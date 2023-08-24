JEE Advanced Complete Syllabus 2024: Detailed Syllabus Chapter, Topics-wise & Download PDF

JEE Advanced 2024 Complete Syllabus: This article brings to you the complete syllabus for all subjects of JEE Advanced. Here, you can find the JEE Advanced Physics Syllabus, JEE Advanced Chemistry Syllabus, and JEE Advanced Maths Syllabus in detail.

JEE Advanced 2024 Complete Syllabus: Getting into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is the dream of every student who wishes to pursue engineering as his/her career. It is not easy to get entry into an IIT and that too of your choice. Students have to go through a rigorous admission process which includes two mind-reckoning exams followed by an interview. The process starts with the JEE Mains exam, on clearance of which students can appear for the JEE Advanced Examination.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is conducted twice a year, first in the month of January and second in the month of April. To pass this back-breaking examination, students have to undergo laborious study and training sessions. To begin with, students should first look at the complete syllabus for all the subjects. Here, JEE Advanced 2024 aspirants can find a detailed syllabus for JEE Advanced Physics, JEE Advanced Chemistry, and JEE Advanced Mathematics examination. Students who wish to save the syllabus for future reference can download the complete JEE Advanced syllabus in PDF, from the links attached below.

The syllabus attached below is for JEE Aspirants appearing for the exam in 2024. If you are looking for a complete and detailed syllabus for all the subjects of JEE Advanced, then this article is definitely for you. This syllabus is similar to JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus, according to the official website of JEE Advanced.

Detailed Topic-wise JEE Advanced Physics Syllabus 2024

General General Units and dimensions, dimensional analysis; least count, significant figures; Methods of measurement and error analysis for physical quantities pertaining to the following experiments: Experiments based on using Vernier calipers and screw gauge (micrometer), Determination of g using simple pendulum, Young’s modulus - elasticity of the material Surface tension of water by capillary rise and effect of detergents. Specific heat of a liquid using calorimeter, focal length of a concave mirror and a convex lens using u-v method, Speed of sound using resonance column, Verification of Ohm’s law using voltmeter and ammeter, and specific resistance of the material of a wire using meter bridge and post office box. Mechanics Kinematics in one and two dimensions (Cartesian coordinates only), projectiles; Uniform circular motion; Relative velocity. Newton’s laws of motion; Inertial and uniformly accelerated frames of reference; Static and dynamic friction; Kinetic and potential energy; Work and power; Conservation of linear momentum and mechanical energy. Systems of particles; Centre of mass and its motion; Impulse; Elastic and inelastic collisions. Rigid body, moment of inertia, parallel and perpendicular axes theorems, moment of inertia of uniform bodies with simple geometrical shapes; Angular momentum; Torque; Conservation of angular momentum; Dynamics of rigid bodies with fixed axis of rotation; Rolling without slipping of rings, cylinders and spheres; Equilibrium of rigid bodies; Collision of point masses with rigid bodies. Forced and damped oscillation (in one dimension), resonance. Linear and angular simple harmonic motions. Hooke’s law, Young’s modulus. Law of gravitation; Gravitational potential and field; Acceleration due to gravity; Kepler’s law, Geostationary orbits, Motion of planets and satellites in circular orbits; Escape velocity. Pressure in a fluid; Pascal’s law;Buoyancy; Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, drops, bubbles and capillary rise. Viscosity (Poiseuille’s equation excluded), Modulus of rigidity and bulk modulus in mechanics. Stoke’s law; Terminal velocity, Streamline flow, equation of continuity, Bernoulli’s theorem and its applications. Wave motion (plane waves only), longitudinal and transverse waves, superposition of waves; Progressive and stationary waves; Vibration of strings and air columns; Resonance; Beats; Speed of sound in gases; Doppler effect (in sound) Thermal Physics Thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases; Calorimetry, latent heat; Heat conduction in one dimension; Elementary concepts of convection and radiation; Newton’s law of cooling; Ideal gas laws; Specific heats (Cv and Cp for monoatomic and diatomic gases); Isothermal and adiabatic processes, bulk modulus of gases; Equivalence of heat and work; First law of thermodynamics and its applications (only for ideal gases); Second law of thermodynamics, reversible and irreversible processes, Carnot engine and its efficiency; Blackbody radiation: absorptive and emissive powers; Kirchhoff’s law; Wien’s displacement law, Stefan’s law. Electricity and Magnestism Coulomb’s law; Electric field and potential; Electrical potential energy of a system of point charges and of electrical dipoles in a uniform electrostatic field; Electric field lines; Flux of electric field; Gauss’s law and its application in simple cases, such as, to find field due to infinitely long straight wire, uniformly charged infinite plane sheet and uniformly charged thin spherical shell. Capacitance; Parallel plate capacitor with and without dielectrics; Capacitors in series and parallel; Energy stored in a capacitor. Electric current; Ohm’s law; Series and parallel arrangements of resistances and cells; Kirchhoff’s laws and simple applications; Heating effect of current. Biot–Savart’s law and Ampere’s law; Magnetic field near a current-carrying straight wire, along the axis of a circular coil and inside a long straight solenoid; Force on a moving charge and on a current-carrying wire in a uniform magnetic field. Magnetic moment of a current loop; Effect of a uniform magnetic field on a current loop; Moving coil galvanometer, voltmeter, ammeter and their conversions. Electromagnetic induction: Faraday’s law, Lenz’s law; Self and mutual inductance; RC, LR, LC and LCR(in series) circuits with d.c. and a.c. sources.

