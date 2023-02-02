CBSE Class 10 Science Preparation Tips and Strategy 1 Month Before CBSE Science Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 10 Science Preparation Tips: In this article we are going to be looking at the preparation tips and strategies to score excellent marks in CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2023. Check how to prepare and revise the whole syllabus of CBSE Science for Class 10th with a study time table and complete study material here.

CBSE Class 10 Science Preparation Tips: CBSE Class 10 Science board exam 2023 is scheduled to take place on March 4th, 2023. Although the 10th Class CBSE Board exams are going to start from February 15th, according to the CBSE Class 10 Exam Date sheet 2023, the examinations for the main subjects will begin only by February 27th, 2023. Therefore, students have exactly one month to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Science exam.

Science is a subject that students worry about a lot. They spend a lot of time preparing for it but still make silly mistakes and lose marks in the examination. Students are most scared of subjects like Science and Maths because these subjects not only have vast syllabus but also the question paper appears to be lengthy. However, with the right guidance, right preparation strategy and the best resource materials, students can easily prepare and score good marks in CBSE Class 10 Science board exams 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Science Preparation Tips and Strategy

Related: CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: Class 10th Exam Date, Board Time Table & Download PDF

1 Check the syllabus

Check CBSE class 10 Science syllabus 2023 to understand the question paper design, typology of questions, structure of the syllabus and also check the complete syllabus content once again.

In fact, we suggest students to regularly revisit the syllabus so that they do not leave any topic by mistake and have no doubts regarding the upcoming examination 2023.

The division of marks in CBSE Class 10 Science paper is as follows:

Theory Marks - 80

Practical and Internal Assessment Marks - 20

CBSE Class 10 Science Course Structure in detail:

Unit No. Unit Marks I Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour 25 II World of Living 25 III Natural Phenomena 12 IV Effects of Current 13 V Natural Resources 05 Total 80 Internal assessment 20 Grand Total 100

2 Refer to the Prescribed NCERT Textbooks

The CBSE Board prescribes the textbooks and other resources to be referred to for each paper. The textbooks prescribed by CBSE board for Class 10 Science are:

Science-Text book for class X- NCERT Publication

Assessment of Practical Skills in Science- Class X- CBSE Publication

Laboratory Manual-Science-Class X, NCERT Publication

Exemplar Problems Class X – NCERT Publication

Check NCERT Book for Class 10th Science 2022-2023 (PDF)

3 Practise the exercise questions given in NCERT Textbook

The questions that are provided for students’ practice at the end of NCERT Textbooks are all very important. Not only they strengthen your knowledge and concepts from the chapter but they also help you in exams because many times questions in CBSE Class 10 Science board exam are either directly asked from here or just slightly modified.

Use NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science as your guide while solving these exercise questions.

4 Solve the CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Question Paper

Solving CBSE Class 10 Science sample paper is a must if you want to score good marks in CBSE Science examination. Especially in 2023, CBSE has brought many changes in its curriculum and question paper design. Therefore, students must solve the CBSE Class 10 Science sample paper and view its Solution as well to use as a guide for exam preparation.

5 Use Previous Year Questions of CBSE Class 10 Science

CBSE Class 10 Science question papers from the past years are very important for students if they want to achieve full scores in the exam. If the question papers of the past few years are analysed well, students will see that there are certain kinds of questions from certain topics that are asked every year. Also, some questions have a pattern of repetition after every few years. Although a guess, practising such questions are very important and will benefit you a lot in scoring good marks.

Check Previous Year Questions of CBSE Class 10 Science

6 Revise CBSE Class 10 Science Important Questions and Answers

Based on the latest syllabus updated by CBSE, the past year question papers and sample question papers of Class 10 Science, these questions and answers have been curated by subject experts. Solving these questions will help you revise your concepts, analyse which topics need more work and thus, help you in scoring full marks in CBSE Class 10 Science board exam 2023.

Check CBSE Class 10 Science Important Questions and Answers

7 Break down the syllabus into focus areas

CBSE Class 10 Science syllabus can be broken down into 3 basic sub-division i.e., Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

To help students put equal focus on all sections, here are the important questions of all types:

CBSE Class 10 Science Preparation strategy

Strategy 1: Create a schedule

The CBSE Class 10 Science board exam 2023 is on March 4, 2023. Students have ample time to prepare and revise the fundamentals and the important points as well. However, students should not forget that there are other equally important subjects as well. Therefore, students should create a schedule to give enough attention to all their subjects.

Strategy 2: Take enough breaks

Students often either overdo their breaks and fun or just underdo it and harm their own exam preparation. The key is to create a balance. Do not study for hours at stretch without giving rest to your brain, body and mind. In the breaks, engage your body in walking, slight stretching, rest your eyes, drink water or other healthy fluids, have some light snacks. It is suggested that you look away from any digital gadgets and screens during your breaks.

Strategy 3: Good food

We are what we eat! Although craving junk food is normal, we suggest students to prefer light and healthy meals. Having oily, deep fried, fast food might create health issues and make you feel lazy as well. Lighter meals will nourish your body and mind to focus on your exam preparation.

Strategy 4: Good sleep

8 hours of healthy sleep at night and maybe even a short mid-day nap will work wonders for your mind, body and brain. You must relaise that no matter what we are doing, studying or taking a break from exam preparation, our brains are constantly working. When we sleep, our brain replenishes and recharges. Therefore, we must provide our body with enough fuel to function well.

To get a good sleep, have healthy meals and eat dinner about an hour or two before going to bed. Do not use any digital devices before sleeping. Clean your bed and wear comfortable clothing.

Strategy 5: Include time for daily revision

Often students wonder why they are not able to recall what they studied multiple times earlier. It is because although we study a topic again and again, we never get back to it to take a quick glance again. If students focus on regular revision, there will not be any issues with recalling the subject matter before and during the examinations.

CBSE Class 10 Science Preparation Study Schedule

By giving 3 hours daily, you can ace the CBSE Class 10 Science Board exam 2023.

1 hour Revision of the chapter prepared yesterday 1 hour Study a short chapter from Science 1 hour Practise the NCERT Exercise questions and Important Questions from the chapter Other subjects NEXT DAY 30 Mins Revision of the chapter prepared yesterday 1.5 hour Study a long chapter from Science 1 hour Practise the NCERT Exercise questions and Important Questions from the chapter Other Subjects Note: 1. Students can choose chapters that they either consider difficult or easy instead of long and short chapters. 2. Students should also take small breaks between study sessions. 3. The rest of the time of the day should be utilised for preparing other subjects.

Also check: