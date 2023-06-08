CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Chapter 5 Arithmetic Progressions: Free PDF Download Available

CBSE Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Chapter 5: Revision material actually comes into light at the time of a test or annual examination when a student has to refresh all the topics and concepts he/she had covered during the period of the course. If we talk about CBSE Board Exam in particular, revision is actually the key to good results, hence students must be able to revise the whole syllabus before taking the exam. Here, a mind map can be the most useful resource to take a glance at the chapter-wise course content and revise all important concepts in a short time. To help students with effective revision sessions, we are presenting inclusive mind maps for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics. The mind maps available at Jagran Josh are created by subject experts. These mind maps present all important topics and subtopics in the form of a chain which are easy to relate and memorise.

In this article, you will get the mind map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Arithmetic Progressions. This mind map covers all major topics mentioned in the new CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus. The rationalised content of the NCERT Class 10 Maths Book was also taken into account while presenting the Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Arithmetic Progressions. Hence, the mind map provided below is best for the CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023-24. You can view and download the CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Arithmetic Progressions from the following section of this article.

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for 2023-24

Major topics discussed in CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter - Arithmetic Progressions include:

Sequence: A set of numbers arranged in some definite order and formed according to some rules is called a sequence.

Progression: The sequence that follows a certain pattern is called progression.

Arithmetic Progression: A sequence in which the difference obtained by subtracting any term from its preceding term is constant throughout, is called an arithmetic progression (A.P.).

The general form of an A.P. is a, a + d, a + 2d, ... (where a = first term and d = common difference).

General Term: If ‘a’ is the first term and ‘d’ is common difference of an A.P., then the nth term or the general term is given by a n = a + (n – 1) d.

= a + (n – 1) d. Sum of n Terms of an A.P.: If ‘a’ is the first term and ‘d’ is the common difference of an A.P., then sum of first n terms is given by S n = n/2 [2a + (n – 1) d]

= n/2 [2a + (n – 1) d] If ‘l’ is the last term of a finite A.P. then the sum is given by S n = n/2 [a + l]

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 5 - Arithmetic Progressions

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths (Rationalised)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths (Updated for 2023-24)