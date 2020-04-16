NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 6 - Manufacturing Industries PDF

Get here the NCERT Solutions for Chapter 6 of Class 10 Social Science book - Contemporary India. We bring you the precise and exclusive NCERT solutions for all questions given in the 'Manufacturing Industries' chapter of Class 10 Geography. These solutions are available here online and can be downloaded in PDF format so that you can read them in offline mode as per your convenience.

NCERT Solutions Class 10

Social Science - Geography

Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries

1. Multiple choice questions.

(i) Which one of the following industries uses limestone as a raw material.

(a) Aluminium

(b) Cement

(c) Sugar

(d) Jute

Answer: (b) Cement

(ii) Which one of the following agencies markets steel for the public sector plants?

(a) HAIL

(b) SAIL

(c) TATA Steel

(d) MNCC

Answer: (b) SAIL

(iii) Which one of the following industries uses bauxite as a raw material?

(a) Aluminium

(b) Cement

(c) Jute

(d) Steel

Answer: (a) Aluminium

(iv) Which one of the following industries manufactures telephones, computer, etc.

(a) Steel

(b) Electronic

(c) Aluminium

(d) Information Technology

Answer: (b) Electronic

2. Answer the following briefly in not more than 30 words.

(i) What is manufacturing?

Answer: Production of goods in large quantities after processing the raw materials into more valuable products is termed as manufacturing. For example: paper is manufactured from wood.

(ii) Name any three physical factors for the location of the industry.

Answer: Three physical factors important for the location of the industry are:

Availability of raw materials

Availability of power

Proximity to the market

(iii) Name any three human factors for the location of an industry

Answer: Three human factors necessary for the location of an industry are:

Labour

Capital

Market

(iv) What are the basic industries? Give an example.

Answer: Basic industries are the industries which supply their products as raw materials to the industries which manufacture other goods. For example: Iron and steel industries provide iron and steel to other industries as the raw material to manufacture engineering goods, vehicles, construction material, etc.

(v) Name the important raw materials used in the manufacturing of cement?

Answer: Important raw materials used in the manufacturing of cement are:

Limestone

Silica

Alumina

Gypsum

Apart from these, coal, electric power and rail transportation are also needed in the manufacturing of cement.

