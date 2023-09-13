IIT JEE Advanced Study Plan and Effective Preparation Strategy 2024

IIT JEE Advanced Study Plan: This article is for JEE aspirants. Students who are going to appear for IIT JEE Advanced in 2024 can find effective and detailed study plans along with preparation strategies for students.

IIT JEE Advanced Study Plan: As everyone reading this article must have heard once in their lifetime that IIT JEE is one of the toughest and most challenging exams to crack in India, it becomes essential for students to have a well-drafted preparation/study plan. For those who are new to the idea of IIT JEE, let me explain it to you briefly. IIT JEE is a national-level examination in India that is conducted by 7 IITs of the country to get admissions into these institutions. Indian Institute of Technology, also famously known as IIT is one of the most reputed institutes of the nation, and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is the entrance exam conducted for getting admissions into these colleges. Across India, there are a total of 23 IITs that are divided on the basis of their divisions.

Every year, lakhs of students sit for IIT JEE in India, thus making it highly competitive and challenging for students to crack IITs. In order to get admission into any IIT in India, students have to first clear the JEE Mains Examination and then the JEE Advanced Examinations followed by interviews from the respective authorities from the IITs that they have got according to their JEE score. Students who clear JEE Mains and fall under 2,50,000 qualifying students can sit for JEE Advanced, on clearance of which interviews are scheduled with the authorities. Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are the subjects that have to be studied in preparation for IIT JEE. Students have to choose the PCM combination in their higher secondary to be eligible for giving JEE. The fact that all of these subjects are quite difficult and require a rigorous amount of hard work for effective preparation is not alien to us.

An effective study plan is the key to cracking IIT JEE. Here, IIT JEE Advanced aspirants can find detailed study plans, effective and proven preparation tips, study materials and syllabi, and more. The article will also answer questions such as when the preparation should be started, how the preparation should be started and held, and what should be prepared for the examination. The study plan and preparation strategies mentioned in this article will guide you in developing a proper study schedule and enhance your preparation for the exam.

Chapters to Cover for IIT JEE Advanced Physics

IIT JEE Advanced Physics syllabus consists of integration of traditional and modern physics. All the chapters that are to be studied for the exam are Units and Dimensions, Mechanics, Thermal Physics, Electricity and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Waves, Optics (Ray Optics and Wave Optics), and Modern Physics. Students can check the complete and detailed IIT JEE Advanced Physics Syllabus 2024 here.

Chapters to Cover for IIT JEE Advanced Chemistry

Chemistry is a vast subject with lots of topics and concepts to cover for students. Most of these topics are easy but confusing. The topics and chapters that are to be studied for the IIT JEE Advanced Exam are General Topics, States of Matter: Gases and Liquids, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Chemical Thermodynamics, Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Solid State, Solutions, Surface Chemistry, Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, Hydrogen, S-block elements, p-block elements, d-block elements, f-block elements, Coordination Compounds. Detailed and Complete IIT JEE Advanced Chemistry Syllabus 2024 can be checked here.

Chapters to Cover for IIT JEE Advanced Mathematics

Maths can be a scoring subject if students clear their basic concepts and practice consistently. The topics and chapters that are to be studied for IIT JEE Advanced Mathematics are Sets, Relations, and Functions, Algebra, Probability and Statistics, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus, and Vectors. Students can find detailed and complete IIT JEE Advanced Mathematics Syllabus 2024 here.

How to Prepare for IIT JEE Advanced 2024

When students are preparing for a tough exam like the JEE Advanced, the correct preparation strategy is important for students to adapt. Any student can crack a mind-reckoning exam like JEE Advanced only if the preparation method used is good enough. Students should first check the updated syllabus of JEE Advanced for the year they are applying for. Other study resources such as exam patterns and sample papers must be checked before beginning the preparation. After all these essentials have been checked, students can create a study timetable. After that students can start using question banks, and reference books to solve the questions and practise various types of questions for clarity of concept. Post that students can hop onto taking mock tests, solving previous years' question papers, and more.

