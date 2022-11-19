CBSE Class 10 Chemistry Chapter Wise Important Questions and Answers for 2022-23

CBSE Class 10 Chemistry Chapter Wise Important Questions and Answers: In this article you will get the chapter wise Important questions for CBSE Class 10 Science Board Examination 2023. Using these questions and answers, students can improve their board exam preparation.

Important Questions for CBSE Class 10 Chemistry: In this article you will get the chapter wise Important questions for CBSE Class 10 Science Board Examination 2023. Using these questions and answers, students can improve their board exam preparation.

CBSE Class 10 Science paper consists of a total of five units where the first four chapters are from Chemistry.

Unit I: Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour

Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations

Chapter 2: Acids, Bases and Salts

Chapter 3: Metals and Non-metals

Chapter 4: Carbon and its Compounds

The topics covered under each of the chapters in Unit I: Chemical Substances - Nature and Behaviour are as follows:

Chemical reactions: Chemical equation, Balanced chemical equation, implications of a balanced chemical equation, types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement, double displacement, precipitation, endothermic exothermic reactions, oxidation and reduction.

Acids, bases and salts: Their definitions in terms of furnishing of H+ and OH– ions, General properties, examples and uses, neutralization, concept of pH scale (Definition relating to logarithm not required), importance of pH in everyday life; preparation and uses of Sodium Hydroxide, Bleaching powder, Baking soda, Washing soda and Plaster of Paris.

Metals and nonmetals: Properties of metals and non-metals; Reactivity series; Formation and properties of ionic compounds; Basic metallurgical processes; Corrosion and its prevention.

Carbon compounds: Covalent bonding in carbon compounds. Versatile nature of carbon. Homologous series. Nomenclature of carbon compounds containing functional groups (halogens, alcohol, ketones, aldehydes, alkanes and alkynes), difference between saturated hydro carbons and unsaturated hydrocarbons. Chemical properties of carbon compounds (combustion, oxidation, addition and substitution reaction). Ethanol and Ethanoic acid (only properties and uses), soaps and detergents.

To check these in details, view CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2022-23

Next, it is very important for the candidates to revise using important questions for each chapter and test themselves with sample question papers.

In the table given below, you will get the link to all the Important questions and answers of CBSE Class 10 Chemistry for 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Chemistry Chapter Wise Important Questions and Answers

Another resource that all the students who are preparing for the course should have is the course structure and syllabus.

Students must refer to the latest course structure to understand the pattern of the course and prioritise their studies.

CBSE Class 10 Science Course Structure (Annual Examination)

Theory Marks - 80

Unit No. Unit Marks I Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour 25 II World of Living 25 III Natural Phenomena 12 IV Effects of Current 13 V Natural Resources 05 Total 80 Internal assessment 20 Grand Total 100

Chemistry can be one of the easiest and your favourite science subjects if you prepare it the right way. Using the right study materials and regular guidance at Jagran Josh, you can perform well and pass easily with good scores.

All the best!