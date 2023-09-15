CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Additional Practice Questions 2024 with Competency, Marking Scheme: Download PDF

Hindi A Additional Practice Questions for CBSE Class 10: This article will provide students and teachers with the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A additional practice questions 2024 along with the marking scheme in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Additional Practice Questions 2024: On many occasions, CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) has highlighted the importance of developing cognitive skills in students. CBSE’s continuous efforts are to polish abstract thinking in students. Such highly skilled students with concrete educational foundations will be the ideal heroes of the future. Recently, CBSE released additional practice questions with increased competency for Class 10 students. These question papers aim to trigger more conceptual and out-of-the-box thinking in students. Check out the complete information at the below-given link.

Important* Check Class 10 Practice Papers by CBSE with Increased Competency-Based Questions for Board Exam 2024

Here, students and teachers will find the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A additional questions. These 10th Hindi A additional practice papers follow a similar pattern as the previously released sample papers. The difference would be in the language and the requirement for conceptual understanding to solve the questions. Check and download the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A competency questions and marking scheme for better understanding and preparation for the CBSE Class 10 Board exams in 2024.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Additional Practice Questions: General Instructions

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A: Additional Practice Questions

To check the answers for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A additional practice questions click on the link below. The link comprises CBSE 10th Hindi A additional practice paper question-wise marking scheme.

Also read: