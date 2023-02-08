Hindi Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: Score 90+ in Hindi Literature

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Preparation Tips: Do not fall into the trap of thinking it is difficult to score marks in Hindi language. Check this article to know how to score 90+ marks in CBSE Class 10 Hindi board exam 2023. These Hindi exam preparation tips will help you perform your best and score highest marks.

Score 90+ marks in CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2023: Is it possible to score good marks in Language and lIterature papers in class 10th? If you are also wondering the same, then do not worry. In this article, we are providing some tried and tested CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board exam preparation tips and strategy to help you score well in CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board exam 2023. CBSE 10th Hindi board exam 2023 is scheduled to take place on March 17, 2023. There is adequate time for students to not only prepare and but also revise to ensure the highest scores.

In order to do so, all CBSE Class 10 board exam students must utilise the time at hand now. Generally, students get so engrossed in the preparation of subjects such as Science and Maths that they end up undermining the language papers. Although the language and literature section are not a rocket science to crack, these papers do require consistent work from the students. Since you cannot develop your language and literary skills overnight, you must devote some time daily to score 90+ marks in CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam 2023.

Hindi is a subject that a vast majority of students fear. In general, most students spend a lot of time dreading the subject rather than preparing it. There are a good number of students who work very hard on the subject but are not able to perform well.This is because such students are not working in the right direction, with the right strategy.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Preparation Tips and Strategy

In this article, we are providing CBSE Class 10 Hindi students with the most effective, tried and tested CBSE Class 10 Hindi board exams 2023 preparation tips and strategy.

Check: CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: Class 10th Exam Date, Board Time Table & Download PDF

1 Check the complete syllabus and curriculum: What to study, what not to study?

Check the course curriculum in detail to understand what is to be studied and how important each topic is (based on division of marks). Also take a note of the topics or chapters that you should not be studying because they have been removed from the latest rationalied syllabus.

Check CBSE Class 10 Hindi A syllabus 2023

Check CBSE Class 10 Hindi B syllabus 2023

2 Which textbook to study from? Refer to the Prescribed NCERT Class Hindi Textbooks

For both Hindi Course A and Course B, CBSE prescribes the textbooks by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). CBSE Class 10 NCERT textbooks and resource materials for students have been attached below.

Check: NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi Course A and B

3 Read more and Write more to Score more

Language is an acquired skill. One cannot get better at language by memorising any tricks or grammatical rules. Only by reading and writing practise, will a student be able to improve their Hindi language skills. Not only will the student be able to improve their handwriting and writing speed but also get comfortable with the prose portions.

Apart from the prescribed NCERT Textbooks, CBSE Class 10 Hindi students could read Hindi newspapers daily to improve their language skills.

4 Solve CBSE Class 10 Hindi Sample Question Paper

To score 90+ marks in CBSE Class 10 Hindi board exam 2023, students must study in such a way that they also simultaneously prepare themselves for the examination. The Hindi A and Hindi B sample question paper will helps students get familiar with board exam question paper design, paper structure and types of questions. This will help them plan their approach to each type of course content.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A solved sample question paper 2022-2023

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B solved sample question paper 2022-2023

5 Use CBSE Class 10 Hindi Previous Year Question Papers

By solving CBSE Class 10 Hindi Previous year question papers, you can get into the shoes of past year Hindi board exam candidates. This will help you in your exam preparation and also your examination day. It is not only helpful for your revision but your writing practise as well.

Check Previous Year Questions of CBSE Class 10 Hindi

6 Practise from CBSE’s Practise Papers 2023

The CBSE Class 10 Additional Practice Questions of Hindi, also commonly known as CBSE Class 10 Hindi Practise Papers 2023 are published by the CBSE Board right before the commencement of CBSE Class 10 board examination each year. The practise papers help students in their CBSE Class 10 Hindi board exam preparation.

Check CBSE Class 10 Hindi Practice Paper 2023 with Answers

7 Check CBSE Class 10 Hindi Topper Answer Sheet: Study like a topper to score 90+ in CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2023

The answer sheets of CBSE Class 10 Hindi toppers from the past years can be a good idea of how you should attempt your examination to get 90+ marks in CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam 2023. It is simple logic that if you want to score top marks, you should also prepare like the subject toppers from the past years.

Check: CBSE Class 10 Hindi Topper Answer Sheet

