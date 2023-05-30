CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 1 Real Numbers Mind Map PDF (Based on Revised Syllabus)

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Real Numbers: CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Mathematics Chapter 1 Real Numbers are best to revise the chapter at a glance. Download the mind map in PDF to use it for quick revision before exams.

CBSE Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Chapter 1: Mind maps are powerful tools for visualizing and organizing information. They provide a clear and structured visual representation of information that cannot be achieved through the traditional method of reading or writing chapter notes. Understanding the importance of mind maps for CBSE Class 10 students who are on the way to their first board exams, Jagran Josh is presenting the well structured and precisely framed Mind Maps for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics. In this article, you will find the mind map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 1 - Real Numbers. The mind map which is created by experts, is going to be very useful at the time of CBSE Board Exams as it would help you in quick revision of the chapter - Real Numbers. You can view and download the Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Real Numbers from the following section of this article.

Important topics occurring in CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter - Real Numbers

The Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic:

Every composite number can be expressed (factorised) as a product of primes, and this factorisation

is unique, apart from the order in which the prime factors occur.

Finding LCM and HCF:

For any two positive integers aa and bb,

HCF (a, b) × LCM (a, b) = a × bHCF (a, b) × LCM (a, b) = a × b

Rational and Irrational Numbers:

If a number can be expressed in the form p/q where p and q are integers and q ≠ 0, then it is called a rational number.

If a number cannot be expressed in the form p/q where p and q are integers and q ≠ 0, then it is called an irrational number.

If a number p (a prime number) divides a 2 , then p divides a.

, then p divides a. The sum or difference between a rational and an irrational number is irrational.

The product and quotient of a non-zero rational number and irrational number always result in irrational numbers.

√p is irrational when ‘p’ is a prime.

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 1 - Real Numbers