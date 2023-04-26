CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF: Download Reduced Syllabus Here!

CBSE Class 10 SSt Syllabus 2023-24: Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus to know course structure, course contents, question paper design, internal assessment and map work for the 2023-2024 session.

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new curriculum for class 10th. The new syllabus has a reduction of 30% and the Board Exams for the 2023-24 session will be held based on this revised and reduced syllabus only. Therefore, all class 10 students of CBSE Board must adhere to the latest syllabus and guidelines while preparing for their year-end board exams.

In this article, we have provided the detailed CBSE Syllabus of Class 10 Social Science for the current academic session (2023-24). Students must carefully read the contents prescribed for the four sub-divisions of Social Science - History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. This syllabus will also let you know about the exam pattern and question paper design. It also mentions details of internal assessment and map work. So, go through the complete syllabus and prepare for your CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam accordingly. Download the full syllabus from the link provided in this article below.

Career Counseling

CBSE Class 10 Social Science (Code ) Course Structure 2023-24

History (India and the Contemporary World - II)

Section

 Chapter No.

Chapter name

No. of periods

Marks allocated

I

Events and processes

I

The Rise of Nationalism in Europe

17

18 + 2 map pointing *

 

II

Nationalism In India

17

II

Livelihoods, Economies and Societies

III

The Making of a Global World

(To be evaluated in the Board Examination - Subtopics:1 to 1.3 Pre Modern World to Conquest, Disease and Trade)

6

Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments 

(Internally assessed for 5 marks Sub topics 2 to 4.4 The nineteenth century (1815-1914) to end of Bretton Woods & the beginning of “Globalisation.”

4

 

IV

The Age of Industrialization

(To be assessed as part of Periodic Assessments only)

6

III

Everyday Life, Culture and Politics

V

Print Culture and the Modern World

10

* Marks as mentioned above

Geography (Contemporary India - II)

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

No. of Periods

Marks allocated

1.

Resources and Development

7

17 + 3 map pointing

2.

Forest and Wildlife Resources

7

3.

Water Resources

7

4.

Agriculture

10

5.

Minerals and Energy Resources

10

6.

Manufacturing Industries

10

7.

Lifelines of National Economy

Only map pointing to be evaluated in the Board Examination

2

Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments

(Internally assessed for 5 marks)

2

 

Political Science (Democratic Politics - II)

Unit no

Chapter No

Chapter Name

No. of Periods

Marks allocated

I

1

Power - sharing

15

20

 

2

Federalism

II

3

Gender, Religion and Caste

12

III

4

Political Parties

12

IV

5

Outcomes of Democracy

11

Economics (Understanding Economic Development)

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

No. of Periods

Marks allocated

1.

Development

12

20

2.

Sectors of the Indian Economy

12

3.

Money and Credit

12

4.

Globalisation and The Indian Economy

To be evaluated in the Board Examination:

What is Globalization?

Factors that have enabled Globalisation

8

 

Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments

(Internally assessed for 5 marks) ·

Production across the countries ·

Chinese toys in India

World Trade Organisation

The Struggle for a Fair Globalisation

6

 

5.

Consumer Rights (Project Work)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Course Content 2023-24

History: India and the Contemporary World - II

Chapter No. and Name

Specific Learning Objectives

Suggested Teaching Learning Process

Learning Outcome with Specific Competencies

I

The Rise of Nationalism in Europe


 


 


 

Examine the impact of the French Revolution on the European countries in the making of the Nation state. ·

 

Watch Videos/ read Textual materials/ read related novels on the French revolution followed by a Class room discussion and presentation. ·

Infer how the French Revolution had an impact on the European countries in the making of nation state. ·

Explore the nature of the diverse social movements of the time. (1830-1848)

World café/ Panel discussion/ debate using Collaborative learning, to explore the diverse social groups and present it as a group.

Enumerate and evaluate the validity of the nature of the diverse social movements of the time

Examine the ways by which the idea of nationalism emerged and led to the formation of nation states. 

Use of graphic organizers to explain the idea of unification of states to form one nation. (Italy/ Germany/ Greece) ·

Analyse and infer how the idea of nationalism emerged and led to the formation of nation states in Europe and elsewhere. ·

Comprehend how the World War I was triggered by the scramble for colonies in the Balkan states

Visual representation of the map of Pre-First World War Europe followed by the Class discussion and reflection activity based on the map of Post First World War Europe

Illustrate that ,the quest for imperialism triggered the First World War

II

Nationalism in India


 


 

Explore various facets of Nationalistic movements that ushered in the sense of Collective Belonging

Sequence chart/ story Board/ Story telling pedagogy to Illustrate various facets of Nationalistic movements that ushered in the sense of Collective Belonging

Illustrate various facets of Nationalistic movements that ushered in the sense of Collective Belonging

Discuss the impact of the first world war on triggering two defining movements (Khilafat & Non-cooperation Movement) in India. ·

Students will examine textual content and other references and Present through PPT.

Summarize the aspects of the First World War that triggered two defining movements (Khilafat & Non-cooperation Movement) in India

Assess/ appraise the role of Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders in the two movements (NCM & CDM)

Viewing the relevant Snippets from the movies/ video clippings depicting various events involving Gandhiji and other leaders and present findings through a panel discussion or seminars.

Evaluate the effectiveness of the strategies applied by Gandhiji and other leaders in the Two movements.

III

The Making of a Global World

 

Sub topic 1 The pre modern world

Explore various aspects of how the world changed profoundly in the 19th century in terms of Economic, Political, Social, Cultural and technological areas.

 

Analyse the destructive impact of colonialism on the economy and the livelihoods of colonised people.

Initiate an Inquiry based learning using world café’ strategy and present your findings through café conversation strategy of each area (transformed the world in terms of economy, political, cultural and technological aspects.)

Art integration and gallery walk to depict the interconnectedness.

Students examine the photographic display/ new paper cutting that depict the destructive impact of colonialism on the livelihoods of colonised people and present their understandings in the form of Newsletter/ cartoon strips/ Inter Disciplinary Project

Summarize the changes that transformed the world in terms of economy, political, cultural and technological areas. ·

 

Depict the global interconnectedness from the Pre modern to the present day. ·

 

Enumerate the destructive impact of colonialism on the livelihoods of colonised people

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 Out - Download PDF of All Subjects

CBSE Class 10 Question Papers 2023 with Answer Key (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Board Exam 2023-24 (All Subjects)

NCERT Books for Class 10 All Subjects (Revised Books)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 All Subjects

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next