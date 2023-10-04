CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Pattern 2024: Get here CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and Hindi B marking scheme and board exam question paper pattern for the 2023-24 class 10 CBSE board exam along with the direct link to all the important study and exam preparation tips.

Get here detailed CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B Exam Pattern with marking scheme | Hindi A and Hindi B
Get here detailed CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B Exam Pattern with marking scheme | Hindi A and Hindi B

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: In CBSE Class 10, students can choose between two Hindi language courses: Hindi (Course A) and Hindi (Course B). Hindi Course A focuses primarily on Hindi Prose and Poetry, emphasising Hindi literature, while Hindi Course B is for students looking to enhance their language communication skills. CBSE Class 10 Hindi can now access the latest CBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus, deleted and rationalised content list with the board exam question paper structure, mark distribution and chapter weightage for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam in 2024.  

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2024 Highlights

Specifics

Details

Board

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)

Exam Mode

Offline, Pen-Paper Mode

Subject

Hindi A and Hindi B

Medium

Hindi

Time Duration

3 Hours

Theory Paper

80 Marks

Internal Assessment

20 Marks

Total Marks

100

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper Pattern 2024

The question paper pattern of CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B board exam 2024 is given below.

Career Counseling

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper Pattern 2024

Section

Number of Questions

Type of Questions

Total Weightage

A

10 (44 sub questions, attempt any 40)

MCQs

40

B

7 (internal choice)

Descriptive

40

Total

 

 

80 Marks

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper Pattern 2024

Section

Number of Questions

Type of Questions

Total Weightage

A

18 (44 sub questions, attempt any 40)

MCQs

40

B

10 (internal choice)

Descriptive

40

 

 

 

80 Marks

Important CBSE Class 10 Hindi Study Material

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next