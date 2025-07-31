What is Operation Shiv Shakti? Check Key Details Here

Operation Shiv Shakti is a recent counter-infiltration and anti-terror operation launched by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Police. The operation was carried out in late July 2025, primarily in the Degwar sector of Poonch district, Jammu & Kashmir—a region infamous for cross-border militant activity owing to its difficult terrain and location close to the Line of Control (LoC).
This operation comes on the immediate heels of the Pahalgam terror attack (April 22, 2025), where one of the deadliest attacks in the area since Pulwama 2019 left several civilians dead.
Due to constant threats and increased infiltration attempts purportedly sponsored by foreign agencies, Indian security personnel have accelerated counter-infiltration activities with sequential operations such as Operation Mahadev, Operation Sindoor, and now Operation Shiv Shakti.
Objective of Operation Shiv Shakti
The main objective of Operation Shiv Shakti was:
To pre-empt cross-border terrorism by intercepting, engaging, and neutralizing armed infiltrators before they reached Indian soil.
To secure the LoC and vulnerable civilian areas as well as significant pilgrimage tracks (e.g., the ongoing Budha Amarnath Yatra in Poonch), which were seen as likely targets.
Sequence of Events
Intelligence Inputs: Several agencies gave intelligence inputs about potential attempts by well-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives to infiltrate via the Maldivalan sector of Degwar.
Ambush and Encounter: Vigilant Indian Army troops, assisted by the Jammu & Kashmir Police, established ambush posts. During bad weather one late evening, suspicious movement was observed. The infiltrators, upon being challenged, began firing.
Anti-Infiltration Success: During the subsequent firefight, two Pakistani militants were eliminated. The army recovered three weapons, including Chinese and Turkish pistols, proving the operation focused on foreign, well-armed militants.
Aftermath: The location was searched post-operation and cordoned to remove any remaining threats.
Significance and Features
Joint Operations: Marked the exemplary joint operation of Indian Army troops and local police, showing better coordination in counter-terrorist action.
Strategic Timing: The operation was conducted in the face of challenging weather conditions—rain and thick fog—that the militants attempted to leverage.
Broader Implications
Operation Shiv Shakti is a part of an overall security strategy after the attack at Pahalgam. The government has again emphasized that the majority of active terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir today are foreign nationals and has pledged to thwart any attempts at infiltration at the border itself.
The operation communicates a very strong message about India's increased capabilities and determination against cross-border terrorism.
Shiv Shakti Operation was a turning point counter-infiltration operation that not only foiled the attempt at a large-scale terrorist attack but also put in the spotlight the transformation of India's military and intelligence cooperation.
Its rapid success indicates the country's willingness to protect its borders as well as keep Jammu & Kashmir peaceful, particularly in the face of continued threats from across the border.
