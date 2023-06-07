CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Chapter 4 Quadratic Equations: Free PDF Download Available

Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Quadratic Equations: Mind map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 4 is based on the revised syllabus and latest NCERT Book. Check and download mind map for Class 10 Maths Quadratic Equations for a quick revision of the chapter.

CBSE Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Chapter 4: CBSE Class 10 students can now revise their maths Chapter ‘Quadratic Equations’ in only a few seconds with the help of mind map presented in this article of Jagran Josh. The mind map for Class 10 Maths Quadratic Equations is created by the subject experts wherein they have included all the key concepts occurring in the chapter. This mind map is entirely based on the reduced CBSE syllabus and the revised NCERT book.

The mind maps present all the important information in an organised manner in the form of pictures and diagrams that are visually appealing, helping you break the monotony of reading long text. Thus, they can be of great help at the time of examination when you are expected to have to revise the maximum content in the minimum possible time.

Here, you will find the CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Chapter 4 - Quadratic Equations. You can view and download the Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Quadratic Equations from the following section of this article.

Major topics discussed in CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter - Quadratic Equations include:

1.Quadratic Polynomial: A polynomial of the form ax2 + bx + c is called a quadratic expression in the variable x. This is a polynomial of the second degree. Here, a is the coefficient of x2, b is the coefficient of x and c is the constant term (or coefficient of x0)

2.Quadratic Equation: An equation of the form a2x + bx + c = 0 , a ≠ 0 , is called a quadratic equation in one variable x, where a, b, c are constants.

3.A real number α is said to be a root of the quadratic equation a2x + bx + c = 0, a ≠ 0, if aα2 + bα + c = 0.

4.The zeroes of quadratic polynomial ax2 + bx + c and the roots of the quadratic equation ax2 + bx + c = 0 are the same.

6.If we can factorise a2x + bx + c = 0, a ≠ 0 into product of two linear factors, then the roots of the quadratic equation can be found by equating each factors to zero.

7.The roots of a quadratic equation a2x + bx + c = 0, a ≠ 0 are given by

provided that b2 – 4ac ≥ 0.

8.A quadratic equation a2x + bx + c = 0, a ≠ 0 has

(a) Two distinct and real roots, if b2 − 4ac > 0.

(b) Two equal and real roots, if b2 − 4ac = 0.

(c) Two roots are not real, if b2 − 4ac < 0.

9.A quadratic equation can also be solved by the method of completing the square.

(i) a2 + 2ab + b2 = (a+b)2

(ii) a2 − 2ab + b2 = (a−b)2

10.Discriminant of the quadratic equation a2x + bx + c = 0, a ≠ 0 is given by D = b2 − 4ac.

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 - Quadratic Equations

