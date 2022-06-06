CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023: Check Course Structure, Paper Pattern, Practical Scheme - Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023 is available here for download in PDF. This syllabus has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website. The syllabus mentions the course structure in a way to help students study the subject in an appropriate manner and prepare well for their annual exams. Students can check the unit-wise weightage, practical scheme and question paper design for the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2022-23.
Check CBSE Class 10 Home Science (Code No. 064) Course Structure 2022-23:
Theory & Practical
Theory: 70 Marks
Time: 3 Hrs.
Practical: 30 Marks
|
No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
No. of Periods
|
1
|
Human Growth & Development – II
|
12
|
20
|
2
|
Management of Resources
|
12
|
20
|
3
|
Food and Personal Hygiene
|
08
|
16
|
4
|
Meal Planning
|
13
|
30
|
5
|
Food Safety and Consumer Education
|
12
|
20
|
6
|
Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel
|
13
|
20
|
|
Total
|
70
|
126
|
|
Practical
|
30
|
28
|
|
Grand Total
|
100
|
154
Unit I: Human growth & development II
a) Play (birth-5 years), role of play in growth & development of children. Types of play active, passive, natural, serious and exploratory, selection of play material for children.
b) Childhood (3 to11 years)-Age specific milestones- Physical, motor ,social, emotional, cognitive and language
c) Adolescents : Special Features- Physical and biological, motor ,social, emotional, Cognitive and language
Unit II: Management of Resources: Time, Energy and Money
a) Time Management - Definition and Importance
b) Time plans - Factors affecting time plan
c) Energy Management : Definition and Importance d) Fatigue and work Simplification
Unit III: Food and Personal Hygiene
a) Principles of hygienic handling and serving of food
b) Hygiene in kitchen
c) Personal hygiene of food handler
d) Hygiene during food storage
Unit IV: Meal Planning
a) Concept of Meal Planning
b) Factors affecting meal planning - age, sex, climate, occupation, cost of food items, number of family members, occasion, availability of food, family traditions, likes and dislikes
c) Basic food groups given by ICMR
d) Use of food groups in planning balanced meal for self and family.
Unit V: Food Safety and Consumer Education
a) Problems faced by Consumer- Price variation, poor quality, Faulty weights and measures, Non-availability of goods, Misleading information, Lack of standardized products
b) Food adulteration : Concept, adulterants(Metanil yellow, Argemone ,Kesari dal) and harmful effects of these adulterants on human health,
c) Food Safety Standards-FSSAI (2006)
Unit VI: Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel
a) Cleaning and finishing agents used in routine care of clothes.
b) Stain Removal
c) Storage of cotton, silk, wool and synthetics
Practicals (30 Marks)
1. Make a suitable play material for children between birth to 5 years (group activity)
2. Plan a balanced meal for yourself.
3. Make a time plan to self for one day.
4. Write a report on any five malpractices you have observed in the market and write your responsibilities as a consumer in each context.
5. Prepare a slogan/poster to create awareness on consumer education
6. Remove stains from white cotton fabric: curry, grease, ball pen ink, lipstick, tea and coffee
7. List five areas of agreement and disagreement each with parents, siblings and friends, and give your suggestion to improve the relationships.
Scheme for Practical Examination
|
I
|
Lab Activity
|
Marks
|
a)
|
Plan a balanced meal for yourself
|
5 Marks
|
b)
|
Prepare a time plan for self for one day
|
5 Marks
|
c)
|
Remove any two stain from white cotton sample- curry, grease, ball pen ink, lipstick, tea and coffee
|
5 Marks
|
II
|
Play Material
|
8 Marks
|
III
|
File Work
|
5 Marks
|
IV
|
Viva
|
2 Marks
NOTE: Internal Choice of 30% will be given
Easy- 20%
Average- 60%
Difficult- 20%
Link to download the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus is given below:
|
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF