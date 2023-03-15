CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2023: 5 Tips to NOT Lose Marks

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2023 Tips: CBSE Hindi Course A and Course B board exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2023 from 10.30 AM. Candidates preparing to attempt the exam must check the following tips to ensure that they do not lose any unnecessary marks.

TOP 5 CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2023 Tips: Central Board of Secondary Education offers Hindi to its higher secondary students as Hindi Course A and Course B. the board exam 2023 for the courses of Hindi will be conducted on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. Students often have a built-in notion that either the language and literature papers are where they will lose most marks despite hard work or they are underprepared because they consider it too easy. Both assumptions can be fatal to your CBSE Class 10 overall performance. Thus, in this article, we have compiled the TOP 5 Tips to help you in NOT losing marks in the CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam 2023. These writing tips will ensure that you score good grades.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2023

Check the question paper design of both courses below:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper Structure

The paper will be conducted for 80 marks and 3 hours time will be provided.

The paper will consist of two sections: A and B

Section A will contain, overall, 49 objective type questions.

Section B will have descriptive questions.

The total number of questions will be 17.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper Structure

Paper will be conducted for 80 marks.

There will be 3 hours of time allotted to attempt the paper.

There will be two sections in the paper: A and B.

There will be, overall, 45 objective type questions in Section A.

Descriptive questions will be in Part B.

The total number of questions will be 18.

TOP 5 Tips to NOT Lose Marks in CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2023

1 First 15 Minutes

CBSE Board provides extra 15 minutes, besides 3 hours, for students to go through the questions in the question paper before they start writing their answers. These 15 minutes must be utilised by students in reading the unseen passage questions and literature questions. Students should plan their strategy to attempt the question in these 15 minutes itself.

2 Last 15 Minutes

All CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and Hindi B board exams must save the last 15 minutes of the examination to revise their answers. Check all your answers for any errors, linguistic or conceptual. Correct any spelling mistakes, punctuation errors. Ensure that you have labelled all the question numbers correctly.

3 Stick to Word Limit

Students often make the mistake of assuming that the more they write, the more they will score. This is wrong. Students must stick to the word limit given for each question. For the questions that do not specify word-limit, try to answer the question precisely and analyse if it is suitable for the number of marks against it.

For example, any 2 mark question should not have 2 paragraphs written for the answer!

4 Un-jumbled Order of Attempting Questions

Try to stick to the order of the questions as in the question paper. Follow the sequence of the question paper in order to avoid any kind of confusion for yourself and the examiner. In case you have to skip a question for the moment, leave some space to attempt the question and come back to it later on.

5 Time Management

Lastly, time management is one such evergreen examination tip that will never lose its charm. In order to attempt each question properly, students must use their time judiciously. Decide and divide your time for each portion of the question paper. That way, you will not lose track of time being stuck in one single question.