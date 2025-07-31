TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
ICSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF Here

ICSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2025: The ICSE Class 10 German syllabus for the 2025–26 academic year has been released with no major changes. Students are advised to follow the complete syllabus and exam pattern as shared by CISCE for effective exam preparation.

Jul 31, 2025, 13:14 IST
ICSE Class 10 German Syllabus : The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the German syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This German provides the complete syllabus forGerman in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively.

This German contains a comprehensive syllabus of German for the 2025–26 academic session, as there are no major changes in the ICSE Class 10 German syllabus. The board exams will be based on the full syllabus. Students are advised to review the latest German syllabus carefully to understand the topics covered and the exam pattern for the year.

ICSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2025-26

1. Composition
Candidates will be required to write, in German, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects.
2. Letter
Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of either a formal or an informal letter. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment. 
3. Comprehension
An unseen passage of about 150 words will be given in German. Questions based on the given passage, will be set, to be answered in German, so as to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage.

4. Grammar
This will consist of tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, e.g., synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in German correctly embodying given words or forms. The question will not require detailed knowledge of grammatical definitions. The questions on grammar will include the following:
Verb conjugation in Singular
Verb- “Haben”
Verbs in the first and second Person, Plural
Verbs „stellen – stehen”, „legen – liegen”,
„setzen – sitzen“, „hängen“ 
Modal verb “dürfen” können and “müssen” in Präteritum , “wollen, “sollen” ,Möchten
Reflexive Verbs
Indefinite verbs
Imperativ
Verbs in Singular
Separable Verbs
Können-dürfen

Interrogative Pronouns
Possessive Pronouns “meine” and”deine” in
Nominative
Personal pronouns er, sie, es
Personal Pronouns in Akkusativ
Dativ Personal pronoun
Personal Pronouns in Dative and Akkusativ
Interrogative Pronouns in Dative
Personal Pronouns in Dative
Interrogative pronouns Welcher/es/e in
Nominative and Akkusativ
Woher: Aus/Aus der
Wo: In/In der
Woher” and “Wo?
“W” Questions
Ja/Nein” Questions
W- Questions- Was?Wen?
Past tense with haben and sein
Negative question: Ja- nein-Doch
The polite form “Sie”
Negation with “nicht”
“sein”in Singular and Plural

Prepositions of place („Wo?” + Dative case, „Wohin?” + Accusative case)
Prepositions: in/auf with Akk.(Place)

Possessive article unser/euer in Nominative and Akkusative
Definite article, Possessive Article in Nominative and Accusative
Definte Article in Nominative
Definite Article in Akkusativ
Indefinite Article
Negative Article in Akkusativ

Gern-lieber-am liebsten
Genetive case with names
Inversion
Dimunitive form with –chen
Präteritum –sein
The indefinite “man”
The impersonal es
Imperative as a polite form

Defining places using Akkusativ
Präteritum of haben
Comparative and Superlative

Indefinite Article in Dative
Possessive articles in Nominati, Akkusativ,
Dative

Possessive article sein/ihr
in Nominative and Akkusativ
Definite Article in Dativ
Demonstrative articles in Nominative, Akkusativ,
Dative

Comparison using wie and als
Subordinate clauses with weil
Temporal infos- vor/nach + Dative
Subordinate clause with dass
Main clause with deshalb-trotzdem
Subordinate clauses with “wenn”

Prepositions- an, bei, in, von,zu,mit + Dative
Prepositions für-ohne
Prepositions- inter, auf,über,unter,vor,neben +
Dative

Adjectives in Nominative
Adjectives in Akkusativ
Adjectives in Dative

Compound Nouns

Wechselpräpositionen an, in,
auf,über,unter,neben,vor
5. Translation and/or Dialogue Writing:
One short passage will be set for translation from German into English.  
One passage will be set for translation from English into German.  
Dialogue writing (Around 150 words) based on situations faced in everyday life. Hints may be given.
Annexe
Communication (oral and written) skills that can be covered from any book used for teaching: 
1. Topic A - Myself
Self, Family and Friends  
Important Events  
Interests and Hobbies  
Home and Locality  
Daily Routine  
School
2. Topic B - Holiday Time & Travel
Travel, Transport and Tourism  
Accommodation  
Restaurant  
Directions  
Holiday 
Activities  
Services
3. Topic C - Work & Lifestyle
Home Life  
Everyday Living and Health  
Work Experience  
Leisure  
Shopping  
The Environment
Teaching and study resource books:
Planet 2 (Text book and Work book) 
(Published by Langers in India under license from
Hueber Verlag)

Internal Assessment - 20 marks

Schools will prepare, conduct and record assessments of the Listening, Speaking and Creative Writing Skills of candidates as follows:

Class X: Two assessments in the course of the year.

Pattern of Assessment
a) Listening Skills 
A passage of about 300 words is read aloud by the examiner twice at normal reading speed (about 110 words a minute). Candidates may make brief notes during the readings. They then answer an objective type test based on the passage, on the paper provided.
b) Speaking Skills
Each candidate is required to make an oral presentation for about two minutes, which will be followed by a discussion on the subject with the examiners, for about three minutes.
Subjects for presentation may include narrating an experience, providing a description, giving directions, expressing an opinion, giving a report, relating an anecdote or commenting on a current event.
A candidate may refer to brief notes in the course of the presentation but reading or excessive dependence on notes will be penalised.
It is recommended that candidates be given an hour for preparation of their subject for presentation and that they be given a choice of subject, on a common paper.
c) Creative Writing Skills
Each candidate is required to write short compositions based on the suggested assignments.

To download the complete ICSE Class 10th German Syllabus click on the link below and get it in PDF Format.

ICSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2025-26 Downlaod PDF

