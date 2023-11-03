JEE Main 2020 Question Papers for Paper 1, 2 with Solution PDF Download

JEE Main 2020 Papers: This article provides the question papers of JEE Main 2020 Examination for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The papers held in all the slots, and on different days, are available along with the Answer Keys. The links to download the PDFs are also available in this article.

The JEE Main Examination is considered as one of the most competitive examinations in the country. Aspirants from all over the country prepare to achieve high scores and ranks in the examination to grab admissions in the top engineering colleges in the nation. The JEE Main Examination consists of objective type questions, one word questions as well as numerical value questions. The syllabus spans through depths of physics, chemistry and mathematics. The students are required to have a thorough understanding of the concepts to ace this examination. This examination is not only about the knowledge of concepts but also about the analytical knowledge as well as prompt responses. As the students have to complete the exam within 3 hours and the students cannot afford to devote much time to solve one particular question. The students have to be alert while guessing the answers as there is negative marking for incorrect answers. Thus, it is crucial for the students to practise beforehand and understand the paper pattern and the variety of questions. For this, it is highly important that students practice the questions asked in the previous year papers. This article provides the links for downloadable PDFs of previous year question papers of the year 2020. All the question papers from various shifts and various exam dates of the JEE Main 2020 examination are provided in this article in both English and Hindi language.

JEE Main 2020 Questions Papers for Paper 1 and Paper 2

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Question Papers

Also Read: JEE Main 2020 Question Papers

Students must aim to solve the questions from previous year papers of at least 5 years. This will allow them to have sound knowledge of the type of questions asked. This practice will also enable students to strategise their attempt in terms of time management in the exam. The students will also have the opportunity to plan to attempt the questions of the section over which they have good grasp so that they can utilise the time properly and plan to attempt challenging questions at the end. The practice of solving previous year question papers will also help the students in understanding about their strengths and weaknesses and will also boost their confidence. The students would be well versed with the exam structure and pattern and this will also help them in managing stress or anxiety upon receiving the question paper on the day of their exam.

The students are advised to keep visiting the JEE Main section on the Jagran Josh Website to keep themselves updated about the JEE Main 2024 examination.