JEE Advanced Exam Date 2024: Check Paper 1, 2 Schedule and Timings

JEE Advanced Exam Date 2024 Released- The official exam date for JEE Advanced Exam 2024 has been announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. As per the updates from the JEE Advanced official website, the JEE Advanced Exam is to be conducted on 26th May, Sunday, 2024 in two shifts. The detailed schedule along with timing and other details has been provided to you below. Also, check the eligibility criteria, registration details, admit card details, and more.

JEE Advanced Exam Date 2024

IIT Madras has released the official date for JEE Advanced Exam 2024 through the JEE Advanced official website. As per the updates, the JEE Advanced Exam 2024 is to be conducted on Sunday, 26th May 2024 with the joint effort of seven coordinating IITs of the country. The first paper (Paper 1) will be held from 9:00 to 12:00 IST followed by Paper 2 from 14:30 to 17:30 IST.

As we are nearing the end of 2023, it becomes immensely important for JEE aspirants to keep a check on all the significant updates released by the board. The same has been provided to you below.

JEE Advanced 2024 Exam Timings

Check the timings for JEE Advanced Exam 2024 in the table below. The JEE Advanced Exam is to be held in two shifts at two different timings laid down below.

JEE Advanced Exam 2024 Paper 1 9:00 to 12:00 IST JEE Advanced Exam 2024 Paper 2 14:30 to 17:30 IST

JEE Advanced 2024 Exam Schedule

The complete date-wise schedule for the JEE Advanced Exam 2024 has been attached in the table below. Know about JEE Advanced online registration date, last date for fee payment, and admit card download details. All these important details and schedule lists have been provided to you in reference to the JEE Advanced official website and thus it is the right schedule for JEE Advanced Exam 2024.

Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2024 Sunday, April 21, 2024 (10:00 IST) to Tuesday, April 30, 2024 (17:00 IST) Last date for fee payment of registered candidates Monday, May 06, 2024 (17:00 IST) Admit Card available for downloading Friday, May 17, 2024 (10:00 IST) to Sunday, May 26, 2024 (14:30 IST) Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates / candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing Saturday, May 25, 2024 JEE (Advanced) 2024 Examination Sunday, May 26, 2024 Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2024 website Friday, May 31, 2024 (17:00 IST) Online display of provisional answer keys Sunday, June 02, 2024 (10:00 IST) Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys Sunday, June 02, 2024 (10:00 IST) to Monday, June 03, 2024 (17:00 IST) Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2024 Sunday, June 09, 2024 (10:00 IST)

The registration details, eligibility criteria, and information for Foreign National and OCI/PIO card holders will soon be announced on the JEE Advanced 2024 official website. We will keep you updated with all the relevant information. Till then check the JEE Advanced Syllabus 2024.

