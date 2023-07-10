CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Chapter 10 Circles: Free PDF Download Available

Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Circles: Find here the mind map illustrating all important concepts and theorems occurring in chapter 10 ‘Circles’of CBSE Class 10. Download the mind map in PDF here.

CBSE Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Chapter 4: Mind Maps are becoming popular among students when it comes to quickly revising the chapter and recalling important concepts in a short time. Mind maps are actually the pictorial representation of the information in which a central idea and other related concepts are illustrated with the help of pictures or diagrams. Since pictures are more appealing as compared to long text formats, students find mind maps quite interesting and useful for the revision purpose. Mind maps also help retain information for a longer period of time.

In this article, we have presented the mind map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter ‘Circles’. This mind map has been created by the subject experts and they have included all the key concepts used in the chapter. This mind map is entirely based on the reduced CBSE syllabus and the revised NCERT book hence is quite useful for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 preparations.

You can view and download the Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Circles from the following section of this article.

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for 2023-24

Major topics discussed in CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter - Circles include:

Circle: A circle is a collection of all those points in a plane which are at a constant distance (called radius) from a fixed point (called center). Thus, it is a closed two-dimensional figure.

Secant: It is a line which intersects a circle in two distinct points is called a secant of the circle.

Tangent to a Circle: A tangent is a line that touches the circle at only one point.

There is no tangent to a circle passing through a point lying inside the circle.

There is one and only one tangent to a circle passing through a point lying on the circle.

There are exactly two tangents to a circle through a point outside the circle.

The tangent to a circle is perpendicular to the radius through the point of contact.

The lengths of the two tangents from an external point to a circle are equal.

The angle between the two tangents drawn from an external point to a circle is supplementary to the angle subtended by the line segment joining the points of contact at the centre.

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 10 - Circles

Download Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Circles in PDF (Link to be updated)

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths (Rationalised)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths (Updated for 2023-24)