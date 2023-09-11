JEE Advanced Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Download PDF

JEE Advanced Exam Pattern 2024: In this article, students can find JEE Advanced 2024 Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, and more details. Also, check the article for important insights related to JEE Advanced 2024.

JEE Advanced Exam Pattern 2024: Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is conducted by the Joint Admission Board (JAB) for students willing to get entry into multiple branches of the most reputed college in India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). In order to get admission into any of the 23 IITs in India, students have to clear the JEE Mains Exam followed by the JEE Advanced Exam. After clearing these two examinations with a good cut-off score, students have to sit for interviews to be able to get admission into any IIT.

As the name suggests, IIT is an engineering college. But, it also offers some inter-related courses for its students as an option. Though the number of courses is quite limited, the quality of academics and practical knowledge enforced upon students in this institute is top-notch. Find below the courses offered by IITs along with their duration.

IIT Courses with Duration

Courses Duration B.Tech (Bachelors of Technology) 4 years B.S (Bachelors of Science) 4 years B.Arch (Bachelors of Architecture) 5 years Dual Degree B.Tech-M.Tech (Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology) 5 years Dual Degree B.S-M.S (Bachelor of Science and Master of Science) 5 years Integrated M.Tech (Master of Technology) 5 years Integrated M.Sc (Master of Science) 5 years

A few more courses are offered by IITs but they have to be cleared through different examinations. The courses mentioned here are for admissions through JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria 2024

Students are requested to kindly check the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2024 before applying for the exam. Though the criteria do not change usually, it is better to keep yourself updated before applying for examinations. Students who don’t fit into the eligibility criteria mentioned here cannot apply for the JEE Advanced exam or get admission into IIT.

Nationality - Indian nationals, including Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and Persons of India Origin (PIO), along with foreign national category can apply for JEE Advanced exam Qualification - Students should have qualified for 12th or any equivalent examination in 2024 from a recognized board or university. Subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are mandatory subjects for JEE Advanced. Students must have the PCM combination in the intermediate, in order to be eligible for JEE Advanced. Percentage - Students have to maintain a minimum of 75% to be eligible for JEE Advanced. Number of attempts - Students are allowed to appear for the JEE Advanced Exam two times in two consecutive years. JEE Mains - Students have to mandatorily clear JEE Mains to be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. Students who have cleared JEE Mains 2024 can sit for JEE Advanced 2024. Age: JEE Advanced applicants must be born on or after 1st October 1997, to be eligible for the exam. For students of the reserved category, five years of relaxation is allowed. Performance : Students who fall under 2,50,000 qualifying applicants for JEE Mains 2024 (Paper 1), including all categories, are eligible for JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced Exam Pattern 2024

Here, students can find attached the JEE Advanced Exam Pattern for the current academic year 2024. This exam pattern will clear your basic doubts regarding the JEE Advanced Exam 2024 and enhance your preparation for the same.

Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Number of Papers 2 (Paper 1 & Paper 2) Language English & Hindi Duration 3 hours for a paper (Total 6 hours for two papers) Question Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics Negative Marking Depends according to the subject

JEE Advanced Marking Scheme 2024

Marking Scheme for JEE Advanced changes every year. For 2024, the marking scheme for both papers (paper 1 & paper 2) has been presented below in detail.

Paper 1

Subjects Number of Questions Total No of Marks Marking (per question) Negative Marking Physics 5 15 3 1 Chemistry 5 32 4 2 Mathematics 5 15 3 1

Paper 2

Subjects Number of Questions Total No of Marks Marking (per question) Negative Marking Physics 6 18 3 1 Chemistry 8 32 4 2 Mathematics 4 12 3 -

JEE Advanced Preparation Tips

Students can use the below-mentioned preparation tips for clearing JEE Advanced Exam 2024:

Create a study timetable and stick to it

Give sufficient hours of time to study (at least 12 hours)

Check all the important resources before starting with the preparation (For example: syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme etc.)

Revise consistently

Prepare notes

Practice from as many sources as possible (question banks, sample paper, previous year papers)

Indulge in healthy eating and healthy activities. Keep your mind and body fit.

Avoid screens. Reduce your screen time.

Take sufficient 8 hours of sleep

To download the JEE Advanced Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme in PDF, click on the link below

