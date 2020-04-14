NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 4 - Agriculture are provided here absolutely free. With precise and simple explanations, these NCERT Solutions will help you in easy and active learning. All the solutions can also be downloaded in PDF format which makes it convenient to read these solutions in offline mode as well.

NCERT Solutions Class 10

Social Science - Geography

Chapter 4: Agriculture

1. Multiple choice questions.

(i) Which one of the following describes a system of agriculture where a single crop is grown on a large area?

(a) Shifting Agriculture

(b) Plantation Agriculture

(c) Horticulture

(d) Intensive Agriculture

Answer: (b) Plantation Agriculture

(ii) Which one of the following is a rabi crop?

(a) Rice

(b) Gram

(c) Millets

(d) Cotton

Answer: (b) Gram

Also Check: NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science History

(iii) Which one of the following is a leguminous crop?

(a) Pulses

(b) Jawar

(c) Millets

(d) Sesamum

Answer: (a) Pulses

2. Answer the following questions in 30 words.

(i) Name one important beverage crop and specify the geographical conditions required for its growth.

(ii) Name one staple crop of India and the regions where it is produced.

(iii) Enlist the various institutional reform programmes introduced by the government in the interest of farmers.

(iv) The land under cultivation has got reduced day by day. Can you imagine its consequences?

Answer:

(i) Tea is an important beverage crop. This plant grows well in tropical or sub tropical climates . Deep, fertile and well-drained soil which is rich in humus and organic matter is the most suitable for tea plantation. Tea bushes require warm and moist frost-free climate all through the year with frequent showers that ensures continuous growth of the tender leaves.

(ii) Rice is a staple crop of India. It is majorly grown in the following regions:

Plains of North

North East India

Coastal Areas

Deltaic Regions

(iii) Various institutional reform programmes introduced by the Government in the interest of farmers are:

Minimum Support Price (MSP)

Provision for crop insurance against drought, flood, etc.

Subsidy on Fertilisers

Establishment of Grameen banks to provide low-interest loans

Facilities of Kissan Credit Card and Personal Accident Insurance Scheme

(iv) Consequences of the decline in land under cultivation come out to be as follows:

Shortage of food

Rise in prices of food grains

Shortage of supply of raw material for agro-industries.

Increase in unemployment

Increase in import of food grains will put stress on the economy

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2020-2021

3. Answer the following questions in about 120 words.

(i) Suggest the initiative taken by the government to ensure the increase in agricultural production.

(ii) Describe the impact of globalisation on Indian agriculture.

(iii) Describe the geographical conditions required for the growth of rice.

Answer:

(i) Major initiatives taken by the government to ensure the increase in agricultural production are:

The Green Revolution based on the use of package technology and the White Revolution (Operation Flood) were some of the strategies initiated to improve a lot of Indian agriculture.

A comprehensive land development programme was initiated in the 1980s and 1990s that included both institutional and technical reforms.

Provision for crop insurance against drought, flood, fire, etc.

Establishment of Grameen banks, cooperative societies and banks for providing low-interest loans.

Kissan Credit Card (KCC), Personal Accident Insurance Scheme (PAIS) are some other schemes introduced by the Government for the benefit of the farmers.

Subsidy on agricultural inputs and resources such as power and fertilizers

Minimum support price, remunerative and procurement prices for important crops to check the exploitation of farmers by speculators and middlemen.

(ii) The impact of globalisation on Indian agriculture has been felt since the time of colonisation. In the nineteenth century, Indian spices were exported to different countries of the world and farmers of south India were encouraged to grow these crops. In 1917, Indian farmers revolted in Champaran because they were forced to grow indigo on their land to supply dye to Britain's flourishing textile industry. They were unable to grow food grains to sustain their families. Post liberalisation, Indian farmers have been exposed to new challenges in the form of competition from highly subsidised agriculture of developed nations. Despite being an important producer of rice, cotton, rubber, tea, coffee, jute and spices, our agricultural products are not able to compete with those countries. To make the Indian agriculture successful and profitable, proper thrust should be given to the improvement of the condition of marginal and small farmers.

(iii) The geographical conditions required for growth of rice are as follows :

It requires hot and humid climate for cultivation of rice crop. High temperature, (above 25°C) and high humidity with annual rainfall above 100 cm are favourable for the growth of rice.

In areas with less rainfall, it grows with the help of dense network of canal irrigation and tubewells.

Rich alluvial soil is the best for rice cultivation.

Abundant rainfall or good water supply is necessary during the earlier part of its growing season in June-July.

Plains of north and north-eastern India, coastal areas and the deltaic regions are ideal for rice cultivation.

You may download all these NCERT Solutions in PDF from the link provided below:

Also Check:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography Chapter 1

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography Chapter 2

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography Chapter 3

Get NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths and Science from the following links:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science