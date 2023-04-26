CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF: Download Reduced Syllabus Here!

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new curriculum for class 10th. The new syllabus has a reduction of 30% and the Board Exams for the 2023-24 session will be held based on this revised and reduced syllabus only. Therefore, all class 10 students of CBSE Board must adhere to the latest syllabus and guidelines while preparing for their year-end board exams.
In this article, we have provided the detailed CBSE Syllabus of Class 10 Social Science for the current academic session (2023-24). Students must carefully read the contents prescribed for the four sub-divisions of Social Science - History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. This syllabus will also let you know about the exam pattern and question paper design. It also mentions details of internal assessment and map work. So, go through the complete syllabus and prepare for your CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam accordingly. Download the full syllabus from the link provided in this article below.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science (Code ) Course Structure 2023-24
History (India and the Contemporary World - II)
|
Section
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter name
|
No. of periods
|
Marks allocated
|
I
Events and processes
|
I
|
The Rise of Nationalism in Europe
|
17
|
18 + 2 map pointing *
|
|
II
|
Nationalism In India
|
17
|
II
Livelihoods, Economies and Societies
|
III
|
The Making of a Global World
(To be evaluated in the Board Examination - Subtopics:1 to 1.3 Pre Modern World to Conquest, Disease and Trade)
|
6
|
Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments
(Internally assessed for 5 marks Sub topics 2 to 4.4 The nineteenth century (1815-1914) to end of Bretton Woods & the beginning of “Globalisation.”
|
4
|
|
IV
|
The Age of Industrialization
(To be assessed as part of Periodic Assessments only)
|
6
|
III
Everyday Life, Culture and Politics
|
V
|
Print Culture and the Modern World
|
10
|
* Marks as mentioned above
Geography (Contemporary India - II)
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks allocated
|
1.
|
Resources and Development
|
7
|
17 + 3 map pointing
|
2.
|
Forest and Wildlife Resources
|
7
|
3.
|
Water Resources
|
7
|
4.
|
Agriculture
|
10
|
5.
|
Minerals and Energy Resources
|
10
|
6.
|
Manufacturing Industries
|
10
|
7.
|
Lifelines of National Economy
Only map pointing to be evaluated in the Board Examination
|
2
|
Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments
(Internally assessed for 5 marks)
|
2
|
Political Science (Democratic Politics - II)
|
Unit no
|
Chapter No
|
Chapter Name
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks allocated
|
I
|
1
|
Power - sharing
|
15
|
20
|
|
2
|
Federalism
|
II
|
3
|
Gender, Religion and Caste
|
12
|
III
|
4
|
Political Parties
|
12
|
IV
|
5
|
Outcomes of Democracy
|
11
Economics (Understanding Economic Development)
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks allocated
|
1.
|
Development
|
12
|
20
|
2.
|
Sectors of the Indian Economy
|
12
|
3.
|
Money and Credit
|
12
|
4.
|
Globalisation and The Indian Economy
To be evaluated in the Board Examination:
What is Globalization?
Factors that have enabled Globalisation
|
8
|
|
Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments
(Internally assessed for 5 marks) ·
Production across the countries ·
Chinese toys in India
World Trade Organisation
The Struggle for a Fair Globalisation
|
6
|
|
5.
|
Consumer Rights (Project Work)
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Course Content 2023-24
History: India and the Contemporary World - II
|
Chapter No. and Name
|
Specific Learning Objectives
|
Suggested Teaching Learning Process
|
Learning Outcome with Specific Competencies
|
I
The Rise of Nationalism in Europe
|
Examine the impact of the French Revolution on the European countries in the making of the Nation state. ·
|
Watch Videos/ read Textual materials/ read related novels on the French revolution followed by a Class room discussion and presentation. ·
|
Infer how the French Revolution had an impact on the European countries in the making of nation state. ·
|
Explore the nature of the diverse social movements of the time. (1830-1848)
|
World café/ Panel discussion/ debate using Collaborative learning, to explore the diverse social groups and present it as a group.
|
Enumerate and evaluate the validity of the nature of the diverse social movements of the time
|
Examine the ways by which the idea of nationalism emerged and led to the formation of nation states.
|
Use of graphic organizers to explain the idea of unification of states to form one nation. (Italy/ Germany/ Greece) ·
|
Analyse and infer how the idea of nationalism emerged and led to the formation of nation states in Europe and elsewhere. ·
|
Comprehend how the World War I was triggered by the scramble for colonies in the Balkan states
|
Visual representation of the map of Pre-First World War Europe followed by the Class discussion and reflection activity based on the map of Post First World War Europe
|
Illustrate that ,the quest for imperialism triggered the First World War
|
II
Nationalism in India
|
Explore various facets of Nationalistic movements that ushered in the sense of Collective Belonging
|
Sequence chart/ story Board/ Story telling pedagogy to Illustrate various facets of Nationalistic movements that ushered in the sense of Collective Belonging
|
Illustrate various facets of Nationalistic movements that ushered in the sense of Collective Belonging
|
Discuss the impact of the first world war on triggering two defining movements (Khilafat & Non-cooperation Movement) in India. ·
|
Students will examine textual content and other references and Present through PPT.
|
Summarize the aspects of the First World War that triggered two defining movements (Khilafat & Non-cooperation Movement) in India
|
Assess/ appraise the role of Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders in the two movements (NCM & CDM)
|
Viewing the relevant Snippets from the movies/ video clippings depicting various events involving Gandhiji and other leaders and present findings through a panel discussion or seminars.
|
Evaluate the effectiveness of the strategies applied by Gandhiji and other leaders in the Two movements.
|
III
The Making of a Global World
Sub topic 1 The pre modern world
|
Explore various aspects of how the world changed profoundly in the 19th century in terms of Economic, Political, Social, Cultural and technological areas.
Analyse the destructive impact of colonialism on the economy and the livelihoods of colonised people.
|
Initiate an Inquiry based learning using world café’ strategy and present your findings through café conversation strategy of each area (transformed the world in terms of economy, political, cultural and technological aspects.)
Art integration and gallery walk to depict the interconnectedness.
Students examine the photographic display/ new paper cutting that depict the destructive impact of colonialism on the livelihoods of colonised people and present their understandings in the form of Newsletter/ cartoon strips/ Inter Disciplinary Project
|
Summarize the changes that transformed the world in terms of economy, political, cultural and technological areas. ·
Depict the global interconnectedness from the Pre modern to the present day. ·
Enumerate the destructive impact of colonialism on the livelihoods of colonised people
Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link:
Also Check:
|
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 Out - Download PDF of All Subjects
|
CBSE Class 10 Question Papers 2023 with Answer Key (All Subjects)
|
CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Board Exam 2023-24 (All Subjects)