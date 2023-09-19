JEE Advanced Previous Year Question Papers with Answer Key Solutions, Download PDF

JEE Advanced Previous Year Papers: Students can find here JEE Advanced Previous Year Question Papers for at least the past five years. JEE Advanced 2023 Question Paper 1 and Question Paper 2 have been attached below. You can also download all the questions in PDF.

JEE Advanced Previous Year Papers: What is the most difficult task during preparation of examinations, for you? To collect the correct and authentic study materials for strong preparation, right? Now, for JEE Advanced the preparation has to be valuable along with being strong. Students have to choose the right study materials and follow effective tips for cracking IIT JEE. These study materials are not limited to reference books and sample papers. Although these are the most essential ones, it is also important for students to practice the previous year's question papers of at least the past five years, before they sit for their exam.

Previous year's papers inform students about the pattern and type of questions that are generally asked in a particular exam. They should be used for appropriate guidance. Sample papers help students understand the pattern of questions as per the current syllabus while previous year papers help students in having a look at the type of questions that have been asked, the difficulty of questions usually asked, and the format of questions. All of this together strengthens your preparation for the examination.

Here, we have attached the JEE Advanced 2023 Question Paper, JEE Advanced 2022 Question Paper, JEE Advanced 2021 Question Paper, JEE Advanced 2020 Question Paper, and JEE Advanced 2019 Question Paper. Students can download each of these question papers for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in PDF format.

JEE Advanced 2023 Question Papers and Answer Keys

Here, JEE Advanced 2023 Question Paper 1 and Paper 2 have been attached and are available for free download in PDF.

JEE Advanced 2023 Paper 1

JEE Advanced 2023 Paper 2

JEE Advanced Previous Year Question Papers

Find JEE Advanced 2022 Question Paper, JEE Advanced 2021 Question Paper, JEE Advanced 2020 Question Paper and JEE Advanced 2019 Question Paper along with PDF download links for each of them.

JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria

Students can appear for JEE Advanced only if they fulfill the conditions and criteria mentioned below. There are a total of five criteria on the basis of which students are qualified or disqualified for JEE Advanced.

Criteria 1- Performance in JEE Mains. Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023.

Criteria 2 - Age Limit- Candidates born on or after October 1, 1998, are allowed to sit for JEE Advanced. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Criteria 3- A candidate can attempt the exam a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Criteria 4- The student appearing for JEE Advanced in 2024 must have passed Class XII in 2023 or 2022.

Criteria 5- Candidates whose admission to IITs was canceled (for whatever reason) after joining any IIT are also NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2024.

JEE Advanced Preparation Tips And Strategies

Students need to learn the below-mentioned tips and tricks to be able to crack JEE Advanced. These tips will strengthen your preparation and bring you one step closer to your dream of getting into IIT.

Prepare a study schedule

Stick to the study schedule created by you

Collect all the necessary resources required to clear the exam

Eat and sleep mindfully

Avoid screen time. Reduce your phone

