ICSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF Here

4. Grammar

This will consist of tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, e.g., synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in German correctly embodying given words or forms. The question will not require detailed knowledge of grammatical definitions. The questions on grammar will include the following:

Verb conjugation in Singular

Verb- “Haben”

Verbs in the first and second Person, Plural

Verbs „stellen – stehen”, „legen – liegen”,

„setzen – sitzen“, „hängen“

Modal verb “dürfen” können and “müssen” in Präteritum , “wollen, “sollen” ,Möchten

Reflexive Verbs

Indefinite verbs

Imperativ

Verbs in Singular

Separable Verbs

Können-dürfen Interrogative Pronouns

Possessive Pronouns “meine” and”deine” in

Nominative

Personal pronouns er, sie, es

Personal Pronouns in Akkusativ

Dativ Personal pronoun

Personal Pronouns in Dative and Akkusativ

Interrogative Pronouns in Dative

Personal Pronouns in Dative

Interrogative pronouns Welcher/es/e in

Nominative and Akkusativ

Woher: Aus/Aus der

Wo: In/In der

Woher” and “Wo?

“W” Questions

Ja/Nein” Questions

W- Questions- Was?Wen?

Past tense with haben and sein

Negative question: Ja- nein-Doch

The polite form “Sie”

Negation with “nicht”

“sein”in Singular and Plural Prepositions of place („Wo?” + Dative case, „Wohin?” + Accusative case)

Prepositions: in/auf with Akk.(Place) Possessive article unser/euer in Nominative and Akkusative

Definite article, Possessive Article in Nominative and Accusative

Definte Article in Nominative

Definite Article in Akkusativ

Indefinite Article

Negative Article in Akkusativ Gern-lieber-am liebsten

Genetive case with names

Inversion

Dimunitive form with –chen

Präteritum –sein

The indefinite “man”

The impersonal es

Imperative as a polite form Defining places using Akkusativ

Präteritum of haben

Comparative and Superlative Indefinite Article in Dative

Possessive articles in Nominati, Akkusativ,

Dative Possessive article sein/ihr

in Nominative and Akkusativ

Definite Article in Dativ

Demonstrative articles in Nominative, Akkusativ,

Dative Comparison using wie and als

Subordinate clauses with weil

Temporal infos- vor/nach + Dative

Subordinate clause with dass

Main clause with deshalb-trotzdem

Subordinate clauses with “wenn” Prepositions- an, bei, in, von,zu,mit + Dative

Prepositions für-ohne

Prepositions- inter, auf,über,unter,vor,neben +

Dative Adjectives in Nominative

Adjectives in Akkusativ

Adjectives in Dative Compound Nouns Wechselpräpositionen an, in,

auf,über,unter,neben,vor