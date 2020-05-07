NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Civics Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity

Get here the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Democratic Politics Chapter 3 - Democracy and Diversity. These solutions are explained in the simplest manner to make learning easy and effective for students. All the solutions are available here in a readable and downloadable format. Students must go through these NCERT solutions to improve in the subject and score high in their board examination.

Check below the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 3:

NCERT Solutions Class 10

Political Science

Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity

Exercises

1. Discuss three factors that determine the outcomes of politics of social divisions.

Answer:

The three factors that determine the outcomes of politics of social divisions are:

(i) The way people perceive their identities: If people see their identities in singular terms and demand a special recognition, it becomes very difficult to accommodate. However, if people perceive their identities as a part of the nation, then people belonging to the different casts, religions and traditions can live peacefully in a country.

(ii) The way the leaders raise the demands of any community: It is easier to accommodate demands that are within the constitutional framework and are not at the cost of another community. For example, the demand for ‘only Sinhala’ was at the cost of the interest and identity of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka.

(iii) Government's reaction to the demands of different groups: It depends on how the government reacts to the demands of different groups. The chances of social division are minimised if the government gives equal representation to all the major and minor groups in the society and powers are shared among all of them.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2020-2021

2. When does a social difference become a social division?

Answer:

The social division takes place when some social difference overlaps with other differences. Situations of the kind when one kind of social difference becomes more important than the other and people start feeling that they belong to different communities, gives rise to the social divisions. For example, the difference between the Blacks and Whites becomes a social division in the US because the Blacks tend to be poor, homeless and discriminated against. In India, Dalits tend to be poor and landless. They often face discrimination and injustice.

3. How do social divisions affect politics? Give two examples.

Answer.

Democracy involves competition among various political parties. If these political parties use this

competition in support of some social divisions, it can lead to political divisions. This can lead

to conflict, violence or even disintegration of a country. This has happened in many countries:

(i) First example is of North Ireland where religious divisions led to ethno-political conflict. Two major sects of Christianity – Protestants (53 per cent) and Roman Catholics(44 per cent) are represented in the country. The Catholics were represented by Nationalist parties who demanded that Northern Ireland be unified with the Republic of Ireland, a predominantly Catholic country. The Protestants were represented by Unionists who wanted to remain with the UK, which is predominantly protestant. The fight between Nationalist and Unionist led to social conflicts where hundreds of civilians died.

(ii) Another example is of Yugoslavia where political competition along religious and ethnic lines led to the disintegration of Yugoslavia into six independent countries.

Also Check:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 History

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Economics

4. ________________ social differences create possibilities of deep social divisions and tensions. ___________________ social differences do not usually lead to conflicts.

Answer:

Overlapping social differences create possibilities of deep social divisions and tensions. Cross-cutting social differences do not usually lead to conflicts.

5. In dealing with social divisions which one of the following statements is NOT correct about democracy?

(a) Due to political competition in a democracy, social divisions get reflected in politics.

(b) In a democracy, it is possible for communities to voice their grievances in a peaceful manner.

(c) Democracy is the best way to accommodate social diversity.

(d) Democracy always leads to the disintegration of society on the basis of social divisions.

Answer: (d) Democracy always leads to the disintegration of society on the basis of social divisions.

6. Consider the following three statements.

A. Social divisions take place when social differences overlap.

B. It is possible that a person can have multiple identities.

C. Social divisions exist in only big countries like India.

Which of the statements is/are correct?

(a) A, B and C

(b) A and B

(c) B and C

(d) Only C

Answer: (b) A and B

7. Arrange the following statements in a logical sequence and select the right answers by using the code given below.

A. But all political expressions of social divisions need not be always dangerous.

B. Social divisions of one kind or the other exist in most countries.

C. Parties try to win political support by appealing to social divisions.

D. Some social differences may result in social divisions.

(a) D, B, C, A

(b) D, B, A, C

(c) D, A, C, B

(d) A, B, C, D

Answer: (a) D, B, C, A

8.Among the following, which country suffered disintegration due to political fights on the basis of religious and ethnic identities?

(a) Belgium

(b) India

(c) Yugoslavia

(d) Netherlands

Answer: (c) Yugoslavia

9. Read the following passage from a famous speech by Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963. Which social division is he talking about? What are his aspirations and anxieties? Do you see a relationship between this speech and the incident in Mexico Olympics mentioned in this chapter?

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character. Let freedom ring. And when this happens, and when we allow freedom ring—when we let it ring from every village and every hamlet, from every state and every city, we will be able to speed up that day when all of God’s children—black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics—will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual: ‘Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!’ I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal’.”

Answer:

Martin Luther King Jr. is talking about the racial discrimination that existed in America. The blacks in America were discriminated by the whites and were not given all the rights that the whites enjoyed. This was the reason for the social division between the two communities.

Martin Luther aspired to create a society where people of all casts and colours would live together peacefully, where everyone would enjoy equal rights and where people are not judged on the basis of their skin colour.

Yes, there is a relationship between his speech and the incident at the Mexico Olympics, as both reflect a stand against the plight of the African-American people.

You may download all these answers in PDF from the link provided below:

Check below the NCERT Solutions for other chapters of Civics:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 1

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Civics Chapter 2

Also check below other important NCERT Solutions for Class 10:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English