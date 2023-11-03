JEE Advanced Mock Test 2024: FREE Test Series PDF with Answer Key

JEE Advanced Mock Test 2024: Here, students can find JEE Advanced Mock Test Online for free along with the answer key. Also, find the JEE Advanced Mock Test PDF download link for free. The mock test papers attached here have been prepared as per the JEE Advanced updated syllabus and previous year's question papers.

JEE Advanced Mock Test: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is conducted by the seven coordinating IITs under the guidance of the National Testing Agency (NTA) for students wishing to get admission into the most reputed engineering institutions in the country, IIT. JEE is one of the most difficult exams to crack given the huge number of participants who take the exam and the competency of questions posed in the question paper. Students indulge in rigorous study schedules and sleepless nights to crack IIT JEE and get admission into the top IITs. There are two stages of exams, JEE Mains followed by JEE Advanced. The top 2,50,000 students who clear JEE Mains with the highest scores are the only ones who are given an opportunity to sit for JEE Advanced.

Every exam requires appropriate use of study materials and dedication along with the heavy investment of time and effort to crack it, especially if the exam is as hard as IIT JEE. The first step in the preparation journey happens to be the collection of authentic study resources and keeping additional preparation resources available at all times. Competitive exams like this one cannot be gone through without the right choice of resources. Since the IIT JEE question paper consists of multiple-choice questions, mock tests are the best way to prepare for the exam and analyze the level of your preparation. Here, we have brought to you the JEE Advanced mock test with solutions and a PDF download link at the bottom. Also, find below important details related to the JEE Advanced exam.

JEE Advanced Exam Pattern (Course Structure)

Details about the JEE Advanced exam have been presented in the table below. Students can have a look at it before starting with their preparations since it can prove to be useful in understanding the exam and JEE Advanced syllabus format.

Exam Name IIT JEE Advanced Exam Conducting Body 7 zonal IITs (IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati) Subjects Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics Number of Papers 2 Number of questions 51 (17 questions per subject, as of 2023 question paper) Time Duration 3 hours per paper Assessment Type Objective Assessment Type (Multiple Choice Questions) Difficulty level Very difficult (since it has negative marking system)

JEE Advanced Marking System

Here, students can learn about the JEE Advanced marking system. As we all know, the IIT JEE Advanced has a negative marking system, which makes it all the more difficult for students to score good marks. This detailed description of the marking system will help you strategize your timing and study schedule for the exam. It will also provide you with a fair idea of what has to be studied with the top priority.

Full Marks: 04 only if (all) the correct option(s) is(are) chosen

Partial Marks: 03 If all four options are correct but only three options are chosen

Partial Marks: 02 If three or more options are correct but only two options are chosen, both of which are correct

Partial Marks: 01 If two or more options are correct but only one option is chosen and it is a correct option

Zero Marks : 0 If none of the options is chosen (i.e. the question is unanswered)

Negative Marks: -2 In all other cases

JEE Advanced Mock Test Papers with Answer Keys and Free PDF Download Links

Students preparing for JEE Advanced 2024 are advised to take this mock test presented below. Make sure that you complete the entire test in 3 hours, which is the time given to you in the JEE Advanced exam. The mock test is based on the previous year's question papers and question banks. The answer keys to all the questions have also been provided for your convenience. After taking the mock test, students can download the answer keys and check their final scores. However, students are advised to only look at the answers once all the questions have been solved and the answers marked.

JEE Advanced Preparation Tips and Strategies

In order to prepare well and give your best in one of the toughest exams in the country, students will have to create a brilliant preparation strategy and adhere to the tips presented below. These are also topper’s recommended tips and will help you create a balanced study schedule.

Create a study schedule/timetable (invest at least 12-15 hours a day to study)

Meditate, exercise, or indulge in any concentration-improving activity

Avoid screens as much as possible (use mobile phones for important work only)

Eat healthy food since it stimulates energy and keeps your body active

Take small breaks in between your study sessions. Don't let your mind get worked up.

For more information on JEE Advanced Preparation Tips, check the article below.

Read:

Also Find: