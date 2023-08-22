JEE Main Mathematics Syllabus 2024: Detailed Syllabus with Topics, Download PDF

JEE Main Maths Syllabus: This article provides the details about the syllabus of Mathematics for JEE (Main) Paper - 1 for candidates aspiring to pursue B.E./ B.Tech. in top colleges or universities across the nation. The link to download the PDF is also available at the end of this article.

The Joint Entrance Examination, known as JEE (Main), is comprised of two separate papers. Those who successfully pass Paper 1 become eligible for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs such as B.E./B.Tech. offered by National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as Institutions and Universities that receive funding or recognition from participating State Governments. Individuals who meet the qualification criteria in JEE (Main) are granted eligibility for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance examination for securing a spot in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 of the JEE (Main) is conducted for individuals who have aspirations of pursuing B. Arch and B. Planning courses in various universities across the nation.

Mathematics constitutes a fundamental subject within the JEE (Main) Examination. Students should possess a comprehensive understanding of the mathematics syllabus to anticipate the potential questions that may appear in the JEE (Main) exam. The syllabus consists of 16 distinct units, each containing specifics regarding the various concepts addressed within. Notably, questions are drawn from all units outlined in the syllabus. As a result, students should endeavour to cover all units and devise a study strategy that allows for ample time for multiple review sessions. This article furnishes an intricate breakdown of the Mathematics syllabus designated for the JEE (Main) Examination. Additionally, a downloadable PDF of the syllabus is provided at the conclusion of the article.

MATHEMATICS SYLLABUS OF JEE (MAIN) PAPER-1 for B.E./B.Tech.

UNIT 1: SETS, RELATIONS, AND FUNCTIONS:

Sets and their representation: Union, intersection and complement of sets and their algebraic properties; Power set; Relation, Type of relations, equivalence relations, functions; one-one, into and onto functions, the composition of functions.

UNIT 2: COMPLEX NUMBERS AND QUADRATIC EQUATIONS:

Complex numbers as ordered pairs of reals, Representation of complex numbers in the form a + ib and their representation in a plane, Argand diagram, algebra of complex number, modulus and argument (or amplitude) of a complex number, square root of a complex number, triangle inequality, Quadratic equations in real and complex number system and their solutions Relations between roots and co-efficient, nature of roots, the formation of quadratic equations with given roots.

UNIT 3: MATRICES AND DETERMINANTS:

Matrices, algebra of matrices, type of matrices, determinants, and matrices of order two and three, properties of determinants, evaluation of determinants, area of triangles using determinants, Adjoint, and evaluation of inverse of a square matrix using determinants and elementary transformations, Test of consistency and solution of simultaneous linear equations in two or three variables using determinants and matrices.

UNIT 4: PERMUTATIONS AND COMBINATIONS:

The fundamental principle of counting, permutation as an arrangement and combination as section, Meaning of P (n,r) and C (n,r), simple applications.

UNIT 5: MATHEMATICAL INDUCTIONS:

Principle of Mathematical Induction and its simple applications.

UNIT 6: BINOMIAL THEOREM AND ITS SIMPLE APPLICATIONS:

Binomial theorem for a positive integral index, general term and middle term, properties of Binomial coefficients, and simple applications.

UNIT 7: SEQUENCE AND SERIES:

Arithmetic and Geometric progressions, insertion of arithmetic, geometric means between two given numbers, Relation between A.M and G.M sum up to n terms of special series; Sn, Sn2, Sn3. Arithmetico-Geometric progression.

UNIT 8: LIMIT, CONTINUITY, AND DIFFERENTIABILITY:

Real–valued functions, algebra of functions, polynomials, rational, trigonometric, logarithmic, and exponential functions, inverse function. Graphs of simple functions. Limits, continuity, and differentiability. Differentiation of the sum, difference, product, and quotient of two functions. Differentiation of trigonometric, inverse trigonometric, logarithmic, exponential, composite and implicit functions; derivatives of order up to two, Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean value Theorems, Applications of derivatives: Rate of change of quantities, monotonicIncreasing and decreasing functions, Maxima and minima of functions of one variable, tangents and normal.

UNIT 9: INTEGRAL CALCULAS:

Integral as an anti-derivative, Fundamental Integrals involving algebraic, trigonometric, exponential, and logarithms functions. Integrations by substitution, by parts, and by partial functions. Integration using trigonometric identities. Evaluation of simple integrals of the type ∫ , ∫ ± , ∫ , ∫√ , ∫ ,∫√ , ∫( ) , ∫ ( ) √ ∫ 𝑎± 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 , ∫√𝑥− 𝑎 𝑑𝑥 Integral as limit of a sum. The fundamental theorem of calculus, properties of definite integrals. Evaluation of definite integrals, determining areas of the regions bounded by simple curves in standard form.

UNIT 10: DIFFRENTIAL EQUATIONS:

Ordinary differential equations, their order, and degree, the formation of differential equations, solution of differential equation by the method of separation of variables, solution of a homogeneous and linear differential equation of the type +𝑝(𝑥)𝑦=𝑞(𝑥)

UNIT 11: CO-ORDINATE GEOMETRY:

Cartesian system of rectangular coordinates in a plane, distance formula, sections formula, locus, and its equation, translation of axes, the slope of a line, parallel and perpendicular lines, intercepts of a line on the co-ordinate axis. Straight line Various forms of equations of a line, intersection of lines, angles between two lines, conditions for concurrence of three lines, the distance of a point form a line, equations of internal and external by sectors of angles between two lines co-ordinate of the centroid, orthocentre, and circumcentre of a triangle, equation of the family of lines passing through the point of intersection of two lines. Circle, conic sections

A standard form of equations of a circle, the general form of the equation of a circle, its radius and central, equation of a circle when the endpoints of a diameter are given, points of intersection of a line and a circle with the centre at the origin and condition for a line to be tangent to a circle, equation of the tangent, sections of conics, equations of conic sections (parabola, ellipse, and hyperbola) in standard forms, condition for Y = mx +c to be a tangent and point (s) of tangency.

UNIT 12: THREE DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY:

Coordinates of a point in space, the distance between two points, section formula, directions ratios, and direction cosines, the angle between two intersecting lines. Skew lines, the shortest distance between them, and its equation. Equations of a line and a plane in different forms, the intersection of a line and a plane, coplanar lines.

UNIT 13: VECTOR ALGEBRA:

Vectors and scalars, the addition of vectors, components of a vector in two dimensions and three-dimensional space, scalar and vector products, scalar and vector triple product.

UNIT 14: STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY:

Measures of discretion; calculation of mean, median, mode of grouped and ungrouped data calculation of standard deviation, variance and mean deviation for grouped and ungrouped data. Probability: Probability of an event, addition and multiplication theorems of probability, Baye's theorem, probability distribution of a random variate, Bernoulli trials, and binomial distribution.

UNIT 15: TRIGONOMETRY

Trigonometrical identities and equations, trigonometrical functions, inverse trigonometrical functions, and their properties, heights, and distance.

UNIT 16: MATHEMATICAL REASONING:

Statement logical operations and, or, implies, implied by, if and only if, understanding of tautology, contradiction, converse, and contrapositive.

NOTE:

Students must be thorough with the syllabus to chalk out their preparation strategy for the JEE (Main) Examination. It will help the students to stay focused with the preparation and study of relevant concepts throughout the year. Students must keep themselves updated through the information provided in the JEE (Main) category on the Jagran Josh website for information related to the JEE (Main) Examination.

