NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Economics Social Science - Understanding Economic Development

In NCERT Class 10 Economics textbook - Understanding Economic Development, you learn about the development of Indian economy. This book explains various factors like, health, education, food, per capita income, etc. that determine the development of a country. Globalisation, trade, distribution of resources, opportunities for employment are some other factors contributing to the richness of a country. All these concepts discussed in the books are tested with the help of exercise questions. We are providing here the answers to all these questions which we call the NCERT Solutions. In the NCERT Solutions for Class 10th Economics textbook, we have provided the detailed and correct answers that will help you clear the concepts and perform outstandingly in your CBSE Class 10 Board Exams.

About Class 10 Understanding Economic Development Textbook

Class 10 Economics NCERT Book - Understanding Economic Development consists of five chapters. In all these chapters, different concepts affecting the country's development have been explained with many examples of case studies so that students can easily relate the ideas to real life and get a better conceptual understanding. Here's a quick look at the summary of each chapter below:

Class 10 Economics Chapter 1 - Development

In this chapter, you will understand the idea of development for a country's growth. You learn the basic concepts like development, per capita income, literacy rate, infant mortality rate and Human Development Index. There are total 13 questions in this chapter. You can find answers to all these questions in the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Economics provided here in this article.

Class 10 Economics Chapter 2 - Sectors of the Indian Economy

This chapter makes you aware of the various sectors that contribute to the Indian economy. These are - primary, secondary, tertiary, organised ad unorganised sectors. You learn about how these sectors work and what are the different rules and laws that regulate their work. There are total 24 questions in this chapter that includes MCQs, match the following, odd one out and descriptive type questions. You can find the best explained answers by reading the NCERT solutions provided in this article.

Class 10 Economics Chapter 3 - Money and Credit

Money and credit chapter makes you aware about the various concepts included in the monetary affairs. You will get to know about the important terms like double coincidence of wants, modern forms of money and barter system. You will also learn about the credit situation in the country. This chapter has total of 13 questions in the exercise. These are of different formats like MCQs, fill in the blanks and descriptive type. Simple and appropriate answers to these questions can be checked from the Class 10 Economics NCERT Solutions provided by Jagran Josh.

Class 10 Economics Chapter 4 - Globalisation and the Indian Economy

This chapter of the Class 10 Economics textbook talks about the impact of globalisation on the economic status of India. You will learn about the various advantages and disadvantages of globalisation. Some important terms explained in this chapter include liberalisation in trade, flexibility in labour laws, foreign trade and integration of markets. There are total 13 questions in this chapter. All the questions are quite important from the exam point of view. For quick and effective learning, refer to the NCERT solutions provided here in this article.

Class 10 Economics Chapter 5 - Consumer Rights

This chapter explains one of the most important aspects of our daily life which is consumer rights. This chapter discusses the various rights introduced by the Indian government in favour of consumers and protect them from exploitation in the marketplace. The exercise of this chapter contains total 13 questions based on the laws and rules implemented in trade to safeguard the interest of consumers. You can find here the best answers for better clarification of the concepts.