Detailed Topic-wise JEE Advanced Chemistry Syllabus 2024

General Topics Concept of atoms and molecules; Dalton’s atomic theory; Mole concept; Chemical formulae; Balanced chemical equations; Calculations (based on mole concept and stoichiometry) involving common oxidation-reduction, neutralisation, and displacement reactions; Concentration in terms of mole fraction, molarity, molality and normality States of Matter: Gases and Liquids Gas laws and ideal gas equation, absolute scale of temperature; Deviation from ideality, van der Waals equation; Kinetic theory of gases, average, root mean square and most probable velocities and their relation with temperature; Law of partial pressures; Diffusion of gases. Intermolecular interactions: types, distance dependence, and their effect on properties; Liquids: vapour pressure, surface tension, viscosity. Atomic Structure Bohr model, spectrum of hydrogen atom; Wave-particle duality, de Broglie hypothesis; Uncertainty principle; Qualitative quantum mechanical picture of hydrogen atom: Energies, quantum numbers, wave function and probability density (plots only), shapes of s, p and d orbitals; Aufbau principle; Pauli’s exclusion principle and Hund’s rule. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Orbital overlap and covalent bond; Hybridisation involving s, p and d orbitals only; Molecular orbital energy diagrams for homonuclear diatomic species (up to Ne2); Hydrogen bond; Polarity in molecules, dipole moment; VSEPR model and shapes of molecules (linear, angular, triangular, square planar, pyramidal, square pyramidal, trigonal bipyramidal, tetrahedral and octahedral). Chemical Thermodynamics Intensive and extensive properties, state functions, First law of thermodynamics; Internal energy, work (pressure-volume only) and heat; Enthalpy, heat capacity, standard state, Hess’s law; Enthalpy of reaction, fusion and vapourization, and lattice enthalpy; Second law of thermodynamics; Entropy; Gibbs energy; Criteria of equilibrium and spontaneity. Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium Law of mass action; Significance of ȟܩ and ȟܩٓ in chemical equilibrium; Equilibrium constant (Kp and Kc) and reaction quotient, Le Chatelier’s principle (effect of concentration, temperature and pressure); Solubility product and its applications, common ion effect, pH and buffer solutions; Acids and bases (Bronsted and Lewis concepts); Hydrolysis of salts. Electrochemistry Electrochemical cells and cell reactions; Standard electrode potentials; Electrochemical work, Nernst equation; Electrochemical series, emf of galvanic cells; Faraday’s laws of electrolysis; Electrolytic conductance, specific, equivalent and molar conductivity, Kohlrausch’s law; Batteries: Primary and Secondary, fuel cells; Corrosion.

