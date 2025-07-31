What is Operation Shiv Shakti? Check Key Details Here

Operation Shiv Shakti is a recent counter-infiltration and anti-terror operation launched by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Police. The operation was carried out in late July 2025, primarily in the Degwar sector of Poonch district, Jammu & Kashmir—a region infamous for cross-border militant activity owing to its difficult terrain and location close to the Line of Control (LoC).

This operation comes on the immediate heels of the Pahalgam terror attack (April 22, 2025), where one of the deadliest attacks in the area since Pulwama 2019 left several civilians dead.

Due to constant threats and increased infiltration attempts purportedly sponsored by foreign agencies, Indian security personnel have accelerated counter-infiltration activities with sequential operations such as Operation Mahadev, Operation Sindoor, and now Operation Shiv Shakti.