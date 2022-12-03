CBSE Class 10 Biology Chapter Wise Important Questions and Answers for 2023

CBSE Class 10 Biology ALL Chapters Important Questions with Answers for the upcoming board examination 2023 of CBSE Class 10 Science students. Designed by subject experts to help you score more marks.

Important Questions for CBSE Class 10 Biology: In this article, we are providing different types of important questions (MCQs, very short and short answer questions, case study based questions, long answer questions) with their answers. This is to help the candidates of CBSE Class 10 Science prepare the Biology portions of the syllabus.

Science syllabus for CBSE Class 10th is a consolidated whole with basic and essential elements from the field of Chemistry, Biology and Physics to help students have a strong foundation for their academic and professional pursuits. However, the course consists of a total of five units where the second and fifth units are Physics.

First let us have a brief look at CBSE Class 10 Science topics.

Unit I: Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour

Unit II: World of Living

Unit III: Natural Phenomena

Unit IV: Effects of Current

Unit V: Natural Resources

Here, as mentioned above, the second unit - World of Living and the fifth unit - Natural Resources are the Biology portions.

Let us look at these two units in detail.

Unit II: World of Living

Life processes: Living Being. Basic concepts of nutrition, respiration, transport and excretion in plants and animals.

Control and coordination in animals and plants: Tropic movements in plants; Introduction of plant hormones; Control and coordination in animals: Nervous system; Voluntary, involuntary and reflex action; Chemical coordination: animal hormones.

Reproduction: Reproduction in animals and plants (asexual and sexual) reproductive health – need and methods of family planning. Safe sex vs. HIV/AIDS. Child bearing and women‘s health.

Heredity and Evolution: Heredity; Mendel‘s contribution- Laws for inheritance of traits: Sex determination: brief introduction: (topics excluded - evolution; evolution and classification and evolution should not be equated with progress).

To check the syllabus in details, view CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2022-23

Unit V: Natural Resources

Our environment: Eco-system, Environmental problems, Ozone depletion, waste production and their solutions. Biodegradable and non-biodegradable substances.

These Important questions and answers are from these Biology portions of the CBSE Class 10 Science curriculum in a chapter wise format.

In the table given below, you will get the link to all the Important questions and answers of CBSE Class 10 Chemistry for 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Biology Chapter Wise Important Questions and Answers

Along with the revised syllabus, students must be aware of the latest course structure to understand and prioritise accordingly the division of their attention and labour on different topics.

CBSE Class 10 Science Course Structure (Annual Examination)

Theory Marks - 80

Unit No. Unit Marks I Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour 25 II World of Living 25 III Natural Phenomena 12 IV Effects of Current 13 V Natural Resources 05 Total 80 Internal assessment 20 Grand Total 100

Biology is a very interesting subject. At the secondary level, Biology is basically portions of Zoology and Botany that helps students build a strong foundation if they wish to pursue Biology in higher secondary and college level. It is an essential subject if students wish to continue in the field of medical science, pharmacology, Biotechnology and so on.

Hence, all candidates must pay attention to these important questions and answers to perform their best in CBSE Class 10 board examinations.

Also check: CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2022-23

