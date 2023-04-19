CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2023-24 PDF: Download to Check Course Structure and Exam Pattern

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE syllabus 2023-24 for class 10 course B is available here. Download PDF of the latest syllabus to prepare for CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Exam 2023-24.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Syllabus 2023-24: Hindi Course B is one of the two options offered for the second language ‘Hindi’ in CBSE Class 10. Students who want to get skilled in Hindi language choose to study Hindi (Course B) at secondary level. The Hindi B curriculum focuses on developing the ability to understand and speak as well as write in Hindi in daily life.

This article brings you the detailed CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Hindi Course B. Students will get here the latest syllabus that has been released by CBSE board for the 2023-24 session on its official website. The CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2023-24 encompasses course contents prescribed for different sections to be deployed in the year-end board exam. It mentions the format and weightage of questions asked in each section and also clearly explains the contents that must be prepared for each question. Thus, students must go through the complete Hindi B syllabus to understand the finer details of the course structure and formulate the right study plan for their board exam preparations.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2023-24 Highlights

Subject: Hindi Course B

Subject Code: 002

Marks Breakup: 80 (Annual Board Exam) + 20 (Internal Assessment)

Time Allowed: 3 Hours

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper will be divided into two sections, A and B. The composition of these two sections will be in line with the following pattern:

Section A

A total of 44 objective type questions will be asked in this section out of which students will have to answer any 40 questions.

Contents prescribed for Section B are as follows:

Section B

Section B will be composed of descriptive type questions. Appropriate internal choices will be provided in these questions.

Contents prescribed for Section B are as follows:

Internal Assessment

Prescribed Books

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2023-24: Deleted Chapters

Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link:

Also Check| NCERT Books for Class 10 Hindi (Latest Edition)