CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF: Download Reduced Syllabus Here!

Chapter No. and Name

Infer how the French Revolution had an impact on the European countries in the making of nation state. ·

Watch Videos/ read Textual materials/ read related novels on the French revolution followed by a Class room discussion and presentation. ·

Examine the impact of the French Revolution on the European countries in the making of the Nation state. ·

The Rise of Nationalism in Europe

Enumerate and evaluate the validity of the nature of the diverse social movements of the time

World café/ Panel discussion/ debate using Collaborative learning, to explore the diverse social groups and present it as a group.

Explore the nature of the diverse social movements of the time. (1830-1848)

Analyse and infer how the idea of nationalism emerged and led to the formation of nation states in Europe and elsewhere. ·

Use of graphic organizers to explain the idea of unification of states to form one nation. (Italy/ Germany/ Greece) ·

Examine the ways by which the idea of nationalism emerged and led to the formation of nation states.

Illustrate that ,the quest for imperialism triggered the First World War

Visual representation of the map of Pre-First World War Europe followed by the Class discussion and reflection activity based on the map of Post First World War Europe

Comprehend how the World War I was triggered by the scramble for colonies in the Balkan states

Illustrate various facets of Nationalistic movements that ushered in the sense of Collective Belonging

Sequence chart/ story Board/ Story telling pedagogy to Illustrate various facets of Nationalistic movements that ushered in the sense of Collective Belonging

Explore various facets of Nationalistic movements that ushered in the sense of Collective Belonging

Summarize the aspects of the First World War that triggered two defining movements (Khilafat & Non-cooperation Movement) in India

Students will examine textual content and other references and Present through PPT.

Discuss the impact of the first world war on triggering two defining movements (Khilafat & Non-cooperation Movement) in India. ·

Evaluate the effectiveness of the strategies applied by Gandhiji and other leaders in the Two movements.

Viewing the relevant Snippets from the movies/ video clippings depicting various events involving Gandhiji and other leaders and present findings through a panel discussion or seminars.

Assess/ appraise the role of Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders in the two movements (NCM & CDM)

III The Making of a Global World Sub topic 1 The pre modern world

Explore various aspects of how the world changed profoundly in the 19th century in terms of Economic, Political, Social, Cultural and technological areas. Analyse the destructive impact of colonialism on the economy and the livelihoods of colonised people.

Initiate an Inquiry based learning using world café’ strategy and present your findings through café conversation strategy of each area (transformed the world in terms of economy, political, cultural and technological aspects.) Art integration and gallery walk to depict the interconnectedness. Students examine the photographic display/ new paper cutting that depict the destructive impact of colonialism on the livelihoods of colonised people and present their understandings in the form of Newsletter/ cartoon strips/ Inter Disciplinary Project