It is not difficult to study for IIT JEE Advanced, what is difficult is the fact that students put their heart and soul into the preparation of examinations and try to clear it with all their willpower. Students have the materials available in their classrooms, and tuition centers as well as online, but effectively using these to bring out a positive outcome is difficult. So, students are advised to collect all the required sources, check the available and needful details, and start preparing for JEE Advanced 2024.

When to start preparing for IIT JEE Advanced 2024

As of now, the tentative date of JEE Advanced 2024 Paper 1 is in the second week of June. Since the IIT JEE Advanced is only 8 months away, students are requested to start their preparation as soon as possible. 1 year is a good amount of time for preparation for the exam but generally, students utilize their higher secondary classes and take sufficient two years of time to prepare well for the examination.

Students who have just entered their higher secondary can start gathering information about the examination and actively participate in understanding the concepts. Since the majority of the JEE Advanced syllabus is derived from the syllabuses of Class 11 and 12 combined, students are requested to pay enough attention to their lectures and consistently practice MCQ-type questions right from the beginning. This increases your chances of clearing the exam on the first attempt itself.

The best time to prepare for IIT JEE Advanced 2024 is as early as possible. The more time you can put into preparing for it, the better your score gets which ultimately results in clearing JEE Advanced early and in fewer attempts.

What to Study for Preparation for IIT JEE Advanced 2024

This is one of the most asked and primarily asked questions in the mind of students' rights from the thought of appearing for the exam. The subjects to be studied and the syllabus that is going to be part of the examinations are the first thoughts in the minds of students. Now, this is not news for students who are going to sit for JEE Advanced, but just for clarity let me mention that Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are the subjects that are to be studied for IIT JEE Advanced Exam. The syllabus for each of the subjects has been mentioned above in detail.

Another crucial point is the availability of books. NCERT textbooks are really important for JEE Advanced 2024 along with various reference books for each chapter. We will inform you about the reference books in detail in a separate article.

JEE Advanced Study Plan for Students

A study plan is the key to effective preparation of examinations. It is an important tool of preparation used by students and advised by experts as well. Planning anything ensures that you are on the right track and that you are covering your syllabus without missing out on any important information that might be useful for the preparation of the examination. Here, we have presented a detailed 1-month study plan for students. The same can be repeated by students for the rest of the months. Ensure that your entire revision and syllabus coverage is completed by the end of May 2024. This IIT JEE Advanced 2024 Study Plan is for the month of January.

Date Subject Chapter to be covered January 1, 2024 Physics Units and Dimensions January 2, 2024 Physics Mechanics (Kinetics) January 3, 2024 Chemistry Basics of Chemistry January 4, 2024 Chemistry States of Matter: Gases and Liquids January 5, 2024 Mathematics Sets, Relations, and Functions January 6, 2024 Mathematics Algebra January 7, 2024 Physics Thermal Physics January 8, 2024 Physics Electricity and Magnetism January 9, 2024 Chemistry Atomic Structure January 10, 2024 Chemistry Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure January 11, 2024 Mathematics Probability and Statistics January 12, 2024 Mathematics Trigonometry January 13, 2024 Physics Electromagnetic Waves January 14, 2024 Physics Optics January 15, 2024 Chemistry Chemical Thermodynamics January 16, 2024 Chemistry Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium January 17, 2024 Mathematics Analytical Geometry January 18, 2024 Mathematics Differential Calculus January 19, 2024 Physics Modern Physics January 20, 2024 Chemistry Electrochemistry January 21, 2024 Chemistry Chemical Kinetics and Solid State January 22, 2024 Chemistry Solutions and Surface Chemistry January 23, 2024 Mathematics Integral Calculus January 24, 2024 Mathematics Vectors January 25, 2024 Chemistry Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties and Hydrogen January 26, 2024 Physics Solve previous-year paper or question banks January 27, 2024 Chemistry s-Block Elements and p-Block Elements January 28, 2024 Chemistry D-block elements and f-block elements January 29, 2024 Chemistry Coordination Compounds January 30, 2024 Chemistry Isolation of Metals and Principles of Qualitative Analysis January 31, 2024 Solving Sample Paper Solve the sample paper and take a mock test February 1, 2024 Chemistry Environmental Chemistry and Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry February 2, 2024 Chemistry Alkanes February 3, 2024 Chemistry Alkenes and Alkynes February 4, 2024 Chemistry Benzene February 5, 2024 Chemistry Phenols February 6, 2024 Chemistry Alkyl Halides February 7, 2024 Chemistry Alcohols February 8, 2024 Chemistry Ethers February 9, 2024 Chemistry Aldehydes and Ketones February 10, 2024 Chemistry Carboxylic Acids February 11, 2024 Chemistry Amines February 12, 2024 Chemistry Haloarenes February 13, 2024 Chemistry Biomolecules February 14, 2024 Chemistry Polymers February 15, 2024 Chemistry Chemistry in Everyday Life and Practical Organic Chemistry

