Revised and Updated JEE Advanced Physics Syllabus 2024, Download PDF Here

JEE Advanced Physics Syllabus 2024: JEE aspirants can refer to this article for finding the correct JEE Advanced Physics Syllabus for 2024. Here, you can find a detailed syllabus for physics, which will assist you in your exam preparation.

JEE Advanced Physics Syllabus 2024: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is an examination conducted for entrance into IIT colleges in India. It is held annually by seven main IITs of the country under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board(JAB). JEE Advanced is the second step in the admission process for IITs, followed by JEE Mains. A student who has cleared JEE Mains can sit for JEE Advanced, based on the cut-off and other eligibility criteria.

Held twice a year in the month of January and April, JEE Advanced is one of the toughest competitive exams held in India. Thus, it is important that students prepare well for it. The first step in the process of preparation is to thoroughly look at the syllabus and analyze it. Here, we have brought to you a detailed JEE Advanced Revised Physics Syllabus for 2024. According to the examination conducting body, the same JEE Advanced syllabus used in 2023, will be followed for 2024.

Clearing JEE Advanced with a high percentile requires a lot of dedication, hard work, and patience. If a student wishes to put so much effort into an examination, it is vital that you are in the right direction and start from the right point. For the preparation of any examination, the first crucial step is to look at its syllabus and gather information on what is going to come in the exam, what chapters would be covered, what type of questions would be asked, what kind of marks distribution is done, and so much more. So, it is advised that students first visit JEE Advanced official website or go through the syllabus attached below, before stepping ahead in their exam preparation journey. The next step would be gathering all the essentials required for preparation such as NCERT textbooks, question banks, reference books, previous year's question papers, etc. Only then a student should begin their preparation by understanding concepts and practicing consistently.

JEE Advanced Revised Physics Syllabus 2024

Find attached the detailed JEE Advanced Physics syllabus for 2024.

S.No Chapters 1 General General Units and dimensions, dimensional analysis; least count, significant figures; Methods of measurement and error analysis for physical quantities pertaining to the following experiments: Experiments based on using Vernier calipers and screw gauge (micrometer), Determination of g using simple pendulum, Young’s modulus - elasticity of the material Surface tension of water by capillary rise and effect of detergents. Specific heat of a liquid using calorimeter, focal length of a concave mirror and a convex lens using u-v method, Speed of sound using resonance column, Verification of Ohm’s law using voltmeter and ammeter, and specific resistance of the material of a wire using meter bridge and post office box. 2 Mechanics Kinematics in one and two dimensions (Cartesian coordinates only), projectiles; Uniform circular motion; Relative velocity. Newton’s laws of motion; Inertial and uniformly accelerated frames of reference; Static and dynamic friction; Kinetic and potential energy; Work and power; Conservation of linear momentum and mechanical energy. Systems of particles; Centre of mass and its motion; Impulse; Elastic and inelastic collisions. Rigid body, moment of inertia, parallel and perpendicular axes theorems, moment of inertia of uniform bodies with simple geometrical shapes; Angular momentum; Torque; Conservation of angular momentum; Dynamics of rigid bodies with fixed axis of rotation; Rolling without slipping of rings, cylinders and spheres; Equilibrium of rigid bodies; Collision of point masses with rigid bodies. Forced and damped oscillation (in one dimension), resonance. Linear and angular simple harmonic motions. Hooke’s law, Young’s modulus. Law of gravitation; Gravitational potential and field; Acceleration due to gravity; Kepler’s law, Geostationary orbits, Motion of planets and satellites in circular orbits; Escape velocity. Pressure in a fluid; Pascal’s law;Buoyancy; Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, drops, bubbles and capillary rise. Viscosity (Poiseuille’s equation excluded), Modulus of rigidity and bulk modulus in mechanics. Stoke’s law; Terminal velocity, Streamline flow, equation of continuity, Bernoulli’s theorem and its applications. Wave motion (plane waves only), longitudinal and transverse waves, superposition of waves; Progressive and stationary waves; Vibration of strings and air columns; Resonance; Beats; Speed of sound in gases; Doppler effect (in sound) 3 Thermal Physics Thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases; Calorimetry, latent heat; Heat conduction in one dimension; Elementary concepts of convection and radiation; Newton’s law of cooling; Ideal gas laws; Specific heats (Cv and Cp for monoatomic and diatomic gases); Isothermal and adiabatic processes, bulk modulus of gases; Equivalence of heat and work; First law of thermodynamics and its applications (only for ideal gases); Second law of thermodynamics, reversible and irreversible processes, Carnot engine and its efficiency; Blackbody radiation: absorptive and emissive powers; Kirchhoff’s law; Wien’s displacement law, Stefan’s law. 4 Electricity and Magnestism Coulomb’s law; Electric field and potential; Electrical potential energy of a system of point charges and of electrical dipoles in a uniform electrostatic field; Electric field lines; Flux of electric field; Gauss’s law and its application in simple cases, such as, to find field due to infinitely long straight wire, uniformly charged infinite plane sheet and uniformly charged thin spherical shell. Capacitance; Parallel plate capacitor with and without dielectrics; Capacitors in series and parallel; Energy stored in a capacitor. Electric current; Ohm’s law; Series and parallel arrangements of resistances and cells; Kirchhoff’s laws and simple applications; Heating effect of current. Biot–Savart’s law and Ampere’s law; Magnetic field near a current-carrying straight wire, along the axis of a circular coil and inside a long straight solenoid; Force on a moving charge and on a current-carrying wire in a uniform magnetic field. Magnetic moment of a current loop; Effect of a uniform magnetic field on a current loop; Moving coil galvanometer, voltmeter, ammeter and their conversions. Electromagnetic induction: Faraday’s law, Lenz’s law; Self and mutual inductance; RC, LR, LC and LCR(in series) circuits with d.c. and a.c. sources. 5 Electromagtic Waves Electromagnetic waves and their characteristics. Electromagnetic spectrum (radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, x-rays, gamma rays) including elementary facts about their uses. 6 Optics Rectilinear propagation of light; Reflection and refraction at plane and spherical surfaces; Total internal reflection; Deviation and dispersion of light by a prism; Thin lenses; Combinations of mirrors and thin lenses; Magnification. Wave nature of light: Huygen’s principle, interference limited to Young’s double slit experiment. Diffraction due to a single slit. Polarization of light, plane polarized light; Brewster's law, Polaroids. 7 Modern Physics Atomic nucleus; α, β and γ radiations; Law of radioactive decay; Decay constant; Half-life and mean life; Binding energy and its calculation; Fission and fusion processes; Energy calculation in these processes. Photoelectric effect; Bohr’s theory of hydrogen-like atoms; Characteristic and continuous X-rays, Moseley’s law; de Broglie wavelength of matter waves.

JEE Advanced is held for three subjects, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Physics is one of the most critical and difficult subjects that requires the utmost attention and preparation for scoring well. Students often complain that their JEE score was not up to the mark because of Physics. Thus, it is essential that students give priority to Physics while maintaining a strong hold on their strong subjects.

To download the complete syllabus in PDF, click on the link below