid State: Properties of liquids - vapour pressure, viscosity and surface tension, and effect of temperature on them (qualitative treatment only). Solid State: Classification of solids: molecular, ionic, covalent and metallic solids, amorphous and crystalline solids (elementary idea); Bragg's Law and its applications: Unit cell and lattices, packing in solids (fcc, bcc and hcp lattices), voids, calculations involving unit cell parameters, an imperfection in solids; Electrical and magnetic properties. Thomson and Rutherford atomic models and their limitations (from Unit 3 - Atomic Structure) UNIT 10: SURFACE CHEMISTRY - Adsorption- Physisorption and chemisorption and their characteristics, factors affecting adsorption of gases on solids - Freundlich and Langmuir adsorption isotherms, adsorption from solutions. Catalysis - Homogeneous and heterogeneous, activity and selectivity of solid catalysts, enzyme catalysis, and its mechanism. Colloidal state- distinction among true solutions, colloids, and suspensions, classification of colloids - lyophilic. lyophobic; multi-molecular. macromolecular and associated colloids (micelles), preparation and properties of colloids - Tyndall effect. Brownian movement, electrophoresis, dialysis, coagulation, and flocculation: Emulsions and their characteristics. UNIT 12: GENERAL PRINCIPLES AND PROCESSES OF ISOLATION OF METALS - Modes of occurrence of elements in nature, minerals, ores; Steps involved in the extraction of metals - concentration, reduction (chemical and electrolytic methods), and refining with special reference to the extraction of Al. Cu, Zn, and Fe; Thermodynamic and electrochemical principles involved in the extraction of metals. UNIT 13: HYDROGEN - Position of hydrogen in periodic table, isotopes, preparation, properties and uses of hydrogen; Physical and chemical properties of water and heavy water; Structure, preparation, reactions, and uses of hydrogen peroxide; Classification of hydrides - ionic, covalent, and interstitial; Hydrogen as a fuel. UNIT 14: S -BLOCK ELEMENTS (ALKALI AND ALKALINE EARTH METALS) - Group -1 and 2 Elements - General introduction, electronic configuration, and general trends in physical and chemical properties of elements, anomalous properties of the first element of each group, diagonal relationships. Preparation and properties of some important compounds - sodium carbonate and sodium hydroxide and sodium hydrogen carbonate; Industrial uses of lime, limestone. Plaster of Paris and cement: Biological significance of Na, K. Mg, and Ca. Groupwise study of the p - block elements Group -13: Preparation, properties, and uses of boron and aluminum; Structure, properties, and uses of borax, boric acid, diborane, boron trifluoride, aluminum chloride, and alums. Group -14: The tendency for catenation; Structure, properties, and uses of Allotropes and oxides of carbon, silicon tetrachloride, silicates, zeolites, and silicones. Group -15: Properties and uses of nitrogen and phosphorus; Allotrophic forms of phosphorus; Preparation, properties, structure, and uses of ammonia, nitric acid, phosphine, and phosphorus halides, (PCl3. PCl5); Structures of oxides and oxoacids of nitrogen and phosphorus. Group -16: Preparation, properties, structures, and uses of ozone: Allotropic forms of sulphur; Preparation, properties, structures, and uses of sulphuric acid (including its industrial preparation); Structures of oxoacids of sulphur. Group-17: Preparation, properties, and uses of hydrochloric acid; Trends in the acidic nature of hydrogen halides; Structures of Interhalogen compounds and oxides and oxoacids of halogens. Group-18: Occurrence and uses of noble gases; Structures of fluorides and oxides of xenon. (from Unit 15 - p-Block Elements) UNIT 18: ENVIRONMENTAL CHEMISTRY - Environmental pollution - Atmospheric, water, and soil. Atmospheric pollution - Tropospheric and Stratospheric Tropospheric pollutants - Gaseous pollutants: Oxides of carbon, nitrogen, and sulphur, hydrocarbons; their sources, harmful effects, and prevention; Greenhouse effect and Global warming: Acid rain; Particulate pollutants: Smoke, dust, smog, fumes, mist; their sources, harmful effects, and prevention. Stratospheric pollution- Formation and breakdown of ozone, depletion of the ozone layer - its mechanism and effects. Water Pollution - Major pollutants such as. pathogens, organic wastes, and chemical pollutants; their harmful effects and prevention. Soil pollution - Major pollutants such as; Pesticides (insecticides. herbicides and fungicides), their harmful effects, and prevention. Strategies to control environmental pollution. UNIT 25: POLYMERS - General introduction and classification of polymers, general methods of polymerization, - Addition and condensation, copolymerization. Natural and synthetic, rubber and vulcanization, some important polymers with emphasis on their monomers and uses – polythene, nylon, polyester, and bakelite. UNIT 27: CHEMISTRY IN EVERYDAY LIFE - Chemicals in Medicines - Analgesics, tranquilizers, antiseptics, disinfectants, antimicrobials, anti-fertility drugs, antibiotics, antacids. Anti-histamines -their meaning and common examples. Chemicals in food - Preservatives, artificial sweetening agents - common examples. Cleansing Agents - Soaps and detergents, cleansing action

