NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 2 - Forest and Wildlife Resources

Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography Chapter 2 – Forest and Wildlife Resources

1. Multiple choice questions.

(i) Which of these statements is not a valid reason for the depletion of flora and fauna?

(a) Agricultural expansion.

(b) Large scale developmental projects.

(c) Grazing and fuelwood collection.

(d) Rapid industrialisation and urbanisation.

Answer. (c) Grazing and fuelwood collection

(ii) Which of the following conservation strategies do not directly involve community participation?

(a) Joint forest management

(b) Beej Bachao Andolan

(c) Chipko Movement

(d) Demarcation of Wildlife sanctuaries

Answer. (d) Demarcation of Wildlife sanctuaries

2. Match the following animals with their category of existence.

Animals/Plants Category of existence Black Buck Extinct Asiatic Elephant Rare Andaman wild pig Endangered Himalayan Brown Bear Vulnerable Pink Head Duck Endemic

Answer.

Animals/Plants Category of existence Black Buck Endangered Asiatic Elephant Vulnerable Andaman wild pig Endemic Himalayan Brown Bear Rare Pink Head Duck Extinct

3. Match the following.

Reserved Forests Other forests and wastelands belonging to both government and private individuals and communities Protected Forests Forests are regarded as most valuable as far as the conservation of forest and wildlife resources Unclassed Forests Forest lands are protected from any further depletion

Answer.

Reserved Forests Forests are regarded as most valuable as far as the conservation of forest and wildlife resources Protected Forests Forest lands are protected from any further depletion Unclassed Forests Other forests and wastelands belonging to both Government and private individuals and communities

4. Answer the following questions in about 30 words.

(i) What is biodiversity? Why is biodiversity important for human lives?

(ii) How have human activities affected the depletion of flora and fauna? Explain.

Answer.

(i) Biodiversity is the variety and variability of life forms on Earth. It can also be referred as a measure of variation at the ecosystem, species and genetic level. All the species on this Earth are living in a system having multiple networks of interdependencies. Human beings also depend on several biotic and abiotic factors for their survival like they obtain food from plants animals. They are dependent on many other species to run their business and industries. Hence, biodiversity is important for human lives.

(ii) Following activities by humans resulted in the depletion of flora and fauna:

Various dam and river valley projects resulted in a decline of forest cover.

Illegal mining projects also destroyed forests in a vast area.

Increasing housing plans, factories and infrastructure also disturbed the flora and fauna adversely.

Hunting animals for their skin, tusk, bones, teeth, horns, etc., led many species to the verge of extinction.

Increasing environmental pollution caused many species of birds to extinct.

Increasing forest fires due to the global warming resulted in depletion of valuable forests and wildlife.

5. Answer the following questions in about 120 words.

(i) Describe how communities have conserved and protected forests and wildlife in India?

(ii) Write a note on good practices towards conserving forest and wildlife.

Answer.

(i) In India many traditional communities still live in a close contact with the forests as they depend on the forest produce for their livelihood. Such local communities are contributing significantly in conservation of the forest land. For example;

In Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan, villagers fought against mining activities.

In Alwar district of Rajasthan, local communities belonging to five villages have set their own rules and regulations in 1,200 hectares of forest land to stop hunting and outside encroachments in these lands.

The Bishnois of Rajasthan protect black buck, chinkara and peacocks quite fervently.

Chipko movement is another example of community initiative that resisted deforestation in several areas.

Nature worship is an age old tradition for many local communities. By doing so, they help in conservation of forest.

(ii) In India, many governmental and non-governmental organisations are working towards creating public awareness for conserving forests and wildlife. Central and state governments in India have set up national parks and wildlife sanctuaries to protect forests and endangered species in wildlife. The Joint Forest Management (JFM) programme in India furnishes a good example of involving local communities in the management and restoration of degraded forests. Under JFM local (village) institutions are set up to undertake the protection activities mostly on degraded forest land. In return, the members of these communities are entitled to intermediary benefits like non-timber forest produces and share in the timber harvested by ‘successful protection’. Many laws had been passed in the past to protect the wildlife. In 1972, the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act was implemented. It made protecting specific habitats a law. It released a list of wildlife species that had to be protected. Hunting these animals was considered as a criminal act. “Project Tiger”, one of the well publicised wildlife campaigns in the world, was launched in 1973 to save tigers in the country.

