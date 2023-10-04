CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: In CBSE Class 10, students can choose between two Hindi language courses: Hindi (Course A) and Hindi (Course B). Hindi Course A focuses primarily on Hindi Prose and Poetry, emphasising Hindi literature, while Hindi Course B is for students looking to enhance their language communication skills. CBSE Class 10 Hindi can now access the latest CBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus, deleted and rationalised content list with the board exam question paper structure, mark distribution and chapter weightage for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam in 2024.
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2024 Highlights
|
Specifics
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline, Pen-Paper Mode
|
Subject
|
Hindi A and Hindi B
|
Medium
|
Hindi
|
Time Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Theory Paper
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
|
Total Marks
|
100
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper Pattern 2024
The question paper pattern of CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B board exam 2024 is given below.
CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper Pattern 2024
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Type of Questions
|
Total Weightage
|
A
|
10 (44 sub questions, attempt any 40)
|
MCQs
|
40
|
B
|
7 (internal choice)
|
Descriptive
|
40
|
Total
|
|
|
80 Marks
CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper Pattern 2024
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Type of Questions
|
Total Weightage
|
A
|
18 (44 sub questions, attempt any 40)
|
MCQs
|
40
|
B
|
10 (internal choice)
|
Descriptive
|
40
|
|
|
|
80 Marks
Important CBSE Class 10 Hindi Study Material
- CBSE Class 10 Hindi Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download
- CBSE Class 10 Preparation Tips for Hindi 2024