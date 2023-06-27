CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Chapter 8 Introduction to Trigonometry: Free PDF Download Available

Introduction to Trigonometry Class 10 Mind Map: Download PDF of CBSE mind map for Class 10 Maths Chapter 8 Introduction to Trigonometry. The mind map is as per the revised syllabus and is best for 2024 Board Exam preparations.

CBSE Introduction to Trigonometry Class 10 Mind Map: Mind maps are visual representations of information that help students to visualize and understand even some complex information very easily and quickly. These are considered the best tools for revision before exams when you are required to revise maximum content in minimum time. This article of Jagran Josh brings you the expert-devised mind map for CBS Class 10 Mind Map for Maths Chapter 8 - Introduction to Trigonometry. This mind map is according to the revised syllabus and covers all important concepts and values occurring in the Class 10 Maths Chapter - 8. This makes it very easy for you to revise the full chapter in just a few minutes, helping you prepare well for the class tests or the annual board exams.

Major topics discussed in CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter - Introduction to Trigonometry include:

1.Trigonometry is the branch of Mathematics which deals with the measurement of sides and angles of the triangles.

2.In a right triangle ABC, right-angled at B,

sin A = side opposite to angle A/hypotenuse

cos A = side adjacent to angle A/ hypotenuse

tan A = side adjacent to angle A/side opposite to angle A

cosec A =1/sinA

sec A = 1/cosA

tan A = 1/cotA

tan A = sinA/cosA

3.If one of the trigonometric ratios of an acute angle is known, the remaining trigonometric ratios of the angle can be easily determined.

4.The values of trigonometric ratios for angles 0°, 30°, 45°, 60° and 90°.

5.The value of sin A or cos A never exceeds 1, whereas the value of sec A or cosec A is always greater than or equal to 1.

6.sin2A + cos2A = 1,

sec2A – tan2A = 1 for 0° ≤ A ≤ 90°

cosec2A = 1 + cot2A for 0° < A ≤ 90o.

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 8 - Introduction to Trigonometry