Detailed Topic-wise JEE Advanced Mathematics Syllabus 2024

Sets, Relations, and Functions Sets and their representations, different kinds of sets (empty, finite, and infinite), algebra of sets, intersection, complement, difference and symmetric difference of sets and their algebraic properties, De-Morgan’s laws on union, intersection, difference (for a finite number of sets) and practical problems based on them. Cartesian product of finite sets, ordered pair, relations, domain and codomain of relations, equivalence relation Function as a special case of relation, functions as mappings, domain, codomain, range of functions, invertible functions, even and odd functions, into, onto, and one-to-one functions, special functions (polynomial, trigonometric, exponential, logarithmic, power, absolute value, greatest integer, etc.), sum, difference, product and composition of functions. Algebra Algebra of complex numbers, addition, multiplication, conjugation, polar representation, properties of modulus and principal argument, triangle inequality, cube roots of unity, geometric interpretations. Statement of the fundamental theorem of algebra, Quadratic equations with real coefficients, relations between roots and coefficients, formation of quadratic equations with given roots, and symmetric functions of roots. Arithmetic and geometric progressions, arithmetic and geometric means, sums of finite arithmetic and geometric progressions, infinite geometric series, the sum of the first n natural numbers, sums of squares and cubes of the first n natural numbers. Logarithms and their properties, permutations and combinations, binomial theorem for a positive integral index, and properties of binomial coefficients. Probability and Statistics Random experiment, sample space, different types of events (impossible, simple, compound), addition and multiplication rules of probability, conditional probability, independence of events, total probability, Bayes Theorem, computation of probability of events using permutations and combinations. Measure of central tendency and dispersion, mean, median, mode, mean deviation, standard deviation and variance of grouped and ungrouped data, analysis of the frequency distribution with the same mean but different variance, random variable, mean and variance of the random variable. Trigonometry Trigonometric functions, their periodicity and graphs, addition and subtraction formulae, formulae involving multiple and sub-multiple angles, general solution of trigonometric equations. Inverse trigonometric functions (principal value only) and their elementary properties Analytical Geometry Two dimensions: Cartesian coordinates, distance between two points, section formulae, shift of origin. Equation of a straight line in various forms, angle between two lines, distance of a point from a line; Lines through the point of intersection of two given lines, equation of the bisector of the angle between two lines, concurrency of lines; Centroid, orthocentre, incentre and circumcentre of a triangle. Equation of a circle in various forms, equations of tangent, normal and chord. Parametric equations of a circle, intersection of a circle with a straight line or a circle, equation of a circle through the points of intersection of two circles and those of a circle and a straight line. Equations of a parabola, ellipse and hyperbola in standard form, their foci, directrices and eccentricity, parametric equations, equations of tangent and normal. Locus problems. Three dimensions: Distance between two points, direction cosines and direction ratios, equation of a straight line in space, skew lines, shortest distance between two lines, equation of a plane, distance of a point from a plane, angle between two lines, angle between two planes, angle between a line and the plane, coplanar lines.

Syllabuses are crucial from the examination’s point of view. Students should not miss checking the correct, revised, and updated syllabus for JEE Advanced 2024. The syllabus guides you and brings you on the right track by mentioning what chapters and topics have to be studied, which among all chapters has to be given priority, and a lot more insights. Thus, it is advised for all JEE Advanced Aspirants, please go through the syllabus presented in the article. You can always refer to JagranJosh for more such updates and materials.

