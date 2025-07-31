ICSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF Here

ICSE Class 10 German Syllabus : The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the German syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This German provides the complete syllabus forGerman in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively.
ICSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2025-26
|1. Composition
Candidates will be required to write, in German, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects.
|2. Letter
Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of either a formal or an informal letter. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment.
|3. Comprehension
An unseen passage of about 150 words will be given in German. Questions based on the given passage, will be set, to be answered in German, so as to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage.
|
4. Grammar
Interrogative Pronouns
Prepositions of place („Wo?” + Dative case, „Wohin?” + Accusative case)
Possessive article unser/euer in Nominative and Akkusative
Gern-lieber-am liebsten
Defining places using Akkusativ
Indefinite Article in Dative
Possessive article sein/ihr
Comparison using wie and als
Prepositions- an, bei, in, von,zu,mit + Dative
Adjectives in Nominative
Compound Nouns
Wechselpräpositionen an, in,
|5. Translation and/or Dialogue Writing:
One short passage will be set for translation from German into English.
One passage will be set for translation from English into German.
Dialogue writing (Around 150 words) based on situations faced in everyday life. Hints may be given.
|Annexe
Communication (oral and written) skills that can be covered from any book used for teaching:
1. Topic A - Myself
Self, Family and Friends
Important Events
Interests and Hobbies
Home and Locality
Daily Routine
School
|2. Topic B - Holiday Time & Travel
Travel, Transport and Tourism
Accommodation
Restaurant
Directions
Holiday
Activities
Services
|3. Topic C - Work & Lifestyle
Home Life
Everyday Living and Health
Work Experience
Leisure
Shopping
The Environment
|Teaching and study resource books:
Planet 2 (Text book and Work book)
(Published by Langers in India under license from
Hueber Verlag)
Internal Assessment - 20 marks
Schools will prepare, conduct and record assessments of the Listening, Speaking and Creative Writing Skills of candidates as follows:
Class X: Two assessments in the course of the year.
|Pattern of Assessment
a) Listening Skills
A passage of about 300 words is read aloud by the examiner twice at normal reading speed (about 110 words a minute). Candidates may make brief notes during the readings. They then answer an objective type test based on the passage, on the paper provided.
|b) Speaking Skills
Each candidate is required to make an oral presentation for about two minutes, which will be followed by a discussion on the subject with the examiners, for about three minutes.
Subjects for presentation may include narrating an experience, providing a description, giving directions, expressing an opinion, giving a report, relating an anecdote or commenting on a current event.
A candidate may refer to brief notes in the course of the presentation but reading or excessive dependence on notes will be penalised.
It is recommended that candidates be given an hour for preparation of their subject for presentation and that they be given a choice of subject, on a common paper.
|c) Creative Writing Skills
Each candidate is required to write short compositions based on the suggested assignments.
To download the complete ICSE Class 10th German Syllabus click on the link below and get it in PDF Format.
|
ICSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2025-26 Downlaod PDF