The same study plan can continue for the next four months. Students do not have to finish an entire unit in one day. Your target should be to complete a chapter or combination of two to three important topics in a single day. After a thorough reading of the topics that you have chosen, students should practice related questions. If a unit is small and can be covered in a day itself such as Chemistry in Everyday Life, Solutions, Units and Dimensions, Probability, etc. then students can utilize the rest of the time by solving questions from the chapters you have studied or taking online mock tests.

It is crucial for students to remember that this study plan is additional support from our end to yours. It is a tentative study plan, we will keep on updating it with relevant information. Students are free to make changes to the study plan as per their choice and timings, but it is important to stick to the deadline. Aspirants should try and complete a unit within 5 days of the allotted dates, this will give them sufficient time to practice sample papers, and previous year papers, and take online mock tests. The study plan is best suited for students who want to prepare for the IIT JEE Advanced 2024 on their own.

JEE Advanced TimeTable for Students

Students who have a hard time setting appropriate timings for various activities that they have to perform in a day, then you don’t have to worry anymore. We have brought to you a feasible timetable for your JEE Advanced study schedule. This timetable is easy to follow and consists of sufficient time allotments required for studies.

Time Activity 5:00 AM - 5:30 AM Wake up and freshen up 5:30 AM - 6:00 AM Meditate or exercise 6:00 AM - 6: 15 AM Take refreshments of your choice and take your time to settle down for the hectic schedule 6:15 AM - 9:00 AM Study 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM Breakfast 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM Study 12: 00 PM - 12: 20 PM Break (do whatever you want, you can listen to music or watch something or scroll your phone, as you like) Take some refreshments 12: 20 PM- 2:00 PM Study 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM Lunch 2: 30 PM - 5:00 PM Study 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM Snacks Break 5: 30 PM- 7:00 PM Study 7:00 PM - 7: 15 PM Break (go for a walk or jog) 7:15 PM - 9:00 PM Study 9:00 PM - 9:30 PM Dinner 9:30 PM - 10:00 PM Revise what you have studied throughout the day 10:00 PM Go to sleep

Students are advised to follow the timetable mentioned here. If the long study hours exhaust you a lot, then you can take small 10-minute breaks after 1.5 hours. Aspirants are also requested to sleep early and complete at least 6 hours of sleep cycle. However, it is advised that 8 hours of sleep should be taken by students. The timings can vary from person to person but try to stick to the plan as much as possible. Students should keep the time window the same for any activity though the hours might differ.

JEE Study Preparation Tips

IIT JEE is not an easy exam to crack, especially JEE Advanced which is a step higher and riskier than JEE Mains. Proper guidelines and preparation tips and tricks are required for students to adapt for better results. Check these effective IIT JEE Preparation Tips and Tricks below:

Prepare a study schedule

Eat healthy food and choose your food mindfully

Take proper sleep

Take multiple short breaks and have your meal on time

Work on your concentration and focus

Students are advised to go through a link attached below for a detailed understanding of the points mentioned above. The article will also explain to you in detail about other preparation tips and tricks.

