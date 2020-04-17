NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 7 - Lifelines of National Economy PDF

Download NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 7 - Lifelines of National Economy. All the solutions are provided with the simplest and accurate explanations. This will help you in easy and active learning of the concepts and excel in the Social Sciences subject. All the solutions can also be downloaded in PDF format which makes it convenient to read these solutions in offline mode as well.

NCERT Solutions Class 10

Social Science - Geography

Chapter 7: Lifelines of National Economy

1. Multiple choice questions.

(i) Which two of the following extreme locations are connected by the east-west corridor?

(a) Mumbai and Nagpur

(b) Silcher and Purbandar

(c) Mumbai and Kolkata

(d) Nagpur and Siligudi

Answer: (b) Silcher and Purbander

(ii) Which mode of transportation reduces trans-shipment losses and delays?

(a) Railways

(b) Roadways

(c) Pipelines

(d) Waterways

Answer: (c) Pipelines

Also Check: NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science History

(iii) Which one of the following states is not connected with the H.V.J. pipeline?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Maharashtra

(c) Gujarat

(d) Uttar Pradesh

Answer: (b) Maharashtra

(iv) Which one of the following ports is the deepest land-locked and well protected port along the east coast?

(a) Chennai

(b) Paradip

(c) Tuticorin

(d) Vishakhapatnam

Answer: (d) Vishakhapatnam

(v) Which one of the following is the most important modes of transportation in India?

(a) Pipeline

(b) Railways

(c) Roadways

(d) Airways

Answer: (b) Railways

(vi) Which one of the following terms is used to describe trade between two or more countries?

(a) Internal trade

(b) International trade

(c) External trade

(d) Local trade

Answer: (b) International Trade

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2020-2021

2. Answer the following questions in about 30 words:

(i) State any three merits of roadways.



(ii) Where and why is rail transport the most convenient means of transportation?



(iii) What is the significance of the border roads?



(iv) What is meant by trade? What is the difference between international and local trade?

Answer:

(i) Three merits of roadways are:

The cost of construction of roads is much lower than that of railway lines.

Roads can go through the dissected and undulating land areas.

Transportation of goods by roadways is economical as loading costs are low and they also provided the door-to-door services.

(ii) Rail transport is the most convenient means of transportation in the northern plains because the region has level stretches of land making it easy for laying railway tracks. Along with this, large population and rich agricultural resources make the rail transport a profitable venture.

(iii) Border roads are of strategic importance and they have improved accessibility in the areas of difficult terrain like the northern and north eastern border areas. They have helped in the economic development of these areas.

(iv) The exchange of goods among people, states and countries is termed as trade.

Trade between two or more countries is called international trade.

Trade occurring within a country is termed as local trade. It is carried out within cities, towns and villages of a country.

3. Answer the following questions in about 120 words:

(i) Why are the means of transportation and communication called the lifelines of a nation and its economy?

(ii) Write a note on the changing nature of international trade in the last fifteen years.

Answer:

(i) The means of transportation and communication are called the lifelines of a nation and its economy because they are the pre-requisites for the development of a country. They help to develop active links between different regions. This facilitates transportation of goods and services from production units to the demand locales. Fast-developing communication channels between different countries of the world has given rise to the Globalisation. Today, India is well-linked with the rest of the world which has been possible only due to transport and communication. Railways, airways, waterways, television, radio, newspapers, internet, etc., have contributed vastly to the socio-economic progress of our country. They have also added substantially to growing amenities and facilities improving our lifestyles.

(ii) International trade has undergone a vast change in the last fifteen years:

Exchange of information and knowledge has surpassed the exchange of goods and commodities.

India has emerged as a software giant at the international level and is earning huge amounts of foreign exchange through its advanced software knowledge and excellence in the field of information technology.

Tourism has also played a big role in improving India's position in international trade. Tourism in India has grown substantially over the last three decades.

The commodities imported by India included petroleum and petroleum products (41.87%), pearls and precious stones (29.26%), inorganic chemicals (29.39%), coal, coke and briquettes (94.17%) machinery (12.56%).

Bulk imports as a group registered a growth accounting for 39.09% of total imports. This group includes fertilisers (67.01%), cereals (25.53%), edible oils (7.94%) and newsprint (5.51%).

You may download all these NCERT Solutions in PDF from the link provided below:

Also Check:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography Chapter 1

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography Chapter 2

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography Chapter 3

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography Chapter 4

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography Chapter 5

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography Chapter 6

Get NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths and Science from the following links:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science