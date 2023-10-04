CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Pattern 2024: Get here CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and Hindi B marking scheme and board exam question paper pattern for the 2023-24 class 10 CBSE board exam along with the direct link to all the important study and exam preparation tips.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: In CBSE Class 10, students can choose between two Hindi language courses: Hindi (Course A) and Hindi (Course B). Hindi Course A focuses primarily on Hindi Prose and Poetry, emphasising Hindi literature, while Hindi Course B is for students looking to enhance their language communication skills. CBSE Class 10 Hindi can now access the latest CBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus, deleted and rationalised content list with the board exam question paper structure, mark distribution and chapter weightage for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam in 2024.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2024 Highlights

Specifics Details Board Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Exam Mode Offline, Pen-Paper Mode Subject Hindi A and Hindi B Medium Hindi Time Duration 3 Hours Theory Paper 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total Marks 100

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper Pattern 2024

The question paper pattern of CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B board exam 2024 is given below.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper Pattern 2024

Section Number of Questions Type of Questions Total Weightage A 10 (44 sub questions, attempt any 40) MCQs 40 B 7 (internal choice) Descriptive 40 Total 80 Marks

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper Pattern 2024

Section Number of Questions Type of Questions Total Weightage A 18 (44 sub questions, attempt any 40) MCQs 40 B 10 (internal choice) Descriptive 40 80 Marks