JEE Advanced Mathematics Syllabus 2024: Detailed Syllabus with Topics, Download PDF

JEE Advanced 2024 Mathematics Syllabus: Here, students can find the revised JEE Advanced Syllabus for Mathematics. JEE Advanced 2024 aspirants should go through this article. A PDF download link has also been attached below.

JEE Advanced 2024 Mathematics Syllabus: It is a dream of every Indian student who wishes to pursue engineering as his/her career, to crack the IITs. They are the most hyped-up engineering institutions in India and are definitely worth the hype. Lakhs of students appear for IIT JEE Mains & Advanced Examinations every year, making it one of the most important exams in India. A lot goes into preparing for IITs and clearing JEE Mains and JEE Advanced. Be it your sleep schedule, social life, hobbies, or normal routine, everything takes the backseat when you are on your journey to prepare for IITs. But, every inch of sweat and every ounce of your energy that you put into cracking IITs is worth it, because you work hard to build a successful career and be a responsible citizen.

JEE Advanced is the second challenge in your journey towards IIT, the first being JEE Mains. Students who clear JEE Mains with a good percentile and fulfill all the eligibility criteria required to get a chance to sit for JEE Advanced.

Though the syllabus for JEE Mains and JEE Advanced is similar, the toughness of the examination is enhanced for the latter. Thus, sufficient preparation time is required for students to clear JEE Advanced.

The exam is an amalgamation of three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. It is an objective-based assessment where students have to choose the correct answer from four available options. But, the criticality of the exam does not limit itself to choosing the right answer. It further extends to the system of negative marking, which means that if the answer chosen by you is wrong then you will lose a mark. Since it’s a difficult exam, the preparation has to be strong and it should start with checking the correct syllabus.

Here, students can find the JEE Advanced Syllabus Mathematics Syllabus for 2024. As per the JEE Advanced official website, the syllabus will be the same as in 2023. Check the detailed Syllabus below.

Detailed Chapter-wise JEE Advanced 2024 Mathematics Syllabus

Sets, Relations, and Functions Sets and their representations, different kinds of sets (empty, finite, and infinite), algebra of sets, intersection, complement, difference and symmetric difference of sets and their algebraic properties, De-Morgan’s laws on union, intersection, difference (for a finite number of sets) and practical problems based on them. Cartesian product of finite sets, ordered pair, relations, domain and codomain of relations, equivalence relation Function as a special case of relation, functions as mappings, domain, codomain, range of functions, invertible functions, even and odd functions, into, onto, and one-to-one functions, special functions (polynomial, trigonometric, exponential, logarithmic, power, absolute value, greatest integer, etc.), sum, difference, product and composition of functions. Algebra Algebra of complex numbers, addition, multiplication, conjugation, polar representation, properties of modulus and principal argument, triangle inequality, cube roots of unity, geometric interpretations. Statement of the fundamental theorem of algebra, Quadratic equations with real coefficients, relations between roots and coefficients, formation of quadratic equations with given roots, and symmetric functions of roots. Arithmetic and geometric progressions, arithmetic and geometric means, sums of finite arithmetic and geometric progressions, infinite geometric series, the sum of the first n natural numbers, sums of squares and cubes of the first n natural numbers. Logarithms and their properties, permutations and combinations, binomial theorem for a positive integral index, and properties of binomial coefficients. Probability and Statistics Random experiment, sample space, different types of events (impossible, simple, compound), addition and multiplication rules of probability, conditional probability, independence of events, total probability, Bayes Theorem, computation of probability of events using permutations and combinations. Measure of central tendency and dispersion, mean, median, mode, mean deviation, standard deviation and variance of grouped and ungrouped data, analysis of the frequency distribution with the same mean but different variance, random variable, mean and variance of the random variable. Trigonometry Trigonometric functions, their periodicity and graphs, addition and subtraction formulae, formulae involving multiple and sub-multiple angles, general solution of trigonometric equations. Inverse trigonometric functions (principal value only) and their elementary properties Analytical Geometry Two dimensions: Cartesian coordinates, distance between two points, section formulae, shift of origin. Equation of a straight line in various forms, angle between two lines, distance of a point from a line; Lines through the point of intersection of two given lines, equation of the bisector of the angle between two lines, concurrency of lines; Centroid, orthocentre, incentre and circumcentre of a triangle. Equation of a circle in various forms, equations of tangent, normal and chord. Parametric equations of a circle, intersection of a circle with a straight line or a circle, equation of a circle through the points of intersection of two circles and those of a circle and a straight line. Equations of a parabola, ellipse and hyperbola in standard form, their foci, directrices and eccentricity, parametric equations, equations of tangent and normal. Locus problems. Three dimensions : Distance between two points, direction cosines and direction ratios, equation of a straight line in space, skew lines, shortest distance between two lines, equation of a plane, distance of a point from a plane, angle between two lines, angle between two planes, angle between a line and the plane, coplanar lines. Differential Calculus Limit of a function at a real number, continuity of a function, limit and continuity of the sum, difference, product and quotient of two functions, L’Hospital rule of evaluation of limits of functions. Continuity of composite functions, intermediate value property of continuous functions. Derivative of a function, derivative of the sum, difference, product and quotient of two functions, chain rule, derivatives of polynomial, rational, trigonometric, inverse trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions. Tangents and normals, increasing and decreasing functions, derivatives of order two, maximum and minimum values of a function, Rolle’s theorem and Lagrange’s mean value theorem, geometric interpretation of the two theorems, derivatives up to order two of implicit functions, geometric interpretation of derivatives. Integral Calculus Integration as the inverse process of differentiation, indefinite integrals of standard functions, definite integrals as the limit of sums, definite integral and their properties, fundamental theorem of integral calculus. Integration by parts, integration by the methods of substitution and partial fractions, application of definite integrals to the determination of areas bounded by simple curves. Formation of ordinary differential equations, solution of homogeneous differential equations of first order and first degree, separation of variables method, linear first order differential equations. Vectors Addition of vectors, scalar multiplication, dot and cross products, scalar and vector triple products, and their geometrical interpretations.

This detailed syllabus presented above will assist you in your JEE Advanced Exam Preparation 2024. Mathematics is the most scoring subject among the three. It is comparatively interesting, easy to grasp, and builds interest. Students often feel that maths is a strong point during JEE exams since it is easy to grasp and score well. Thus, students should have a tight hold on mathematics while practicing for the other two subjects.

