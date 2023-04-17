CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus 2023-24: Download Updated Curriculum in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus 2023-24: The new CBSE syllabus of Hindi (Course A) subjects of class 10 is available here. Check and download the latest syllabus prescribed by CBSE here.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Syllabus 2023-24: In CBSE Class 10, Hindi language is offered with two options, one being Hindi (Course A) and the other one is Hindi (Course) B. The CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Hindi A mainly focuses on Hindi Prose and Poetry and is basically about the Hindi literature. Hindi Course B, on other hand, is opted by students who wish to get skilled with the language as the course focuses mainly on communication. Students of CBSE Class 10 who have selected Hindi A for second language, can check the new CBSE Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 here. This syllabus will let you know about the course contents, examination scheme and question paper design for CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2024.

We have provided the detailed syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) for 2023-24 here. Students can check and download the full syllabus in PDF to refer to it as and when required. This syllabus has all necessary information that you would require for a seamless study and making effective preparations for the CBSE annual board exam 2023-24.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus 2023-24 Highlights

Subject: Hindi Course A

Subject Code: 002

Marks Breakup: 80 (Annual Board Exam) + 20 (Internal Assessment)

Time Allowed: 3 Hours

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus 2023-24

Section A

This section will have 44 objective type questions out of which students will be required to attempt any 40 questions.

Contents prescribed for Section A are as follows:

Section B

This section will have descriptive type questions which need to be answered as per the word limit prescribed against each. Internal choices will be provided in almost all questions.

Contents prescribed for Section B are as follows:

Criteria for Internal Assessment

Prescribed Books

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus 2023-24: Deleted Chapters

Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link: