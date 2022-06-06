CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023: Check Course Structure, Paper Pattern, Practical Scheme - Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023 has all the details regarding course content, weightage of units and question paper design for the Annual CBSE Board Exam. Download the syllabus in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023 is available here for download in PDF. This syllabus has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website. The syllabus mentions the course structure in a way to help students study the subject in an appropriate manner and prepare well for their annual exams. Students can check the unit-wise weightage, practical scheme and question paper design for the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2022-23.

Check CBSE Class 10 Home Science (Code No. 064) Course Structure 2022-23:

Theory & Practical

Theory: 70 Marks

Time: 3 Hrs.

Practical: 30 Marks

No. Units Marks No. of Periods 1 Human Growth & Development – II 12 20 2 Management of Resources 12 20 3 Food and Personal Hygiene 08 16 4 Meal Planning 13 30 5 Food Safety and Consumer Education 12 20 6 Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel 13 20 Total 70 126 Practical 30 28 Grand Total 100 154

Unit I: Human growth & development II

a) Play (birth-5 years), role of play in growth & development of children. Types of play active, passive, natural, serious and exploratory, selection of play material for children.

b) Childhood (3 to11 years)-Age specific milestones- Physical, motor ,social, emotional, cognitive and language

c) Adolescents : Special Features- Physical and biological, motor ,social, emotional, Cognitive and language

Unit II: Management of Resources: Time, Energy and Money

a) Time Management - Definition and Importance

b) Time plans - Factors affecting time plan

c) Energy Management : Definition and Importance d) Fatigue and work Simplification

Unit III: Food and Personal Hygiene

a) Principles of hygienic handling and serving of food

b) Hygiene in kitchen

c) Personal hygiene of food handler

d) Hygiene during food storage

Unit IV: Meal Planning

a) Concept of Meal Planning

b) Factors affecting meal planning - age, sex, climate, occupation, cost of food items, number of family members, occasion, availability of food, family traditions, likes and dislikes

c) Basic food groups given by ICMR

d) Use of food groups in planning balanced meal for self and family.

Unit V: Food Safety and Consumer Education

a) Problems faced by Consumer- Price variation, poor quality, Faulty weights and measures, Non-availability of goods, Misleading information, Lack of standardized products

b) Food adulteration : Concept, adulterants(Metanil yellow, Argemone ,Kesari dal) and harmful effects of these adulterants on human health,

c) Food Safety Standards-FSSAI (2006)

Unit VI: Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel

a) Cleaning and finishing agents used in routine care of clothes.

b) Stain Removal

c) Storage of cotton, silk, wool and synthetics

Practicals (30 Marks)

1. Make a suitable play material for children between birth to 5 years (group activity)

2. Plan a balanced meal for yourself.

3. Make a time plan to self for one day.

4. Write a report on any five malpractices you have observed in the market and write your responsibilities as a consumer in each context.

5. Prepare a slogan/poster to create awareness on consumer education

6. Remove stains from white cotton fabric: curry, grease, ball pen ink, lipstick, tea and coffee

7. List five areas of agreement and disagreement each with parents, siblings and friends, and give your suggestion to improve the relationships.

Scheme for Practical Examination

I Lab Activity Marks a) Plan a balanced meal for yourself 5 Marks b) Prepare a time plan for self for one day 5 Marks c) Remove any two stain from white cotton sample- curry, grease, ball pen ink, lipstick, tea and coffee 5 Marks II Play Material 8 Marks III File Work 5 Marks IV Viva 2 Marks

NOTE: Internal Choice of 30% will be given

Easy- 20%

Average- 60%

Difficult- 20%

Link to download the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus is given below: