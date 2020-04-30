NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Economics Chapter 5 - Consumer Rights

Get here the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Chapter 5 - Consumer Rights. These solutions are explained in the simplest manner to make learning easy and effective for students. All the solutions are available here in a readable and downloadable format. Students must go through these NCERT solutions to improve in the subject and score high in their board examination.

Check below the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Economics Chapter 5:

NCERT Solutions Class 10

Social Science - Economics

Chapter 5: Consumer Rights

Exercises

1. Why are rules and regulations required in the marketplace? Illustrate with a few examples.

Answer:

Rules and regulations are required in the marketplace to protect consumers from exploitation. seller tries to shift all the responsibility on to the buyer. Whenever, a consumer complaints against the goods or services for the bad quality or quantity, sellers deny of any fraud and try to shift all the responsibility on to the buyers. The sellers tend to hold no responsibility for the goods once sold. For example, a grocery shop owner might sell expired products and then blame the customer for not checking the date of expiry before buying the items. Hence, rules and regulations are needed to safeguard the interest and rights of consumers in the marketplace.

2. What factors gave birth to the consumer movement in India? Trace its evolution.

Answer:

The factors that gave birth to the consumer movement in India are as follows:

Lack of legal system to protect the consumers from exploitation in the marketplace

Extreme food shortages

Black marketing

Adulteration of food and edible oil

Till the 1970s, consumer organisations were mostly busy writing articles and holding exhibitions. There has been an upsurge in the number of consumer groups who have shown concern towards the value of goods and services since the 1980s. In 1986, the Indian government enacted the Consumer Protection Act, also known as COPRA. This was a major step in the consumer movement in India. There are today more than 700 consumer groups in the country who are working in the field of protecting the consumers' interest.

3. Explain the need for consumer consciousness by giving two examples.

Answer:

Consumer consciousness is being aware of your right as a consumer while buying trading anything in the market so that they are not being cheated or exploited in the market place. Consumer consciousness is very important to improve the market conditions which provide consumers with more choices at lower prices and reduce the incidences of their exploitation by the sellers.

For example :

A buyer must check the expiry and manufacturing date of the product before buying from the shop. In case, any expired product is found in the shop, a complaint must be raised against the seller.

Sometimes shopkeepers indulge in unfair practices such as selling the underweight or adulterated/ defective items. So, to reduce such instances, it's very important for the consumers to be aware and act smartly.

4. Mention a few factors which cause exploitation of consumers.

Answer:

Factors which cause exploitation of consumers are :

Lack of awareness of consumer rights

Lack in proper monitoring of rules and regulations

Consumers ignore small losses as the individual purchase quantity is quite small

Lack of consumer consciousness

5. What is the rationale behind the enactment of Consumer Protection Act 1986?

Answer:

The rationale behind the enactment of Consumer Protection Act (COPRA) 1986 was to set up separate departments of Consumer Affairs in central and state governments to safeguard the interests of the consumers and to grant them the right to seek redressal against unfair trade practices and exploitation.

6. Describe some of your duties as consumers if you visit a shopping complex in your locality.

Answer:

Some of our duties as consumers if we visit a shopping complex in our locality include:

Checking expiry and manufacture dates of the products

Paying only the maximum retail price printed on the goods

Checking the product carefully if it's not adulterated or defective.

Reporting the consumer court if rules or regulations under the market place are being exploited.

Checking the standard quality certification marks such as ISI, Agmark, FPO, Eco-mark and Hallmark while making the purchases

7. Suppose you buy a bottle of honey and a biscuit packet. Which logo or mark you will have to look for and why?

Answer:

We should look for Agmark or ISI symbol before buying the food items because these logos specify the product being manufactured by a government certified company and assures its product.

8. What legal measures were taken by the government to empower the consumers in India?

Answer:

Legal measures taken by the government to empower consumers in India are mentioned below:

(i) The Consumer Protection Act (COPRA) was passed by the government in 1986 to safeguard the interests of the consumers and to grant them the right to seek redressal against unfair trade practices and exploitation.

(ii) The Right to Information Act was passed in October 2005, was passed to make people aware of the functioning of government departments.

(iii) A consumer Court was set up for people where cases against any disparity with the consumer could be raised.

9. Mention some of the rights of consumers and write a few sentences on each.

Answer:

Some of the rights of consumers are as follows:

Right to choose - Any consumer who receives a service in whatever capacity, regardless of age, gender and nature of service, has the right to choose whether to continue to receive the service. Under this right, a consumer may also choose any one of the various brands of a product available in the market.

Right to information: The RTI act aims at making every citizen of the country aware of the functioning of the Government..

Right to redressal - If any damage is done to a consumer, he/she has the right to get compensation depending on the degree of damage. This means that the consumers have the right to seek redressal against unfair trade practices and exploitation.

Right to represent - This act has enabled the consumers to file cases against the manufacturers or sellers if their product is found defective.

10. By what means can the consumers express their solidarity?

Answer:

Consumers can express their solidarity by forming consumer groups or consumer forums that write articles or hold exhibitions against the exploitative trade policies. These groups guide individuals on how to protect their interests and approach a consumer court. Such groups receive financial aid from the government to create public awareness.

11. Critically examine the progress of consumer movement in India.

Answer:

The consumer movement in India has progressed vastly since it began. There has been a significant change in consumer awareness in the country. The enactment of COPRA in 1986 has made it easier for people to complain against any case of malpractices or exploitation occurring in the marketplace. The setting up of consumer courts and consumer groups has been a progressive move.

12. Match the following.

(i) Availing details of ingredients of a product (a) Right to safety (ii) Agmark (b) Dealing with consumer cases (iii) Accident due to faulty engine in a scooter (c) Certification of edible oil and cereals (iv) District Consumer Court (d) Agency that develops standards for goods and services (v) Consumers International (e) Right to information (vi) Bureau of Indian Standards (f) Global level institution of consumer welfare organisations

Answer:

(i) Availing details of ingredients of a product (e) Right to information (ii) Agmark (c) Certification of edible oil and cereals (iii) Accident due to faulty engine in a scooter (a) Right to safety (iv) District Consumer Court (b) Dealing with consumer cases (v) Consumers International (f) Global level institution of consumer welfare organisations (vi) Bureau of Indian Standards (d) Agency that develops standards for goods and services

13. Say True or False.

(i) COPRA applies only to goods.

(ii) India is one of the many countries in the world which has exclusive courts for consumer redressal.

(iii) When a consumer feels that he has been exploited, he must file a case in the District Consumer Court.

(iv) It is worthwhile to move to consumer courts only if the damages incurred are of high value.

(v) Hallmark is the certification maintained for standardisation of jewellry.

(vi) The consumer redressal process is very simple and quick.

(vii) A consumer has the right to get compensation depending on the degree of the damage.

Answer:

(i) False

(ii) True

(iii) True

(iv) True

(v) True

(vi) False

(vii) True

