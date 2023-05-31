CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 Polynomials Mind Map: Download for Quick Revision

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Polynomials: Find here the CBSE Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 Polynomials. Get free PDF download of class 10 maths mind map and refer to it for quick revision of the chapter Polynomials.

CBSE Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Chapter 2: Mind maps for class 10 students can be a very useful tool for their CBSE board exam preparations as they help you visually organize and connect different concepts and topics. They make your understanding and revision process much quicker while you are preparing for a test or the year-end board exams. Here, in this article, we have presented you the Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 Polynomials. This mind map illustrates all the concepts and terminologies discussed in Polynomials chapter in a pictorial form that is easy to grasp and revise in a few seconds. The CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Polynomials has been created by experts and is based on the revised and reduced syllabus of Class 10 Maths. This mind map is, therefore best for CBSE Class 10 Maths 2023-24 Board Exam preparations. You can view and download the Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Polynomials from the following section of this article.

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for 2023-24

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 - Polynomials

Topics discussed in CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter - Polynomials include:

(i) Three types of polynomials are:

A linear polynomial is a polynomial with degree one.

A quadratic polynomial is a polynomial with degree two.

A cubic polynomial is a polynomial with degree three.

(ii) A quadratic polynomial in x with real coefficients is of the form ax2 + bx + c, where a, b, c are real numbers with a≠0.

(iii) The zeroes of a polynomial p(x) are precisely the x-coordinates of the points, where the graph of y=p(x) intersects the x -axis.

(iv) If α and β are the zeroes of the quadratic polynomial ax2 + bx + c, then

α + β = -b/a and αβ = c/a

(v) If α, β, γ are the zeroes of the cubic polynomial ax3 + bx2 + cx + d, then

α + β + γ = -b/a,

αβ + βγ + γα = c/a and

αβγ = -d/a

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths (Rationalised)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths (Updated for 2023-24)