CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Chapter 9 Some Applications of Trigonometry: Download PDF Here!

Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Some Applications of Trigonometry: Check mind map for Class 10 Maths Some Applications of Trigonometry to quickly revise the full chapter within a few pictures. Download the best structure mind map here.

CBSE Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Chapter 9: Revision is the most essential part of the board exam preparations. It helps you strengthen your understanding of the concepts and identify any gaps in your knowledge giving you an opportunity to go back and review those concepts to get fully prepared for the upcoming exam. Mind maps can be a valuable tool for quick and effective revision. Presented in the form of interrelated pictures or diagrams, they help you recall the information in a more interactive and interesting way. Considering this, we at Jagran Josh are presenting the best structured mind maps for Class 10 Maths of CBSE Board.

This article is about the Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 9 - Some Applications of Trigonometry. This mind map has been created by subject experts on the basis of the revised NCERT Book and the reduced CBSE Syllabus of Class 10 Maths. With the help of the mind map provided here, you will be able to revise all important information from the chapter ‘Some Applications of Trigonometry’. You can view and download the CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Some Applications of Trigonometry from the following section of this article.

Major topics discussed in CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter - Some Applications of Trigonometry include:

1.(i) The line of sight is the line drawn from the eye of an observer to the point in the object viewed by the observer.

(ii) The angle of elevation of an object viewed, is the angle formed by the line of sight with the horizontal when it is above the horizontal level, i.e., the case when we raise our head to look at the object.

(iii) The angle of depression of an object viewed, is the angle formed by the line of sight with the horizontal when it is below the horizontal level, i.e., the case when we lower our head to look at the object.

2.The height or length of an object or the distance between two distant objects can be determined with the help of trigonometric ratios.

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 7 - Some Applications of Trigonometry

