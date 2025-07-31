MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Merit List Out, Round 1 Choice Filling Begins at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has officially released the MP NEET UG Merit List 2025 on its website, dme.mponline.gov.in. For the 85% state quota seats in Madhya Pradesh, this important list is for applicants who took part in the counseling process for admission to MBBS and BDS programs.
The MP NEET UG merit list 2025 PDF is now available for students to download in order to determine their eligibility. Admissions to different medical and dental schools throughout the state will be decided by the succeeding rounds of option filling and seat allocation, which are greatly aided by this merit list.
How To Check The MP NEET Merit List 2025?
Candidates can check the steps given below to download the MP NEET Merit List 2025:
Go to the official website: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education Madhya Pradesh at dme.mponline.gov.in.
Find Merit List Link: On the homepage, look for and select the "MP NEET UG Merit List 2025" link.
Open the PDF file: The merit list will appear on your screen as a PDF file.
Look Up Your Information: Press "Ctrl+F" (or its equivalent) to look for your name or NEET roll number.
Check Your Status: Verify your state ranking, qualifying status, and other pertinent information.
Save and download: For your records and future use during counseling, download the PDF.
MP NEET Merit List PDF 2025
Students can check the MP NEET UG 2025 round 1 merit list details mentioned below:
Common rank
MP state rank
NEET UG 2025 rank
Candidate name
Gender
MP domicile
Eligibility category
NEET percentile and NEET score.
MP NEET UG Counselling Dates 2024
Candidates can check the MP NEET UG round 1 counselling dates 2024 from below:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Date of online choice filling and locking
|
22-08-2024 to 26-08-2024
|
MP NEET round 1 seat allotment result date
|
29-08-2024
MP NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling and Locking Begins Today
The round 1 choice filling and locking process for MBBS and BDS admissions is open to students who were listed on the MP NEET UG merit list 2025. By August 4, 2025, students will be able to finish their preference form. Additionally, on August 6, 2025, the authorities will make public the MP NEET UG seat allocation result 2025 for the first round of MBBS and BDS admissions.
