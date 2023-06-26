CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Chapter 7 Coordinate Geometry: Free PDF Download Available

Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Coordinate Geometry: Check the best-structured mind map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 7 - Coordinate Geometry here to revise the full chapter in a few seconds. Get free pdf download here.

CBSE Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Chapter 7: One more part of the chapter-wise series of mind maps for CBSE Class 10 Maths is here. With this article, you will get the mind map for CBSE Class 10 Maths ‘Coordinate Geometry’ chapter. This mind map will help you revise the full chapter at a glance saving you time to work on improving the weak areas and solving various questions to increase confidence for the final exam. The CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 7 Mind Map has been created by subject experts. mind map covers all major topics mentioned in the new CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus and therefore, the deleted topics have not been included here. You can view and download the CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Coordinate Geometry from the following section of this article.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for 2023-24

Major topics discussed in CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter - Coordinate Geometry include:

1. The distance between two points P (x 1 , y 1 ) and Q (x 2 , y 2 ) is

2. The distance of a point P (x , y) from the origin is

3. The coordinates of the point P which divides the line segment joining the points A (x 1 , y 1 ) and B (x 2 , y 2 ) internally in the ratio m 1 :m 2 are

4. The coordinates of the mid-point of the line segment joining the points P (x 1 , y 1 ) and Q (x 2 , y 2 ) are

5. The area of a triangle with vertices A (x 1 , y 1 ), B (x 2 , y 2 ) and C (x 3 , y 3 ) is 1/2[x 1 (y 2 – y 3 ) + x 2 (y 3 – y 1 ) + x 3 (y 1 – y 2 )] which is non-zero unless the points A, B and C are collinear.

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 7 - Coordinate Geometry

Download Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Coordinate Geometry in PDF

To explore mind maps for all chapters of CBSE Class 10 Maths, which are drafted as per the new CBS syllabus and the revised NCERT Class 10 Maths Book, go to the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Maps for All Chapters (2023-24)

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths (Rationalised)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths (Updated for 2023-24)