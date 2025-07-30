Question 1: Statements:

No cow are money.

Only a few cow are plate.

All money are singer.

Conclusions:

I. No plate is money.

II. All plate being singer is a possibility.

(a) Only I follows

(b) Only II follows

(c) Either I or II follows

(d) Both I and II follow

(e) None follows

Question 2: Statements:

Only travel are planet.

Some crow are travel.

All crow are silver.

Conclusions:

I. Some planet being silver is a possibility.

II. All travel can never be crow.

(a) Only I follows

(b) Only II follows

(c) Either I or II follows

(d) Both I and II follow

(e) None follows

Question 3: If a four-letter meaningful word is formed by using of 1st, 4th, 7th and 10th letter from left end of the word ‘INTERSTELLAR’, then what will be the second letter from right end of that meaningful word. If more than one meaningful word is formed, mark the answer as Y and if no meaningful word is formed, mark the answer as Z.

(a) I

(b) T

(c) Z

(d) E

(e) Y

Question 4: If in the given word “MARATHON” if all the vowels are replaced with their opposite letter in English Alphabet and all the consonants are replaced with their second preceding letter, then find how many words are repeating in the new word formed?

(a) Two

(b) One

(c) Three

(d) Four

(e) Five

Question 5: If we form a four-letter meaningful word by using the first, third, fifth and sixth letter from the left end of the word ‘CAPITALISM’, then which of the following will be the fourth letter from the left end of the meaningful word thus formed. If more than one word is formed, mark Z as your answer. If no meaningful word is formed, mark X as your answer?

(a) P

(b) T

(c) A

(d) X

(e) Z

Question 6: Read the given information carefully and answer the related questions:

Seven persons A, B, C, D, E, F, G - sit in a row facing north. They also like different fruits – pear, apple, grape, mango, kiwi, cherry, papaya. The information is not used in the same order as given.

B sits four places to the right of the one who likes mango. Two persons sit between B and D. The number of persons to the left of D is one less than the number of persons to the right of the one who likes papaya. The one who likes kiwi sits third to the left of G. The one who likes pear sits immediate left of A. One person sits between A and the one who likes grape. The number of persons to the left of A is same as the number of persons between F and the one who likes cherry. F and C do not like pear.

1. E likes which among the following fruit?

(a) Papaya

(b) Mango

(c) Grape

(d) Apple

(e) Pear

2. How many persons sit between C and the one who likes apple?

(a) One

(b) Two

(c) Three

(d) Four

(e) Five

3. Which among the following person likes grape?

(a) C

(b) F

(c) D

(d) G

(e) B

4. Choose the correct pair?

(a) F - kiwi

(b) C - grape

(c) D - cherry

(d) A - mango

(e) B - apple

5. Which of the following statement is/are correct?

I. G likes papaya

II. C and D sit adjacent to each other.

III. Two persons sit to the left of E.

(a) Only II

(b) Only I

(c) Only I and II

(d) Only II and III

(e) Only I and III

Question 7: ?, 68, 193, 157, 500, 436

(a) 78

(b) 84

(c) 18

(d) 68

(e) 23

Question 8: 7, 296, 657, 1098, 1627, ?

(a) 1657

(b) 1296

(c) 790

(d) 2252

(e) 198

Question 9: 18, 82, 207, 423, 768, ?

(a) 1278

(b) 820

(c) 184

(d) 568

(e) 1234