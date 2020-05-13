NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Civics Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy

Get here the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Democratic Politics Chapter 7 - Outcomes of Democracy. All the answers have been structured in the form of pointers or paragraphs that will make it easy for students to learn these answers. All the NCERT solutions are available here in a readable and downloadable format. Students must go through these NCERT solutions to improve in the subject and score good marks in their board exams.

Check below the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 7:

NCERT Solutions Class 10

Political Science

Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy

Exercises

1. How does democracy produce an accountable, responsive and legitimate government?

Answer:

Democracy produces an accountable, responsive and legitimate government in the following ways:

Democracy produces a government that is accountable to citizens and is responsive to their needs and expectations. It makes sure that people have the right to choose their rulers and if these representatives do not work according to the people, people have the right to remove them.

A democratic government is a legitimate government, as it is elected by citizens and enjoys the confidence and trust of the citizens. It follows procedures and its decisions are more acceptable to the people and are more effective. Regular elections are a key feature of the democratic government.

Democracy produces a responsive government where people start taking actions when the government becomes insensitive about their aspirations. People can force the government to respond to them through protests, campaigns and rallies.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2020-2021

2. What are the conditions under which democracies accommodate social diversities?

Answer:

Democracies accommodate social diversities as democracy is not just the rule of the majority. In democratic countries, both the majority and minority work together to achieve progress and development of the nation. It is also necessary that rule by majority does not become rule by majority community in terms of religion or race or linguistic group, etc. Any person or group may become a majority in a democracy.

3. Give arguments to support or oppose the following assertions:

(i) Industrialised countries can afford democracy but the poor need dictatorship to become rich.

(ii) Democracy can’t reduce inequality of incomes between different citizens.

(iii) The government in poor countries should spend less on poverty reduction, health, education and spend more on industries and infrastructure.

(iv) In a democracy, all citizens have one vote, which means that there is an absence of any domination and conflict.

Answer:

(i) This is a wrong statement as there is no relationship between democracy and industrial growth of a nation. The economic development of the nation is dependent upon the resources, policies and the government's openness to attract investments. If the dictatorship could have brought wealth in the nation, then many countries such as Nigeria and Myanmar, which are under dictatorial rule, would have become rich.

(ii) I agree with this statement that democracy can not reduce income inequality as there are sectional communities which have different professions. Democracy brings social and political equality. People have the right to vote and access the fundamental rights.

(iii) This is not a correct statement. For the development of a country, it is important to focus on human resources. The country is made up of its people and it cannot grow until its population is literate and healthy. By increasing the literacy rates and improving the health standards of its people, the government can develop the required human resources which are essential for the industrial development of the country.

(iv) The statement is not completely true. Though it is right that in a democracy every citizen has the right to cast one vote but it does not mean that there is an absence of conflicts. Major group of the society may try to dominate the minority of society. This, in turn, will give rise to the conflicts in the society.

Also Check:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 History

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Economics

4. Identify the challenges to democracy in the following descriptions. Also, suggest policy/institutional mechanism to deepen democracy in the given situations:

(i) Following a High Court directive, a temple in Orissa that had separate entry doors for Dalits and non-Dalits allowed entry for all from the same door.

(ii) A large number of farmers are committing suicide in different states of India.

(iii) Following allegation of killing of three civilians in Gandwara in a fake encounter by Jammu and Kashmir police, an enquiry has been ordered.

Answer:

(i) The biggest challenge, in this case, is to eliminate the inequalities that are based on casts. Legal action must be taken against such people who indulge in such practices of discrimination. They should be severely punished as our constitution declares any discrimination based on caste as a crime punishable by law.

(ii) A large number of farmers are committing suicides in different states of India because of the economic inequalities that still exist in or country. Farmers, sometimes, are unable to repay their loans due to uncertain losses in their crops that may have happened because of the weather conditions. In such a situation, farmers who get overburdened by the loan sometimes take severe steps like committing suicide. The government should provide these farmers with subsidies which will help them to earn profits and have a satisfactory level of earning.

(iii) Here, the challenge to democracy is to control the power of the police and other authoritative officials. Another major challenge is to preserve the people’s trust in government arms like the police.

5. In the context of democracies, which of the following ideas is correct – democracies have successfully eliminated:

A. conflicts among people

B. economic inequalities among people

C. differences of opinion about how marginalised sections are to be treated

D. the idea of political inequality

Answer: D. the idea of political inequality

6. In the context of assessing democracy which among the following is odd one out. Democracies need to ensure:

A. free and fair elections

B. the dignity of the individual

C. majority rule

D. equal treatment before the law

Answer: C. Majority rule

7. Studies on political and social inequalities in democracy show that

A. democracy and development go together.

B. inequalities exist in democracies.

C. inequalities do not exist under a dictatorship.

D. dictatorship is better than democracy.

Answer: B. inequalities exist in democracies.

You may download all these answers in PDF from the link provided below:

Check below the NCERT Solutions for other chapters of Civics:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 1

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 2

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 3

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 4

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 5

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 6

Also check below other important NCERT Solutions for Class 10:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English